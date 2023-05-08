I Spend My Money on Travel, Organic Food, Beauty and Concerts: Here’s Why I Have No Regrets

Pikoso.kz / Shutterstock.com

Do you know what you love to spend money on? In an interview with The Cut, personal finance expert Ramit Sethi said everyone knows the answer to this question deep down. However, in a culture that reinforces saving money as a virtue, Sethi said most people never allow themselves to imagine they can spend even more money on what they love.

Once you have a vision of the things you love you want to spend money on, Sethi said you can cut costs on things you don’t and begin using your money to live a rich life. GOBankingRates spoke to several people about what they spend their money on and why it’s worth the investment.

These people spend their money on travel, organic food, beauty and concerts: Here’s why they have no regrets.

Travel

Travel, according to Sethi, is the second most common answer to the question of what people love to spend their money on. Kristin Lee, owner and author of the travel blog Global Travel Escapades, said she spends about 70% of her income on travel and has zero regrets.

In 2019, Lee studied abroad and did some solo traveling for the first time. Ever since, she said she has prioritized spending her money on travel and new experiences.

“Travel feeds my soul,” Lee said. “It’s when I’m pushing my comfort zone and traveling to places most people don’t visit, I experience an immense amount of personal growth. Discovering beautiful places beyond my imagination or meeting people from the furthest corners of the globe — these memories are priceless and what brings me the most joy.”

Organic Food

Rebecca Nicholson, co-founder of The Eco Edit, spends money on organic food, especially fruits and vegetables. (Tying in with Sethi’s third most common answer of health and wellness for where people love to spend money.)

While Nicholson wouldn’t mind a less expensive grocery bill, the benefits of going organic are for Nicholson’s health and the health of the planet are priceless.

“Opting for organic is an investment in my health and supports a more ethical food system that takes care of our soil, water and wildlife,” Nicholson said.

Organic Beauty

In addition to prioritizing spending money on organic food, Nicholson invests in organic makeup and beauty products.

“I try to opt for organic, non-toxic products made from plant-derived ingredients that are free of synthetic fragrances and chemicals,” Nicholson said.

Concerts

For as long as master life and business coach Stacey Brass-Russell can remember, she has been spending money on concert tickets.

“I have always operated from the place of knowing doing the things that light me up, bring me joy and keep me inspired is critical to my showing up for the work I do and for my clients/students as authentically as possible,” Brass-Russell said.

While the amount she spends and the frequency in attendance have changed over the years, Brass-Russell said she always found a way to see live performances. There are no regrets about the amount spent either because she considers it all to be part of her evolution.

“I take a stand for living your most passionate life no matter where you are in your life financially or otherwise because this is how we feel fulfilled and happy.”

