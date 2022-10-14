Spelt Market to grow by USD 15.29 Bn by 2026, Change In Food Preferences Among Consumers to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spelt market size is expected to grow by USD 15.29 billion during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The change in food preferences among consumers, increasing use of spelt as a substitute for other grains and increasing awareness of the health benefits of spelt will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the availability of substitute products and side effects of spelt will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spelt Market 2022-2026

Spelt Market Segmentation

Product

Geography

Europe will account for 36% of market growth. The major spelt markets in Europe are Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain. The market in this region will grow more quickly than the markets in North America and South America. Over the course of the projection period, the growth of the spelt market in Europe will be aided by the rising number of health-conscious customers.

Spelt Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spelt market report covers the following areas:

Spelt Market size

Spelt Market trends

Spelt Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing adoption of E-commerce channels as one of the prime reasons driving the spelt market growth during the next few years.

Spelt Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Spelt Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Spelt Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Ardent Mills LLC

Bunge Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

CHS Inc.

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co.

Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd.

Hormel Foods Corp.

JBS SA

Kerry Group Plc

Spelt Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist spelt market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spelt market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spelt market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spelt market vendors

Spelt Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $15.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Italy, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ardent Mills LLC, Bunge Ltd., Cargill Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd. Co., Goodman Fielder Pty Ltd., Hormel Foods Corp., JBS SA, Kerry Group Plc, Marico Ltd., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Sharpham Park, Sysco Corp., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Marubeni Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

food allergy among consumers: There is an increase in the number of people suffering from food allergies globally. Food allergy is caused when the immune system reacts to the ingestion of certain foods. Ingredients of packaged foods and meats that can create allergic reactions in some people include (but are not limited to) milk, eggs, fish, crustacean shellfish (e.g., crab, lobster, and shrimp), tree nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts, and pecan), peanuts, wheat, and soybeans. Even consumption of small amounts of food allergens can trigger signs and symptoms such as digestive problems, hives, and swollen airways. In some people, a food allergy can cause severe symptoms, or even a life-threatening reaction is, known as anaphylaxis. For example, in the US, nearly 3% of the adult population suffers from shellfish allergy.

