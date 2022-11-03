U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know

Corcentric, Inc.
·2 min read
Corcentric, Inc.
Corcentric, Inc.

Corcentric - Spend Matters 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022

Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know
Spend Matters Names Corcentric an Industry-Leading 2022 Procurement Provider to Know

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies, announced today that Spend Matters named the company to its list of the 50 Procurement Providers to Know in 2022. It is the fourth consecutive year Corcentric has attained this recognition.

Now in its ninth year, the 2022 Procurement Providers to Know list recognizes the best-in-class companies in the procurement and supply chain market. Vendors listed are independently selected by the analyst team over multiple rounds of debate, focusing on factors such as innovation, market presence, tech competency, and solution delivery. Spend Matters identified Corcentric as a company leading the charge on new procurement technologies and services and setting the industry standard.

“We’re proud to be recognized by Spend Matters again this year,” said Matt Clark, President and Chief Operating Officer at Corcentric. “This acknowledgement solidifies Corcentric’s commitment to being an industry leader digitizing procurement and payables. It also validates our impact for helping companies simplify complex processes, optimize profitability, and enable growth.”

Spend Matters is a leading source for data-backed technology and solutions intelligence for procurement and supply chain professionals, according to its website, and assesses the capabilities of companies across 10 procurement technology market sectors to determine the best-in-class vendors in the industry.

“Corcentric offers a portfolio of source-to-pay technology solutions (and also sell-side order-to-cash solutions), but it also offers broader savings-as-a-service value through its consulting/MSP services, native financing capabilities, limited category-specific services (e.g., fleet), and even its own GPO,” said Spend Matters. “It's a good choice for U.S.-based buyers looking for a source-to-pay tech/services combination that also uses onshore services resources.”

To learn more about the methodology guiding the Spend Matters 50 Providers to Know list, visit https://spendmatters.com/almanac/methodology.

About Corcentric
Corcentric is a leading global provider of payments, procurement, accounts payable, and accounts receivable solutions to enterprise and mid-market companies. Corcentric delivers software, advisory services, and payments focused on reducing costs, optimizing working capital, and unlocking revenue. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

About Spend Matters
Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors, and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

Media Contact for Corcentric:
Stacy Bronstein
Director of Communications
sbronstein@corcentric.com       
(267) 807-0164

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4cbe9c63-ff3f-4153-a38d-6346e085323b


