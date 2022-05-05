U.S. markets open in 4 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,270.25
    -25.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,826.00
    -143.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,429.75
    -101.50 (-0.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,937.50
    -9.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.02
    +0.21 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,890.70
    +21.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.95
    +0.55 (+2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0597
    -0.0029 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.02
    -3.23 (-11.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2525
    -0.0110 (-0.87%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7740
    +0.6000 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,544.87
    +640.61 (+1.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    916.83
    +39.50 (+4.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.62
    +102.17 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Spektri Business Park managed by Trevian certified with a BREEAM rating 'Very Good'

·2 min read

HELSINKI , May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektri Business Park in Espoo, Finland, a development managed by Trevian and CCP 5 - the core plus fund advised by Tristan Capital Partners, has been awarded a `Very Good' BREEAM certification as proof of the realisation of sustainable development from both an environmental and social perspective. BREEAM is the world's leading sustainability validation and certification system and reviews a host of components including health, well-being, energy, accessibility, water, materials, emissions, property management, land use, and ecology.

A range of initiatives have been put in place to enhance the sustainability credentials at Spektri. In recent years, the property has switched to geothermal energy and green electricity, and the combined effect of the measures leading to a 66% reduction in total emissions. Trevian Asset Management, along with Tristan, leads the work on energy efficiency and sustainability as Spektri's real estate asset manager.

Spektri engages a specialised energy manager to plan energy targets, implement actions, and report their results according to global standards. Building technology has been renewed with added automation and transition to green electricity and geothermal energy. In addition, customer satisfaction, interaction with stakeholders, and increased monitoring of the transparency and accountability of service production and contractors are prioritised.

Vesa Klemettilä, Trevian's Technical Director, said: "Effective solutions and measurable energy-saving and economic benefits prove that we have succeeded in Spektri's asset management. Furthermore, the BREEAM certification confirms the development activities' sustainability and sets the requirement for their continuous evaluation. At Trevian, we consider property sustainability certification the standard for our operations."

Kaisa Granholm from Trevian, added: "Concrete results have already been achieved. The impact on the carbon footprint is already significant in the first years: total emissions in the first quarter of 2022 were up to 450 tonnes lower than in the corresponding period in 2020. Environmental responsibility is increasingly a criterion for our customers when choosing office space. In addition, transparent monitoring of the carbon footprint on the premises is essential for companies to implement their environmental strategy. With the BREEAM certification, we can better support our customers in achieving their sustainability goals."

Spektri is owned by the CCP 5 'long-life' core-plus fund, advised by pan-European real estate investment manager Tristan Capital Partners.

Additional information:

Kaisa Granholm
Asset Manager
Trevian Asset Management
+358 50 571 8300
kaisa.granholm@trevian.fi

Vesa Klemettilä
Technical Director
Trevian Asset Management
+358 50 487 2266
vesa.klemettila@trevian.fi

Trevian Asset Management is a Finnish investment and asset management company specializing in commercial and residential properties. The company was established in 2012 and is owned by its key personnel. The company produces actively managed real estate equity funds and asset management services optimized for its customers. The services are focused especially for institutional real estate investors, banks, and other professional investors. Trevian's assets under management near 1.0B€. www.trevian.fi/en/

About Tristan Capital Partners
Tristan Capital Partners is an employee-owned real estate investment manager, specialising in value-added investment strategies across all property types in the UK and Europe. Tristan's pan-European real estate funds include core+, opportunistic and debt strategies, with total assets under management of over €14 billion and a loyal client base of institutional and private investors.

The company was founded in 2009 by Ric Lewis, together with a number of other professionals who worked together at Curzon Global Partners, the fund management group of AEW Europe, a pan-European real estate investment management business. The Firm's senior team and Investment Committee have worked together for over 20 years across 11 funds, with investments totalling €22bn of gross real estate assets (as at 30 September 2021). The Firm has an experienced team of 162 professionals located across eight offices in Europe (as at January 2022).

Tristan's headquarters are in London, and it has offices in Luxembourg, Milan, Paris, Stockholm, Frankfurt, Madrid, and Warsaw. Tristan is the portfolio manager for Core+ funds Curzon Capital Partners III, Curzon Capital Partners IV and Curzon Capital Partners 5 Long-Life; for opportunistic funds European Property Investors LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 3 LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 4 LP, European Property Investors Special Opportunities 5 SCSp and European Property Investors Special Opportunities 6 SCSp, and for real estate debt fund Tristan Income Plus One SCSp.

Please visit www.tristancap.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/trevian/r/spektri-business-park-managed-by-trevian-certified-with-a-breeam-rating--very-good-,c3560945

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/trevian/i/spektri,c3046274

Spektri

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spektri-business-park-managed-by-trevian-certified-with-a-breeam-rating-very-good-301540469.html

SOURCE Trevian

Recommended Stories

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy Ahead Of Earnings Next Week?

    Hydrogen fuel cell maker Plug Power sees 2022 revenue surging 80% year over year to up to $925 million. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks With Top Profit Margins

    Despite the bright prospects for solar energy in the long term, the erratic financial performance of solar companies is a major concern for investors. Hundreds of solar companies in the U.S. have gone bust in the past decade, primarily due to intense competition on the pricing front.

  • Natural Gas Markets Continue Parabolic Move

    Natural gas markets have rallied a bit during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see a parabolic move take off due to colder than usual temperatures in the United States.

  • This Under-the-Radar Solar Stock Is Growing Fast

    Global renewable energy consumption is expected to more than double by 2050, with solar energy contributing a sizable chunk of this growth. In the first quarter of 2022, JinkoSolar's module shipments grew 76%, while total shipments grew 56.7% year over year. JinkoSolar sells solar wafers, cells, and complete modules.

  • China-reliant Gabon finds oil-free, green future in its forests

    Most countries sent their finance ministers and central bank governors to the IMF's spring meetings in Washington, but Gabon - the tiny country on the west coast of Central Africa - sent its environment minister. "They said this has never happened before. Gabon is just different," said Lee White, whose portfolio includes forests, oceans and climate change, after the meetings. "We spent a lot of time talking about climate financing." With more than 60 per cent of its revenues coming from oil and

  • High school student jumps off boat dock into lake and never resurfaces, NC cops say

    Officials recovered the woman’s body under 8 feet of water after a two-hour search in the lake.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX rockets linked to death of endangered birds

    Explosions from test launches of SpaceX rockets have been linked to the decline of a species of endangered birds, potentially threatening Elon Musk's expansion plans at his Texas spaceport.

  • Demand for U.S. natural gas has never been higher. So why is production slowing?

    Natural gas production in one of the country's largest gas fields is starting to decline at the worst possible time.

  • 18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake, officials say

    First responders were called to an access point in eastern Catawba County on Lake Lookout.

  • Mysterious ‘scary-looking’ creature washes up on shore of Lake Michigan, photos show

    “I KNEW there were sea monsters in Lake Michigan.”

  • Shards of Halley's Comet to spark spring's final meteor shower

    The second and final meteor shower of spring is about to peak, and it will present a unique opportunity to enjoy a well-known comet that is billions of miles away from Earth. Most meteor showers are created when the Earth plows through a field of debris left behind by comets orbiting the sun. Most of the debris is small, generally the size of a small pebble or grain of sand, but when it hits Earth's atmosphere, it burns up and emits a bright flash of light. The comet responsible for the Eta Aqua

  • Meta expands plans for proposed large-scale Mesa data center

    The parent company of Facebook said that it already has enough demand to expand the project for a total development cost of over $1 billion. Here's the timeline for the East Valley project.

  • Will Colorado River shortages limit water use? Arizona cities seek 'culture change' first

    Parts of Nevada and California already restrict outdoor watering to save water. Will the Colorado River's decline push Arizona to follow?

  • How to Grow and Care for a Lucky Bamboo Plant

    This charming indoor plant is fit for desktops or sunny windowsills—and it's believed to attract well-being and happiness to those who own it.

  • How this driver found a unique way to beat the extreme heat in New Delhi

    This spring has been brutally hot in India. Above-normal temperatures resulted in the warmest March on record for the country, and the heat didn't let up in April as multiple lengthy and dangerous heat waves gripped the nation. In the midst of the early-season heat waves, some residents have found creative ways for themselves and their customers to keep cool. One such man is Mahendra Kumar, owner of the so-called "moving garden," an autorickshaw with a living, green roof. Autorickshaws, the moto

  • US to hold back Lake Powell water to protect hydropower

    U.S. officials announced what they called extraordinary steps on Tuesday to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water stored in a reservoir on the Utah-Arizona line to prevent it from shrinking more amid prolonged drought and climate change. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation plans to hold back about 480,000 acre-feet of water in Lake Powell to maintain Glen Canyon Dam's ability to produce hydropower for millions of homes and businesses in the region. Tanya Trujillo, the bureau's assistant secretary of water and science, said keeping the water stored in the reservoir would stave off hydropower concerns for at least 12 months, giving officials time to strategize for how to operate the dam at a lower water elevation.

  • Feds hold back planned water release as Lake Powell hits all-time low

    The Interior Department announced Tuesday that it will delay a planned release of water from Lake Powell as a measure against a drought that has plunged the reservoir’s water to unprecedented levels. The department’s Bureau of Reclamation will hold back nearly 480,000 acre-feet of water in the Colorado River reservoir from release, according to the announcement. …

  • Financial firms face $225 billion in water-related losses, analysis estimates

    Financial institutions face losses of at least $225 billion from risks related to water, with a third of them doing nothing to assess the potential impact, a report by leading environmental disclosure platform CDP and Planet Tracker estimates. The U.N. has warned of a 40% shortfall in supply by 2030 if water consumption and production patterns do not change and so-called water risk, through flood, drought or pollution, is set to become a growing issue for companies over the next decade. The most common impacts flagged to CDP, whose data is used to inform investment decisions by financial firms managing more than $130 trillion in assets, included reduced production, increased costs and lower revenues.

  • If You Want to Know a Country's Economic Future, Check How Far It Is From the Equator

    It’s no secret that global climate change hurts the economy. With more frequent and more severe storms, flooding, drought, and fires, countries around the world are already taking economic hits. A recent report from S&P Global assessed how 135 countries might be affected by climate-related events in 2050.

  • Duke Energy a 'sizeable investor' in two North Carolina renewable gas projects for BP

    Duke Energy says it is a “sizeable investor” in two commercial projects to convert gas from two North Carolina landfills. It will convert the landfill gas into renewable natural gas to be sold to BP.