Speech therapist moving to Hazlet learned special needs skills growing up with her brother

MIDDLETOWN - Growing up with two younger siblings, one of whom is neurodivergent, lifelong Middletown resident Luisa Rinaudo had a special knack for understanding, caring for and motivating others.

And the trained speech-language pathologist brought those gifts to The Therapy Garden, the year-old Middletown-based practice she founded to offer speech therapy and a range of other beneficial services to children and adults, especially those with special needs.

As the older sister to a now 26-year-old brother with Down syndrome and a 21-year-old sister, “I always played teacher and wanted to be the leader; that came naturally to me and I enjoyed it,” said Rinaudo, 27, of her childhood years.

“People always told me that I was good with my siblings and I volunteered in a lot of my brother’s programs and grew up with his friends, who feel like family, but I never seriously considered pursuing that field professionally,” she said.

Luisa Rinaudo is shown in her Therapy Garden office in Middletown Monday, February 5, 2024. She provides speech therapy services to children, adults, and adults with special needs.

Her perspective changed, however, as her brother aged out of the school system.

“My brother also has verbal apraxia, which makes it hard for him to formulate words, and I’ve always worked on trying to help him communicate in ways most comfortable for him,” Rinaudo said. “Monmouth County has many great programs for those with special needs, but all of the services and jobs that could benefit that population aren’t always available, especially for adults with special needs coming out of high school, so creating a more inclusive space was always in the back of my mind.”

“I started thinking about becoming a speech pathologist in high school after I realized that I could use the skills that came naturally to me to build a career,” Rinaudo continued. She ultimately completed a "4+2" program at Seton Hall University in South Orange, earning an undergraduate degree in early elementary education and special education in 2019 and a master’s in speech-language pathology in 2021.

Throughout graduate school, Rinaudo considered her long-term goals and thought that she’d likely open her own practice in her 30s or 40s. But after starting her career working at a local pediatric practice, she began to take on a few adult clients on the side.

“In my own practice, I would visit people in their homes part-time and began to get more and more calls and emails from people needing services, all while I was working a full caseload of other patients,” she said. “After seeing the need in the community, I decided to focus on this full-time and continue to offer speech therapy and other services that could benefit those with special needs.”

As fate would have it, the speech therapist who had worked with Rinaudo’s brother over the years contacted Rinaudo after she graduated to inform her that he was retiring and ask her if she wanted to take over the lease for his office — an offer she enthusiastically accepted.

“My family helped me repaint and redecorate the space,” she said of launching The Therapy Garden — a practice fittingly named after its dedication to promoting clients’ growth and development — in February 2023.

A lighted sign at the entrance to Luisa Rinaudo's Therapy Garden office in Middletown Monday, February 5, 2024. She provides speech therapy services to children, adults, and adults with special needs.

'Working with what they can do'

One year later, The Therapy Garden is a thriving speech pathology practice that serves both neurotypical adults and children but also specializes in treating kids and adults with intellectual and developmental differences.

“Our clients include everyone from neurotypical children with speech and language disorders to neurodivergent adults with autism, Down syndrome, anxiety disorders and other co-occurring differences who are in need of speech therapy,” Rinaudo said.

“We’re a safe space where clients can come and be themselves without judgment,” she said of her practice, which currently offers speech therapy, small-group art classes, monthly social groups, pop-up events, family support events and more to roughly 100 adults and children per week in both onsite and offsite settings.

Supported by three part-time speech therapists and two mentors/teachers, “we’re all about making clients feel comfortable and happy to see us and helping them communicate and advocate for themselves,” she said. Services at The Therapy Garden are available through private pay, state Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) funds and soon through some insurance carriers.

Among trends in the field of speech pathology, Rinaudo said that neurodivergent-affirming care has become a huge area of focus for many practitioners — and one that The Therapy Garden is working to take to the next level.

Luisa Rinaudo is shown in her Therapy Garden office in Middletown Monday, February 5, 2024. She provides speech therapy services to children, adults, and adults with special needs.

“It’s about approaching clients more holistically and not just looking at their diagnosis and what they can’t do, but rather working with what they can do and building their skills from there,” she said. “That subtle change in approach and the ability to look at a person as a whole changes everything in such a positive way.”

Rinaudo and her team can’t wait to employ that approach to an even greater extent as they expand to much larger space on Bethany Road in Hazlet March 1.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” she said. “Our new space has a treatment room/classroom for instruction in different activities, a kitchen so that we can work on more functional activities with neurodivergent clients, an art room/vocational space and office/training space for our staff members.

"We’re also excited to have a retail space where we’ll be selling items made by individuals with all kinds of creative minds, including merchandise made by our own clients as well as products utilized by our therapists every day in therapy,” noted Rinaudo, who plans to schedule a formal grand opening/open house event this spring.

'Glimmers of growth'

As she works to offer additional services for clients that could include everything from yoga and Mommy and Me classes to instruction in different foods for kids and adults as well as support groups and spa days for parents, Rinaudo has had to accept that there are only so many hours in a day.

“I like to fill my plate up and then fill another, so I’m learning to delegate and allocate jobs to others to help me out,” she said of the demands of running her growing practice. “We’re also working hard to let area residents know that we're out here with programming for adults and little ones who need us.

Artwork at the entrance to Luisa Rinaudo's Therapy Garden office in Middletown Monday, February 5, 2024. She provides speech therapy services to children, adults, and adults with special needs.

“We’re excited to be here, and I want the whole community to get access to speech therapy and our many other services,” Rinaudo said. "We’re happy to be DDD-approved to offer speech therapy and other programming for this population and we hope to be a huge resource for the community. We look forward to working together collaboratively with other providers to help people get the services they need and give them the skills to be themselves and communicate with the world around them.”

Based on her calling in this field, Rinaudo said that her work doesn’t feel like a job at all.

There’s a lot to do as a business owner, but it’s so worthwhile when you see your clients learning, growing, making progress and having fun," Rinaudo confirmed. "Hearing the pride in parents’ voices when they tell me that their child did something for themselves for the first time and seeing those glimmers of growth is so rewarding. It’s moments like that when you know you’re exactly where you need to be.”

The Therapy Garden

Location: 565 Route 35, Middletown (relocating to 1 Bethany Road, Suite 15 in Hazlet on March 1

Phone: 732-778-1311

Owner: Luisa Rinaudo, M.S. CCC-SLP

Opened: February 2023

Website: www.thetherapygardennj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Speech therapist moving to Hazlet caters to those with special needs