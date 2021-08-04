U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,409.02
    -14.13 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,826.81
    -289.59 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,790.74
    +29.45 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.46
    -23.12 (-1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.33
    -2.23 (-3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.90
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    25.48
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1843
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1800
    +0.0040 (+0.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3900
    -0.0015 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.4850
    +0.4350 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,363.86
    +1,160.48 (+3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    971.79
    +45.02 (+4.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.86
    +18.14 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

SpendEdge's Global Network Infrastructure Market Procurement Report Is Now Available at a Special Offer Price

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Network Infrastructure Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

Network Infrastructure Market Procurement Research Report
Network Infrastructure Market Procurement Research Report

The Network Infrastructure market is poised to grow by USD 122 Million, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8.54% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Network Infrastructure suppliers listed in this report:

This Network Infrastructure procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • NETGEAR Inc.

  • ZTE Corp.

  • Arista Networks Inc.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/network-infrastructure-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Reports on Telecom and Networking Market:

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Network Infrastructure that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Network Infrastructure TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-global-network-infrastructure-market-procurement-report-is-now-available-at-a-special-offer-price-301348287.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Altria Halts IQOS Expansion After British American Tobacco Wins Patent Infringement Ruling

    The ruling before International Trade Commission will halt imports of the electronic cigarette into the U.S.

  • Oil Extends Slide as Stockpile Data Adds to Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slumped in New York after a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories added to renewed concerns about demand recovery as China battles the coronavirus resurgence.West Texas Intermediate futures dropped as much as 3.8%. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents against non-essential travel. Meanwhile, American crude supplies increased by 3.63 million barrels, the biggest ga

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Google Approves Most Staff Requests to Relocate or Work Remotely

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google approved 85% of employee requests to work remotely or relocate once its offices fully re-open, the company told staff Tuesday.Google is one the largest companies trying a hybrid approach to returning from the pandemic. It will ask most of its staff to go back to work in their previous offices, but let others do their jobs elsewhere. Over the past few months, some 10,000 employees applied to transfer to a new office or work from home.The company rejected 15%

  • How to Calculate Net Worth and Why Net Worth Matters

    In some financial situations, it pays to know your net worth. Learn how to calculate net worth and why it may be useful to know.

  • Despite Good Strategic Moves, Shares of PepsiCo Could Move Lower

    In his "No-Huddle Offense" segment of Mad Money Tuesday, Jim Cramer said that while good companies are typically risk averse and rarely change, great companies aren't afraid to shake things up. Case in point, Tuesday's news that PepsiCo is spinning off Tropicana and Naked Beverages for $3.3 billion. Cramer said spinning off these brands is what PepsiCo does, cutting loose slowing brands to double-down on its fastest-growing brands.

  • Bitcoin mining crackdown in China is a boon for Texas

    John King knew his small town of Rockdale, Texas, had landed on the global crypto map when three Chinese bitcoin miners showed up at City Hall unannounced this summer.

  • Oil remains on track for 3rd straight fall as U.S. crude inventories rise

    Oil futures threaten to extend a losing streak to three days, remaining under pressure after official data shows an unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Sell Despite Q2 Earnings Beat?

    Exxon reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings. But as the Delta Covid-19 variant sweeps the U.S. demand for oil is falling. Is Exxon stock a sell?

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. The two Japanese car makers are facing production problems in China, which on Wednesday reported the most new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January. Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters that the company suspended production at its plant in Wuhan on Aug. 3 due to a COVID-19 case cluster that developed at a supplier.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • Patience Required If You Want to Invest in GM Here

    Do I like General Motors? I do. I also like Ford. Forced to own one of the two, I still choose Ford.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.