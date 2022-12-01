U.S. markets closed

SpendEdge: Global Sorghum Procurement Report with Top Spending Regions and Market Price Trends

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sorghum market is estimated to expand by USD 2.27 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.73% during the forecast period. To understand more about this market, follow this link.

Sorghum Market

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across Industries

The report provides a detailed insight into the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and an analysis of these strategies concerning innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings while sourcing for Sorghum requirements.

The report provides insights on the following information:

  • Regional spend dynamism and factors impacting costs

  • The total cost of ownership and cost-saving opportunities

  • Supply chain margins and pricing models

  • Competitiveness index for suppliers

  • Market favorability index for suppliers

  • Supplier and buyer KPIs

Detect blind spots in your revenue decisions by analyzing interconnected unknowns around the "Sorghum Market."

Report Metrics

Details

Base year considered

2021

Forecast period

2022 - 2026

Forecast units

USD Billion

Geographies covered

North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC

Leading Sorghum suppliers

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., Bunge Ltd., and Bayer AG

Top Pricing Models

Volume-based pricing model, Market-based pricing model, and Cost-plus pricing model

Best Selling Procurement Research Report:

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Sorghum Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

