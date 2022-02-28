U.S. markets close in 1 hour 30 minutes

SpendEdge's Agricultural Machinery Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends and Strategies

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Agricultural Machinery market identifies AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, and CNH Industrial NV are among the top most important suppliers for Agricultural Machinery market.

Agricultural Machinery Market Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Agricultural Machinery sourcing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.

  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Agricultural Machinery Market is expected to have a price change of 2%-4% during 2022-2026.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    AGCO Corp., CLAAS KGaA mbH, and CNH Industrial NV. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Volume-based pricing, Fixed price pricing, and Cost- plus pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Agricultural Machinery Market.

  • What will be incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 58.8 billion, during 2022-2026.

  • What is the CAGR for Agricultural Machinery market?
    The Agricultural Machinery market will grow at a CAGR of about 6.64% during 2022-2026.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Key Insights Provided in the Agricultural Machinery Research Report:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?

  • Favorability of the current Agricultural Machinery's TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • How is the price forecast expected to change?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-agricultural-machinery-sourcing-and-procurement-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-supplier-selection-and-evaluation-pricing-trends-and-strategies-301489968.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

