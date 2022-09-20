U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

SpendEdge's Pig Iron Sourcing and Procurement Report Highlights the Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Supplier Selection and Evaluation, Pricing Trends, and Strategies

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge's procurement report on Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Nippon Steel Corp are among the top most important suppliers for the Pig Iron market.

Pig Iron Market
Pig Iron Market

The report also explains key category management objectives that should form the base for Pig Iron's sourcing strategy.

https://spendedge.com/sample-report/pig-iron-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Frequently Asked Questions: 

  • What is the major Supplier selection scope?
    Stability in prices, Certification and compliance with local regulations, Proximity to buyer's facilities, and Suppliers that help select the right grade of pig iron.

  • What is the expected price change in the market?
    The Pig Iron Market is expected to have a price change of 7%-10% during 2021-2025.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and Nippon Steel Corp. are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Volume-based pricing and Spot pricing are the widely adopted pricing models in Pig Iron Market.

  • What will be the incremental spend in commercial vehicle cabin procurement?
    The procurement market will register an incremental spend of about USD 60.4 billion, during 2021-2025.

  • What is the CAGR for the Pig Iron market?
    The Pig Iron market will grow at a CAGR of about 8.52% during 2021-2025.

Top Selling Trending Reports:

  1. Industrial Valves Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Grinding Machine – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Pipeline Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report

Key Insights Provided in the Pig Iron Research Report:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices?

  • Favorability of the current Pig Iron's TCO (total cost of ownership)

  • How is the price forecast expected to change?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Key trends and drivers in this market

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://procurement.spendedge.com/talk-to-us

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-pig-iron-sourcing-and-procurement-report-highlights-the-key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-supplier-selection-and-evaluation-pricing-trends-and-strategies-301627331.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

