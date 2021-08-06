U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,435.84
    +6.74 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,202.94
    +138.69 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,837.40
    -57.72 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.75
    +4.75 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.05
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.90
    -41.00 (-2.27%)
     

  • Silver

    24.35
    -0.94 (-3.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0075 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2780
    +0.0610 (+5.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0059 (-0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3380
    +0.5850 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,771.96
    +2,412.25 (+6.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,000.91
    +11.27 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.44
    +1.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
JOBS:

Economy adds back 943,000 payrolls, unemployment rate falls to 5.4%

U.S. employers added back more jobs than expected last month

SpendEdge's Global Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Procurement Report Is Now Available at a Special Offer Price

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Insulation Materials Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Procurement Research Report
Acoustic Insulation Materials Market Procurement Research Report

The Acoustic Insulation Materials market is poised to grow by USD 4.2 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5.77% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Acoustic Insulation Materials suppliers listed in this report:

This Acoustic Insulation Materials procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • BASF SE

  • Saint-Gobain Group

  • Total SA

  • 3M Co.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/acoustic-insulation-materials-procurement-market-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  • Catering - Forecast and Analysis: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their catering requirements. Some of the leading catering suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

  • Legal Services Sourcing and Procurement Report: The legal services will grow at a CAGR of 2.91% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on compliance with inland and overseas, specialized knowledge, technical abilities, and proven track record.

  • Integrated Facility Management - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The integrated facility management will grow at a CAGR of 8.58% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 2.25%-3.25% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Acoustic Insulation Materials that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Acoustic Insulation Materials TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-global-acoustic-insulation-materials-market-procurement-report-is-now-available-at-a-special-offer-price-301349598.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    PLUG earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • China’s Ban on Taiwan Pineapples Backfires as New Buyers Step In

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect.First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show growers of the fruit on the island have fared better since China blocked imports starting March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support. Shi

  • Genius Sports CEO on ‘transformational deal’ with DraftKings

    Mark Locke, Genius Sports Co-Founder and CEO, speaks with Yahoo Finance on Genius Sports and DraftKings' multi-year sports data supplier agreement, where DraftKings will gain access to Genius Sports’ full portfolio of global sports data and content, including official NFL data and content.

  • Honeywell CEO Jacks Up Wages, Expecting No Relief From Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Honeywell International Inc. boss Darius Adamczyk is puzzled by all the chatter about how rising inflation rates are temporary.To be a short phase, either supply would have to pick up suddenly or demand would have to cool.“I’m not seeing it,” the 55-year-old chief executive officer said in an interview. “I’m seeing quite a bit of pressure on both.”While Adamczyk declined to take a stand on whether accelerating inflation is short-lived or more permanent, he said he’s seen strong de

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Rolls-Royce returns to profit, but warns over international travel recovery

    The engine-maker posted interim profits of £393m in a marked improvement from mammoth losses of £5.4bn a year ago.

  • Should Crashing Lumber Prices Change Your Mind on Home Depot Stock?

    Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has experienced a sales surge since the pandemic's onset. Lumber prices are crashing. The sharp increase in demand for materials used in home improvement caused lumber prices to skyrocket.

  • Qurate Retail Posts Another Solid Quarter

    Outgoing CEO Mike George makes a case for why Qurate's healthy second-quarter results indicate the company is "positioned to continue to win."

  • CVS Health Stops Administration Of JNJ COVID-19 Shot In Several Locations: CNBC

    Drugstore chain CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is no longer offering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine in many of its retail locations, the company told CNBC on Wednesday. According to CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis, retail locations continue to offer either the Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) or Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine. DeAngelis said the change was implemented "several weeks ago and helps us manage our vaccine supply across the chain, both in our

  • Recon Africa De-Risks The World's Most Exciting Oil Find

    Namibia has every right to celebrate. It’s never produced a barrel, but now, its Kavango Basin test wells have hit hundreds of meters of oil

  • What Is a Good Retirement Income?

    You know why you should save for retirement. Once you retire, you need funds to support your lifestyle and take care of the things you treasure. But with all the talk of how important saving for retirement is, no one … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Alto Ingredients, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

    Alto Ingredients, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALTO ) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell...

  • Top China Chipmaker Surges as Supply Crunch Brightens Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. jumped as much as 10% in Hong Kong after raising its annual sales outlook, as a prolonged global chip shortage drove up prices of chipsets.Revenue at China’s biggest chip foundry rose 43% to $1.34 billion in the three months ended in June from a year earlier, beating the $1.3 billion average of analysts’ estimates. Net income almost quintupled to $687.8 million. The company raised its targets for annual revenue growth and gross margi

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Here are the companies requiring proof of vaccination from employees

    Facebook and Google this week announced U.S.-based staffers must provide proof of vaccination.

  • Commodity Markets on Tenterhooks as Delta Outbreak Rattles China

    (Bloomberg) -- The tone in global commodity markets in the coming days will be set in large part by China’s battle to tame its fast-spreading delta coronavrius outbreak, with much at stake for oil to agriculture markets as the world’s top raw materials buyer struggles to get the flare-up under control.Fears over the more infectious variant helped drive U.S. crude below $70 a barrel this week, as investors track efforts by Beijing, and other Asian governments, to halt serious outbreaks. In China,

  • India's Supreme Court rules in favor of Amazon to stall $3.4B Future and Reliance deal

    India’s apex court on Friday ruled in favor of Amazon to stall the sale of Future Group to Reliance Industries in a major victory for the American e-commerce giant in the key overseas market -- and a blow to the nation's richest man Mukesh Ambani. The Indian Supreme Court said the order by a Singapore arbitration court last year -- which had ruled to stall the deal between the two Indian giants -- is enforceable and legally binding in India. The court order today is the latest setback for cash-starved Future Retail, which operates the nation's second largest retail chain.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Continues to Look Bullish

    The natural gas markets have pulled back ever so slightly during the trading session on Thursday but then turned around to show strength yet again.