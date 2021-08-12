‘Spelunky’ and ‘Spelunky 2’ hit Nintendo Switch on August 26th
We learned all the way back in December that the terrific and were coming to Nintendo Switch sometime this summer, and the wait's almost over — at least in a few regions. The two games will hit the eShop in North America, Europe and Australia on August 26th, adding another pair of to the Switch library.
🔥👀
The light of your torch illuminates the glint of a gold idol... #Spelunky and #Spelunky2 are both coming to #NintendoSwitch on August 26, in North America, Europe, and Australia! Other regions will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/fClL27JfHO
— Spelunky World (@spelunkyworld) August 12, 2021
Spelunky supports local multiplayer, and Spelunky 2 adds online play to the mix. Although there are distinct areas in both platformers — each with their own enemies, lethal traps and rules — the levels are procedurally generated, so things are always going to be a bit different on each run.
It's hardly the first time Spelunky, a stone-cold classic, has landed on a handheld console. It was released (and PlayStation 3) all the way back in 2013, a year after the remake of the 2008 original . The sequel, however, has only been available on PC, PlayStation 4 and PS5 until now.
If you'd like to plunder the caverns on Switch, you'll be able to pick up Spelunky for . Spelunky 2 will cost .