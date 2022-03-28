Spencer Fane Names New Leaders to Financial Services, Environmental, Tax Credit Finance Practice Groups

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce Nick Anderson, Jessica Merrigan and Andrea Perry have been named to practice group leadership positions with the firm. Anderson will chair the Tax Credit Finance and Opportunity Zones Practice Group, while Merrigan joins Jim Price as co-chair of the Environmental and Energy Practice Group, and Perry joins Eric Johnson as co-chair of the Banking and Financial Services Practice Group.

“We are pleased to elevate all three of these attorneys to positions that reflect their commitment to the firm and its clients, as well as their exceptional talent for leading teams,” Spencer Fane Chair Patrick J. Whalen said. “Andrea, Jessica and Nick each possess a dedication to our culture and the firm’s core values of humility, collaboration, and inclusivity that will enable them to make meaningful contributions to our ongoing effort of providing exceptional service to our clients.”

ABOUT THE ATTORNEYS

Nick Anderson, Chair, Tax Credit Finance and Opportunity Zones Practice Group

Well-versed in tax credit transactions, Anderson advises real estate developers, lenders and investors in efficiently structuring and closing real estate deals, helping them take advantage of opportunities ranging from simple to extremely complex incentives and programs. He has a strong track record of experience in Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credits, Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, New Markets Tax Credits, Opportunity Zones, Renewable Energy Tax Credits and a wide variety of state tax credit programs.

With a strong background in general corporate, federal tax, real estate and financing legal matters, Anderson focuses on understanding the business goals and objectives of clients, helping them best utilize tax credit financing, public-private partnerships and community development entities that are most beneficial to a project.

Anderson joined Spencer Fane in 2021 as a partner in the firm’s Denver office. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa before earning his Juris Doctor from the Syracuse University College of Law. He went on to complete an LLM in Taxation at the University of Denver.

Story continues

Jessica Merrigan, Co-Chair, Environmental and Energy Practice Group

Merrigan counsels clients on environmental matters regarding regulatory requirements and represents them in litigation of environmental claims, including contribution claims under the federal Superfund law. She has significant experience helping clients in administrative negotiations with both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state agencies. She advises them on additional or equivalent state law requirements and assists with facility audits, compliance initiatives and waste reduction programs.

Throughout her career, Merrigan has worked with clients to monitor the ongoing changes in chemical regulations and implement programs to manage evolving state, local and federal requirements for chemical management, disclosure and research. She also helps clients with environmental issues involved in property redevelopment and real estate transactions, including review of environmental assessments and evaluation of potential environmental liabilities associated with transactions.

Merrigan joined Spencer Fane in early 2019 as a partner in the firm’s Kansas City, Missouri and Overland Park, Kansas, offices. She obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego and earned her Juris Doctor from Washington University School of Law. She is a member of the American College of Environmental Lawyers.

Andrea Perry, Co-Chair, Banking and Financial Services Practice Group

Perry joined Spencer Fane as part of a combination with Nashville-based Bone McAllester Norton finalized in October 2021. She is a partner who focuses her practice on representing financial institutions and borrowers in loan transactions involving all types of collateral and projects. She also provides general advice to business clients from basic entity formation through all phases of their growth.

As a real estate attorney, Perry regularly handles matters related to the conveyance, acquisition and development of commercial property, both new development and construction. Her experience includes representing clients in connection with the development and acquisition of condominiums, apartments, office buildings and other commercial properties. She also represents landlords and tenants, both public and private, in the negotiation of commercial leases for a wide variety of uses.

A lifelong resident of Tennessee, Perry completed her undergraduate studies at the University of Memphis and earned her Juris Doctor from Vanderbilt University Law School. She is involved in numerous civic organizations, including Rocketown, Nashville Children’s Theatre and The Women’s Fund of The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

About Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane is a full-service business law firm focused on providing results that move clients and their businesses forward. With direct access to firm leadership and a different approach to client engagement, its attorneys instill confidence and certainty that the clients’ interests are the firm’s priority. The firm has offices in Phoenix, Arizona; Colorado Springs and Denver, Colorado; Tampa, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Cape Girardeau, Jefferson City, Kansas City, St. Louis, and Springfield, Missouri; Omaha, Nebraska; Las Vegas, Nevada; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Greenville, South Carolina; Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; Hendersonville and Nashville, Tennessee; and Austin, Dallas, Houston, and Plano, Texas. For more information, visit spencerfane.com or follow @spencerfane on Twitter.

# # #

CONTACT: Burton Taylor Spencer Fane LLP btaylor@spencerfane.com



