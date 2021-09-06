U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.10
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1874
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3839
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8360
    +0.1440 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    51,441.58
    +1,283.37 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,344.58
    +46.85 (+3.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,183.56
    +45.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,659.89
    +531.78 (+1.83%)
     

The speech and voice recognition market is expected to grow from USD 8.3 billion in 2021 to USD 22.0 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6%

ReportLinker
·4 min read

during the forecast period. The major driving factors for the growth of the speech and voice recognition market include increase in use of smart appliance and use of artificial intelligence technology to boost accuracy of speech and voice recognition system.

New York, Sept. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Speech and Voice Recognition Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Delivery Method, Deployment Mode, Technology, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061072/?utm_source=GNW


In terms of deployment mode on-premises to grow with the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026
The on-premises/embedded segment is expected to witness high growth owing to the recent advancement of speech and voice recognition as a multifactor authentication system in BFSI and other enterprise applications, where on-premises voice recognition is used for a high degree of consumer data security.On-premises speech and voice recognition systems can be easily deployed with company data management and CRM software.

An on-premises/embedded speech and voice recognition system has no formatting or coding issues while accessing databases.

Consumer vertical of speech and voice recognition market is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.
Mobile device authentication and control of wearable devices using voice commands are expected to drive the speech and voice recognition market.Alphabet (US), Apple (US), and Microsoft (US) are leveraging their huge customer base and neural networks to process, understand and take decisive actions based on real-time voice inputs from the user.

The introduction of voice based smart devices in the consumer sector has led to the launch of many innovative products in the market.The continuous decline in the cost of voice and speech devices, software developments, and relevant content developments are also driving the market for speech and voice recognition.

The increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistant smart speakers with voice capabilities is expected to be a prominent driver for the speech and voice recognition market for the consumer vertical during the forecast period.

APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.The growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) in industries and enterprises is also expected to contribute toward the growth of the voice recognition market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Increasing digitalization and government policies favoring digitalization and technological innovations are also expected to drive the growth of market in APAC region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key officials in the speech and voice recognition market. Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 27 %, Tier 2 – 41%, and Tier 3 – 32%
• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 26%, Managers – 40%, and Others – 34%
• By Region: North America– 47%, Europe – 28%, APAC – 19%, and RoW – 6%
The report profiles key players in the speech and voice recognition market and analyzes their market shares. Players profiled in this report are Apple (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon (US), Alphabet (US), IBM(US), CANTAB Research (UK), Sensory (US), Baidu (China), iFLYTEK (China) and SESTEK (Turkey), Raytheon BBN Technologies (US), Speak2web (US), M2SYS(US), M*Modal (US), VoiceVault(US), ValidSoft(UK), LumenVox(US), Acapela Group (Belgium), VocalZoom (Israel), BioTrust ID (Netherlands), Uniphore Software (India), iSpeech (US), GoVivace (US), Advance Voice Recognition System (US) and Dolbey (US).

Research Coverage
This report segments the speech and voice recognition market based on delivery method, technology, deployment mode, vertical, and region. It also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about this market, as well as includes market share analysis, value chain analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, trade analysis, ecosystem, technological trends, pricing analysis, key patents, standards and frameworks, and case studies/use cases.

Reasons to Buy This Report

The report will help leaders/new entrants in the speech and voice recognition market in the following ways:
1. The report segments the speech and voice recognition market comprehensively and provides the closest market size estimation for all subsegments across regions.
2. The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities about the speech and voice recognition market.
3. The report will help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain insights to improve their position in the speech and voice recognition market. The competitive landscape section describes the competitor ecosystem.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05061072/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Revealed: The UK's top 10 best selling cars

    Latest sales figures point to surprise entry in list of top selling cars in the UK in August.

  • VW CEO Fears Chips Will Be in Short Supply for Years to Come

    (Bloomberg) -- First, carmakers thought the worst of the chip shortage would be in the first half of the year. Then, it was the third quarter. Now, the heads of Germany’s automakers are pushing back even further their estimations of when the supply issue will stop constraining car production.“Probably we will remain in shortages for the next months or even years because semiconductors are in high demand,” Volkswagen AG Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said Monday on Bloomberg Television. “T

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has that hinted Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • 3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

    After their last earnings reports, Applied Materials, Arista Networks, and Nvidia are still great long-term buys.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

    After a mixed day for Bitcoin and the crypto majors on Saturday. A Bitcoin move back through to $51,000 levels would be needed to deliver market support.

  • Drug companies say enough U.S. states join $26 billion opioid settlement to proceed

    Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after "enough" states joined in, the companies said on Saturday.

  • New Investor? Here Are 3 Great Starter Stocks

    It can be difficult to know where to start in choosing stocks for your investment portfolio. Three stocks that hit these criteria are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU). There are many reasons to add the ubiquitous software-as-a-service giant Microsoft to your portfolio.

  • Supply disruption and rising prices hit UK construction growth

    Markit's construction PMI survey registered the second sharpest rise in price acceleration in the history of the survey, compounding inflation fears.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Why franchises fare as badly as small restaurants amid COVID, Delta variant surge

    Franchises connected to larger brands are just as vulnerable to closure and operational struggles, like food and labor shortages.

  • UK car sales weakest since 2013 in August as supply chain issues continue

    The market was hit by constrained supply as the global shortage of semiconductors, an issue born of the pandemic, continues to undermine production volumes.

  • U.S. offshore oil output lags as Louisiana refiners restart after Ida

    Damage to oil production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico kept output largely halted on Sunday, a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall, according to offshore regulator the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE). About 1.6 million barrels of crude oil remained offline, with only about 100,000 barrels added since Saturday. Another 1.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas output also was shut-in, the regulator said.

  • Banks Warn They’re Not Ready for ECB’s Historic Climate Test

    (Bloomberg) -- A milestone moment for European regulators risks ending as a flop as banks warn they won’t have the client data they need in time for climate stress tests next year, according to a survey of the industry conducted by Bloomberg.The European Central Bank has already voiced concern that lenders appear unprepared for the upheaval that’s ahead as extreme weather becomes more frequent and carbon emissions grow increasingly costly. Behind the scenes, the ECB is ratcheting up pressure on

  • Bitcoin Miners Convene with Texan Oil and Gas Executives to Talk Energy

    At a recent meeting of 200 oil and gas executives and bitcoin miners in Texas, flared, vented and stranded gas assets were discussed as a way forward for bitcoin miners to deal with their ever-increasing electricity and energy requirements.