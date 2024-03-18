Speedy Hire Insider Ups Holding By 33% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of Speedy Hire Plc's (LON:SDY ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Speedy Hire Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board David James Shearer bought UK£78k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.32 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£0.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David James Shearer was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

David James Shearer bought 303.05k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of UK£0.32. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

LSE:SDY Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2024

Does Speedy Hire Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£430k worth of Speedy Hire shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Speedy Hire Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Speedy Hire insiders are doubting the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Speedy Hire you should be aware of, and 1 of these shouldn't be ignored.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

