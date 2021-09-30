U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.00
    +17.25 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,393.00
    +128.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,817.25
    +77.50 (+0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.60
    +14.70 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.92
    -0.91 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    +8.10 (+0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.65
    +0.16 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    -0.0070 (-0.45%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    -1.60 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3477
    +0.0050 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8750
    -0.0840 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,446.77
    +1,353.27 (+3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.76
    +30.12 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.38
    +12.22 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

Speedata emerges from stealth with $70M and groundbreaking chip technology to accelerate big data analytics processing

Ingrid Lunden
·4 min read

Datacenters are taking on ever-more specialized chips to handle different kinds of workloads, moving away from CPUs and adopting GPUs and other kinds of accelerators to handle more complex and resource-intensive computing demands. In the latest development, a startup called Speedata, which is building a processor (fabless) to cover the specific area of big data analytics, is coming out of stealth and announcing $70 million in funding to continue building its product and embark on its first commercial deals. In a market that's seeing a proliferation of purpose-built chipsets these days, Speedata claims to have, in its own words, "the world’s first dedicated processor for optimizing cloud-based database and analytic workloads."

The news comes after a period in which Israel-based Speedata has piloted its tech with a mix of large companies -- hardware makers, end users, big-name cloud providers -- to show how it can speed up their workloads, which it has, by some two orders of magnitude, CEO and co-founder Jonathan Friedmann told TechCrunch. Speedata is a fabless chip startup, so the next steps will be to produce the chips and ink commercial deals, likely with some of those running tests with the company.

Speedata was founded in 2019 and has been in stealth since then, and so the funding getting announced today is actually in two parts. First, there is a $15 million seed round led by Viola and Pitango that dates from some time back. And second, a newer $55 million Series A led by Walden Catalyst Ventures, 83North, and Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT), with Pitango and Viola participating, alongside Eyal Waldman, co-founder and former CEO of Mellanox Technologies.

Friedmann and others on the founding team -- the other co-founders are Dan Charash, Rafi Shalom, Itai Incze, Yoav Etsion and Dani Voitsechov -- have an impressive track record in the worlds of academia and the chip industry, with multiple exits and groundbreaking patents behind them -- one key factor in the company accruing so much backing without a single commercial deal yet to its name. "We were grossly oversubscribed for this round," he said.

The reason Speedata has focused on big data analytics is that, first of all, it's been a hard problem to solve for the fragmentation in data sources (and before you wonder, the company is not disclosing how and why it was able to make this breakthrough now; the stealth element persists). And second of all, because, in Friedmann's words, "it's probably the biggest workload in the datacenter" and so is overdue for more dedicated processor attention beyond the CPUs and FPGAs that are currently being used to support it.

To be clear, its focus on big data analytics is not the same as computing AI workloads, an area currently dominated by Nvidia, although Nvidia also becomes a potential competitor as it expands its own horizons.

That is also why striking while the iron is hot is of the essence for Speedata right now, he added. One reason it has yet to be addressed is because it's only really starting to emerge as a bottleneck now.

Data, and the generation of it in the enterprise, is currently exploding exponentially -- Speedata cites research from IDC that projects the amount of data that will be created in the next three years will exceed the amount created in the past 30.

But analytics processing around that is no longer advancing at the rate it used to -- in part because of that volume of data -- and so looking at how to fix that by way of better processors is a multidisciplinary problem, Friedmann said. "It's a human problem, but also one of networking improvements and needing a deep understanding of what is going on in the deep learning software," he said.

"We really have a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said. "We are approaching a huge, not niche, market. Analytics covers about 50% of the expense in a data center, so that is a huge market. There are so many things to do around that."

The payoff of course is gaining much deeper insights and knowledge that can help in many areas such as medical research, financial services, cybersecurity, autonomous systems and more. Big data analytics is projected to be a $70 billion market by 2025, and that implies better hardware and services built to support that.

“Datacenter analytics are being completely transformed, and accelerated processors are set to play a substantial role in this revolution,” said Waldman in a statement. “Much like NVIDIA’s GPU revolutionized the AI space, Speedata’s unique APU will transform database computing. Data processing is a swiftly growing, multi-billion-dollar market in which acceleration will unleash the use of data in the applications of tomorrow and help countless entities reliant on big data innovate and compete. I look forward to supporting this extraordinary team as they reimagine big data processing for years to come.”

Recommended Stories

  • Alphabet gives some Loon patents to SoftBank, open sources flight data and makes patent non-assertion pledge

    Alphabet's Loon was a stratospheric moonshot that saw the company fly high-altitude balloons to provide cellular network coverage to target areas. The project broke a lot of new ground, including developing technology that enabled balloons to navigate autonomously and stay in one area for long stretches of time, but ultimately came to an end. Now, Alphabet is divvying up the Loon assets, many of which are being either made available to others in the industry for free — or handed over to key partners and strategic investors.

  • Fairphone adds a 5G smartphone, touting software support until at least 2025

    Dutch social enterprise Fairphone has announced its first 5G smartphone, the Fairphone 4. It combines this with a big push around socially responsibility and ethical electronics -- touting fairly sourced materials and better conditions for workers (through a living wage program) across a supply chain that spans the dirty business of mining rare earth minerals and all the other components used in making mobile devices, as well as the handset manufacture itself. The Fairphone 4 comes with a five year warranty and a guarantee of software support until the end of 2025 — including upgrades to at least Android 12 and 13.

  • British firm claims quantum-computing breakthrough

    Two companies are hoping to move the quantum industry in two different directions.

  • Tonic.ai raises $35M Series B to help engineers create synthetic data sets

    When engineers are building software, they often run into issues around testing it without using actual customer data. Tonic.ai, a startup that helps engineers create synthetic data sets, is trying to fix that, and today the company announced a $35 million Series B. Insight Partners led the round with participation from GGV Capital, Bloomberg Beta, William Smith from Octave, Heavybit and Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy After China Bans Crypto? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Big Move Into Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Financing

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Medical device maker Orthofix warns that Q3 revenue will rise only in low-single digits as COVID delays procedures

    Orthofix Medical Inc. said Wednesday it expects third-quarter revenue growth to come in at a low single-digit increase over the year-earlier period, hurt by the high volume of elective procedures that have been deferred or rescheduled in the U.S. and overseas because of the recent surge in cases of COVID-19 spurred by the highly transmissible delta variant. The Lewisville, Texas-based medical device maker said it remains confident in its strategy and ability to accelerate growth over time. The c

  • EXCLUSIVE: Hennessy Capital Investment Merger Partner, Plus To Deliver Initial Self-Driving Technology Units To Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer FAW

    Plus (formerly Plus.ai), a global provider of self-driving truck technology, today announced the delivery of the initial production batch of PlusDrive autonomous driving units the world's largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer FAW. Plus recently disclosed its proposed business partnership with Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: HCIC). What happened: The delivery is part of an agreement with FAW in which Plus sells PlusDrive units to FAW, which will handle the installation of the autonomou

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • How Billionaires Manage Their Fortunes

    A new report on the personal financial strategies of the world's billionaires provides insight into how they work, save and distribute their wealth.

  • Signal Says Buy the Dip on This Software Stock

    SNOW sports a promising technical setup right now

  • Emerging from restructuring: Tuesday Morning’s journey through Chapter 11

    Because Tuesday Morning focuses on in-store sales, the company saw an immediate hit to their revenue and had to file for Chapter 11 protection at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Franklin to Buy Custom Indexing Firm O’Shaughnessy to Help Personalize Portfolios

    Franklin is the latest money manager to acquire a direct indexing firm that builds personalized portfolios for investors.

  • Agri Giant Cargill Sees Bullish Signs Despite China Weakness

    (Bloomberg) -- Crop giant Cargill Inc. says there’s still a bullish picture for most agricultural commodities, despite weaker demand from China that’s seen corn purchases collapse.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWheat supplies remain tight

  • Japan’s GPIF Pension Fund Won’t Buy China’s Sovereign Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, said it won’t include yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign debt in its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe decision comes as FTSE Russell