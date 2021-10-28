U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

SpendEdge's Survey on "Automotive Safety Systems" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 33.48 Billion by 2025

·4 min read

- Automotive Safety Systems Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- Autoliv Inc., Continental AG, and DENSO Corp will emerge as the key Automotive Safety Systems suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Safety Systems will grow at a CAGR of 7.21% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Automotive Safety Systems requirements.

Automotive Safety Systems Market Procurement Research Report
Automotive Safety Systems Market Procurement Research Report

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Automotive Safety Systems Market:

Download Now!

Major Price Trends in the Automotive Safety Systems's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Automotive Safety Systems with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Automotive Safety Systems Market
    o Volume based pricing model
    o Cost based pricing model

Learn about various other pricing models: Request for a FREE sample report

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Automotive Safety Systems spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Automotive Safety Systems:

Download the sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Automotive Safety Systems Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

To get the exact information on various procurement strategies:

Get the FREE Sample Report Now!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Automotive Safety Systems Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

Our Top Selling Procurement Reports:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-survey-on-automotive-safety-systems-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-33-48-billion-by-2025--301407812.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

