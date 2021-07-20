Speedinvest launches second $70.8M fund aimed at specialist marketplaces and consumer startups

Pan-European early-stage VC Speedinvest has reached the final close for its second fund aimed at specialist marketplaces and consumer startups. Aside from institutional LPs, the €60 million / $70.8 million fund was also backed by marketplace founders and executives including those from Ankorstore, Vinted, TradingView, Planetly and others. Jörg Gerbig, COO of JustEatTakeAway and co-founder of Lieferando, also participated.

Four investments have been made from the fund so far, including freight and logistics B2B marketplace Yolda, which announced a $1.9 million seed round in June.

It has also invested in Byrd’s €16 million Series B, digital coaching platform CoachHub’s €30 million Series B and TIER Mobility’s $60 million.

Mathias Ockenfels, general partner leading the Marketplaces and Consumer team, said: “Themes we are focusing on in this fund are plentiful, and include everything from B2B to B2C marketplaces as well as the sharing, subscription and circular economies.”

Speedinvest has raised more than €100 million dedicated toward marketplaces and platforms across two generations of the fund, since 2017.