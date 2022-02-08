U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,979.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,581.75
    +22.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.40
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.23
    -0.09 (-0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1434
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -0.36 (-1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3410
    +0.2610 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,924.69
    +1,379.69 (+3.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.80
    +25.04 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,365.46
    +116.59 (+0.43%)
     

SpendEdge's Lab Consumables Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends and Strategies

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Lab Consumables market identifies DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Greiner Bio are among the top most important suppliers for Lab Consumables market.

Lab Consumables Sourcing and Procurement Research Report
Lab Consumables Sourcing and Procurement Research Report

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Lab Consumables sourcing strategy.

Receive FREE Sample Procurement Market Research Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major market threats?
    Suppliers in this market have moderate bargaining power owing to low pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants.

  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Lab Consumables Market is expected to have a price change of 5%-7% during 2020-2024.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    DWK Life Sciences GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Greiner Bio. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Unit-based pricing, and cost-plus pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Lab Consumables Market.

  • What will be incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 3 billion, during 2020-2024.

  • What is the CAGR for Lab Consumables market?
    The Lab Consumables market will grow at a CAGR of about 4.94% during 2020-2024.

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. SpendEdge's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Receive Free Sample Report to access the definite purchasing guide on Lab Consumables procurement.

Top Selling Trending Reports:
1. Smart Meter Sourcing and Procurement Report
2. Air Compressors Sourcing and Procurement Report
3. Leak Detection Equipment – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report
4. Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Report
5. Pipeline Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report

Key Insights Provided in the Lab Consumables Research Report:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?

  • Favorability of the current Lab Consumables's TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • How is the price forecast expected to change?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://procurement.spendedge.com/talk-to-us

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-lab-consumables-sourcing-and-procurement-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-supplier-selection-and-evaluation-pricing-trends-and-strategies-301475815.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Claiming Social Security Spousal Benefits? These 3 Rules May Surprise You

    If you're married -- or divorced after at least 10 years of marriage -- you have more choices when it comes to your Social Security checks. Specifically, you may be better off claiming spousal benefits based on your husband or wife's work, record rather than claiming your own benefit. Opting for spousal benefits will usually net you more money if your partner was a higher earner than you.

  • Frontier and Spirit ‘synergy will take 3 to 5 years,’ airlines analyst says

    Cowen Senior Research Analyst Helane Becker joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Frontier and Spirit airlines merging together and how it will affect the airline industry.

  • What's Next for Shopify After It Reached Our Downside Price Target?

    A Real Money subscriber noticed that Shopify reached the downside price target of $821 noted in our January 7 review, and they asked if there was more pain ahead. In this updated daily bar chart of SHOP, below, we can see that prices have declined sharply the past two months. The moving averages are bearish with a dead or death cross in late January.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Everyone wants enough money waiting for them in retirement to live comfortably. But if you’re used to a certain lifestyle, you may need a bit more than the minimum amount. A nest egg worth $4 million can provide many retirees … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $4 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy Following Q4 Earnings?

    Exxon Mobil reported mixed fourth-quarter results and announced it would restructure into three units. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Utility Business Is a Crown Jewel. A Recent Presentation Highlights That.

    A recently published presentation may be an indication that CEO Warren Buffett wants to highlight the strength of this important subsidiary.

  • Oil Drops After Scorching Rally as Markets Eye Iran Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped to trade near $91 a barrel, pausing a rally that’s propelled crude to its highest since 2014.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Ottawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaFutures in New York fell 1.1% on Monday after rallying for seven s

  • Blockchain rare earth scheme to certify sustainable output for EVs

    An EU-funded certification scheme using blockchain is being developed for rare earths as automakers demand proof that materials used to make magnets for electric vehicles (EVs) are not linked to toxic pollution. The Circular System for Assessing Rare Earth Sustainability or CSyARES is due to be ready in about three years, the Rare Earth Industry Association (REIA) and Dutch supply chain traceability firm Circularise said. The scheme is part of Europe's quest to jump start domestic output of super-strong rare earth magnets used in EVs.

  • Meta exec pitches metaverse business to advertisers

    The metaverse will open up more ways for businesses to make money, an executive from Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc told an advertising conference on Monday, in a presentation complete with a video showing holographic avatars fencing and playing basketball. The company's head of metaverse, Vishal Shah, cited opportunities for brands around digital goods and immersive shopping, speaking over video conference at the Interactive Advertising Bureau's annual leadership meeting in New York. "Without the physical limitations that exist today that put pressure on businesses' bottom line, things like real estate, supply chain and geographical reach, the metaverse will open up more opportunities for businesses to make money," Shah told the audience.

  • Is your favorite bank branch on the chopping block?

    Will bank branches one day join airline-ticketing offices and phone booths — once ubiquitous on the urban landscape — in becoming just a memory?

  • 2022 Super Bowl offers NBC ‘some offset’ for low Winter Olympics ratings, analyst says

    David Heger, Edward Jones Senior Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the decline in viewership for the Beijing Winter Olympics on NBC and its streaming platform Peacock and what those lower ratings mean for Comcast.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Column-Rio's dreadful workplace report may boost cost of energy transition: Russell

    Rio Tinto's decision to go public with a self-damning report into its workplace culture should be a watershed moment for a wider mining industry aiming to be seen as the "good guys", helping to drive the world's energy transition. It was no doubt a courageous decision by Rio, the world's biggest miner of iron ore and a top copper producer, to release a report that makes extremely uncomfortable reading, unveiling a culture riddled with sexual harassment, bullying and racism. But the big question for Rio, and its peers such as BHP Group, Anglo American, Glencore and Vale, is what the industry does to tackle the issues, and how will it build a future workforce that sees itself as being proud to part of the solution to climate change.

  • Joe Rogan, Dave Chappelle, and the limits of employee activism

    Spotify is the kind of workplace that encourages employees to share their thoughts on how the company is run. Musician Neil Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Spotify over objections to covid misinformation on Rogan’s podcast has encouraged other artists to follow suit, igniting a wave of public scrutiny over the platform’s ties to Rogan. Spotify also announced yesterday that Rogan had agreed to remove dozens of podcast episodes in which he used racial slurs, and the podcaster apologized on Instagram for his use of the n-word.

  • California warns Tesla it may sue over race discrimination and harassment allegations

    A California state agency warned Tesla it has grounds for civil complaint over charges of race discrimination and harassment, the automaker disclosed.

  • High Prices Prompt Drillers to Seek More Crude Oil

    U.S. energy firms last week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row for the first time since November