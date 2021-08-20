U.S. markets close in 4 hours 7 minutes

Speed Queen DR7 Featured in Good Housekeeping

·1 min read

DR7 is only dryer on the market to offer dedicated pet cycles

RIPON, Wis., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Speed Queen, a brand renowned for its commercial quality pedigree, received another accolade from Good Housekeeping for its DR7 dryer. The groundbreaking dryer earned inclusion in the Good Housekeeping 2021 Cleaning Awards. Awards appear in the September issue of the magazine, on newsstands now.

Speed Queen's DR7 is the first dryer to offer cycles designed specifically for pet hair removal and drying of pet items.

"It is very rewarding that the efforts of our pet-focused team are being validated," said Cody Masluk, vice president and general manager of Speed Queen residential. "This team loves our pets, and we are excited to develop solutions for other pet lovers."

True to its legendary commercial quality heritage Speed Queen had already put the pet hair removal cycles to the test before launch at sites such as dog rescue and service animal organizations and a university veterinary clinic and the results were exceptional.

Pet Plus™ cycles were designed for the 67 percent of U.S. households that have at least one pet and know the pet hair struggle is real.

In addition to Pet Plus™ cycles such as Pet Hair Removal and Pet Items, Speed Queen's DR7 dryer offers the convenience of steam options, including steam sanitize and steam refresh. A steam boost option will reduce wrinkles and pesky static for quality results

For more information about commercial quality Speed Queen products, visit speedqueen.com/GH2021. For more information and articles from Good Housekeeping, visit goodhousekeeping.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

About Good Housekeeping

Celebrating 136 years, Good Housekeeping (GoodHousekeeping.com) is a leading lifestyle media brand inspiring a monthly audience of 45+ million readers to discover genius innovations, delicious ideas, style-savvy trends, compelling news and best-in-class products for their homes, families and themselves. The Good Housekeeping Institute's state-of-the-art labs combined with Good Housekeeping's seasoned editorial talent is unparalleled. Staffed by top engineers, scientists and technology experts, the GH Institute tests and evaluates thousands of products each year for the magazine, website and for the Good Housekeeping Seal and the Green Good Housekeeping Seal, which are among the most recognized and trusted consumer icons in the world today. Good Housekeeping, which also has five international editions, is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information, and services company. Hearst Magazines' portfolio of more than 25 powerful brands in the U.S., inspire and entertain audiences across all media platforms. Hearst Magazines' print and digital assets reach nearly 165 million readers and site visitors each month — 70% of all millennials and 69% of all Gen Z, age 18+ (source: comScore/MRI 1-20/S19). The company publishes over 300 editions and 245 websites around the world and attracts more readers of monthly magazines than any other publisher. Follow Good Housekeeping on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and on Pinterest.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/speed-queen-dr7-featured-in-good-housekeeping-301359789.html

SOURCE Speed Queen

