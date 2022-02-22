U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

Speed Play: 5WPR 2022 Consumer Report Reveals How Much Consumers are Willing to Spend for Same-Day Shipping

·2 min read

Shoppers are leaning towards instant gratification now more than ever.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing consumers are willing to spend an extra $6.78 on extra shipping fees from their favorite stores to guarantee same-day delivery. Additional respondents are willing to spend up to one-hundred dollars on shipping fees to satisfy their need for instant gratification.

"Our report revealed that where a shopper makes a purchase is overwhelmingly eclipsed by when they need to have it," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "As consumers seek instant gratification, brand loyalty is becoming harder to maintain. By revealing how much in extra fees the average consumer is willing to spend for same-day shipping, brands can leverage this information to retain their consumer base."

Over 61% of consumers agree they are more likely to shop from a store that offers same-day shipping, and the majority surveyed responded they are happy to spend anywhere between five and ten dollars to guarantee same-day shipping.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

