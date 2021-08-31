U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

SpendEdge's Survey on Broadcast Equipment Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 1.7 Billion by 2025

·3 min read

- Broadcast Equipment Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

- CommScope Holding Co. Inc., ELETEC Sarl, AvL Technologies Inc., and Sencore Inc. will emerge as the key Broadcast Equipment suppliers by 2025.

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Broadcast Equipment will grow at a CAGR of 5.45% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Broadcast Equipment requirements.

Broadcast Equipment Market Procurement Research Report
Broadcast Equipment Market Procurement Research Report

Major Price Trends in the Broadcast Equipment's Procurement Market

Major Price Trends in the Broadcast Equipment's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for broadcast equipment with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Broadcast Equipment Market

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Broadcast Equipment spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Broadcast Equipment:
Download the sample report now!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Broadcast Equipment Market

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Try Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Broadcast Equipment Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

To get the exact information on various procurement strategies:

Get the FREE Sample Report Now!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Broadcast Equipment Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

Related Reports on Electrical Components Include:

  1. Solar Panels- Forecast and Analysis: The solar panels market will grow at a CAGR of 10.72% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market.

  2. Contact Center Infrastructure Sourcing and Procurement Report: This report evaluates suppliers based on ability to provide customized services, system capable of call blending, capability to improve end-user customer experience, and real-time reporting.

  3. Electric Car Chargers - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The electric car chargers will grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during 2021-2025. Prices will increase by 5%-10% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-survey-on-broadcast-equipment-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-1-7-billion-by-2025--301365653.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

