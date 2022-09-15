U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,942.75
    -4.75 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,161.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,105.50
    -36.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,842.30
    -3.50 (-0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.62
    -0.86 (-0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,695.50
    -13.60 (-0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    19.41
    -0.16 (-0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9989
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.05
    -1.22 (-4.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1491
    -0.0051 (-0.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.5150
    +0.4220 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,169.12
    -76.79 (-0.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    479.94
    -3.40 (-0.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,307.96
    +30.66 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

SpendEdge's IT Infrastructure Services Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for IT Infrastructure Services will expand at a CAGR of 21.83% throughout the next five years, with an incremental spend of around USD 97.15 billion. A planned, strategic approach to sourcing IT Infrastructure Services may extend a buyer's selection of options. This report also investigates the market impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and new opportunities.

IT Infrastructure Services Market
IT Infrastructure Services Market

www.spendedge.com/sample-report/it-infrastructure-services-market-procurement-research-report

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • How to determine the strategic and tactical negotiating levels that will help you get the best prices?

  • Learn about relevant pricing levels and get a thorough analysis of the advantages and disadvantages of major pricing strategies.

  • Methods to discover KPIs to assess existing suppliers and interact with the incumbent suppliers.

Major Pricing Trends in IT Infrastructure Services Procurement:

The suppliers' moderate bargaining power is due to substituting pressure and a moderate level of threat from new competitors. As a result, it is critical to choose the appropriate pricing and pricing plan. Buyers should assess cost-cutting alternatives and match their chosen pricing models for IT Infrastructure Services to those of the industry across the board.

Flat-fee pricing and project-based pricing are the two most prevalent pricing models in the IT Infrastructure Services market. Each price structure delivers the best benefits and fits diverse circumstances. The model for a buyer's operations should be determined, and the buyer should relate supplier performance to pricing models.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: www.spendedge.com/sample-report/it-infrastructure-services-market-procurement-research-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Due to increased competition from alternatives and moderate threat from new competitors, suppliers have little leverage in negotiations.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5.00%-8.00%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in IT Infrastructure Services TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top IT Infrastructure Services Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This IT Infrastructure Services procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Amazon.com Inc.

  • Alphabet Inc.

  • IBM Corp

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:

Subscribe Now for FREE, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-it-infrastructure-services-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-301624600.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Sees a Sharp Boost in Demand for EVs

    Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe is "ecstatic" over the Biden Administration's Inflation Reduction Act, which includes considerable subsidies for electric vehicles.

  • China’s plunging energy imports confound expectations

    A revival would cause problems—and not just for Europe

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 1 Green Flag for eBay

    eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) is grappling with the headwinds from reopening economies. However, it has one green flag that could propel revenue and profits amid the challenging macroeconomic backdrop. This video highlights that factor.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Are Behaving Rationally, Despite Appearances

    In March, oil prices reached their highest levels since 2008. They recently marked their lowest levels since January. Analysts explain why that reflects unpredictability, not distortion.

  • Chinese economy's export pillar shows cracks from global slowdown

    China's exporters – the last reliable pillar of the world's second-largest economy as it struggled with the pandemic, weak consumption and a property crisis – are warning of hard times ahead as softer overseas markets force them to shed workers, shift to lower-value goods and even rent out their factories. Alarm bells sounded for China's $18 trillion economy when trade data last week showed export growth well short of expectations and slowing for the first time in four months. Those alarms are echoing in workshops across eastern and southern China's manufacturing hubs, in industries from machinery parts and textiles to high-tech home appliances, where businesses are scaling back while export orders dry up.

  • Rail operator CSX names former Ford president Hinrichs as CEO

    (Reuters) -Rail operator CSX Corp said on Thursday it has appointed former president of Ford Motor, Joe Hinrichs, as its chief executive officer effective Sept. 26. Hinrichs, who left Ford in 2020, succeeds President and CEO James M. Foote who is retiring this month but will remain a company adviser through March 31, 2023, CSX said in a statement. CSX has a "very strong balance sheet, very strong operating performance," said Hinrichs, who has more than 30 years of experience in automotive, manufacturing and energy sectors.

  • Natural Gas Rescues Energy Stocks With Oil in Quarter-Long Slide

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s an accepted investing axiom that if you want to know what’s happening with energy stocks, check oil prices. That is, until now.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaNY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeXi Unlikely to Throw Putin a Lifeline as Ukraine Struggles MountS

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Exclusive-Tesla weighs reset for China retail strategy even as sales boom

    Tesla is reevaluating the way it sells electric cars in China, its second-largest market, and considering closing some showrooms in flashy malls in cities like Beijing where traffic plunged during COVID restrictions, two people with knowledge of the plans said. As part of that push, Tesla is looking to ramp up hiring of technicians and other staff for service jobs in China, one of the people said. Tesla's China recruitment website showed more than 300 openings for service jobs as of Thursday.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • Comcast would be interested in buying Hulu from Disney, CEO Brian Roberts says

    Comcast Corp. CEO Brian Roberts said Wednesday that the Philadelphia media conglomerate would make a bid to buy Hulu if the Walt Disney Company puts the streaming service up for sale. Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) already owns a 33% stake in Hulu through its NBCUniversal division. In 2019, it entered into an agreement with Disney under which either side can trigger the sale of Comcast's ownership stake to Disney beginning in 2024.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • China Mulling U-Turn for More Fuel Exports to Revive Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering allowing its oil refiners to export more fuel in an attempt to help revive its economy, which would be a reversal from a focus on minimizing emissions. Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Options Narrow After Ukraine Scores Battlefield RoutRay Dalio Does the Math: Rates at 4.5% Would Sink Stocks by 20%NY Judge Who Doesn’t Tolerate ‘Nonsense’ May Be Named Special Master in Trump CaseTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaEthereum Finishes Long-