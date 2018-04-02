Why you should buy a vertical mouse

You’ve probably been using computer mice for over 30 years (or for as much of 30 years as you’ve been alive). So it might come as something of a shock to learn that, as Steve Jobs might have said, you’re holding it wrong.

That, at least, is the opinion of many ergonomic experts and people who treat repetitive-stress injuries. When you use a regular mouse for many hours a day, you’re doing two terrible things to yourself:

You’re twisting your arm inward to make your hand flat. This pronation tightens the joint space of your two forearm bones, which is unnatural and, eventually, can be painful.

The weight of your arm is on the underside of your wrist, pressed against the desk (especially if you move the mouse using your wrist as a pivot). You’re squishing the carpal tunnel, the tiny tube that lets your median nerve run from your elbow to your hand. Enough of that, and you get the pain and tingling of carpal tunnel syndrome.

There’s a fairly brilliant solution to all of this: Use a vertical mouse. To understand the concept, imagine rotating your standard mouse like this:

Imagine if you could rotate your mouse hand: that’s the idea. More

Now your hand is in a more natural position all day, like you’re shaking hands or holding an ice-cream cone — and it’s virtually impossible to rest your wrist on the desk. You’re encouraged to move the mouse from the elbow, which takes all the performance anxiety away from your wrist.

In some companies, vertical mice are standard-issue equipment, just to avoid employee problems and workman’s-comp claims.

A vertical mouse puts your hand in a comfortable, non-twisted position. More

I don’t currently have pain. But I went through an awful period, years ago, when I suffered tenosynovitis (inflammation of the tendon sheaths) in my mouse wrist. It got so bad, I had to stop using the computer for months (and, worse, playing the piano). What I learned from the journey is the importance of comfort, adjustability, and variation in the tools we use for hours a day.

And this I can tell you: Even if you have no pain, you will say “Oh, WOW” the first time you slip your hand onto a vertical mouse. (I’ve watched a lot of people try them out this week.) This kind of mouse is immediately more comfortable and more natural to hold.

Adjusting to it takes between five minutes and an hour, and I’ve heard that these mice aren’t great for gamers. But the point is that you might well fall in love with one of these things even if you don’t have any pain.

Maybe you’d just rather not get pain.

Here’s what your hand looks like when you use a vertical mouse: not flat. More

