U.S. markets open in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,378.25
    -43.50 (-0.98%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,014.00
    -448.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,216.25
    -109.75 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,199.30
    -29.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.14
    -0.83 (-1.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.00
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.12 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1714
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.38
    +5.69 (+30.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3669
    -0.0068 (-0.50%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    -0.1550 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,801.06
    -3,300.47 (-6.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,115.87
    -109.66 (-8.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,882.46
    -81.18 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

SpendEdge's Survey on "Media Planning and Buying" Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 68.86 Billion by 2025

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Media Planning and Buying Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

Media Planning and Buying Market Procurement Research Report
Media Planning and Buying Market Procurement Research Report

Omnicom Group Inc., PUBLICIS GROUPE SA, and WPP Plc will emerge as the key Media Planning and Buying suppliers by 2025.

The Media Planning and Buying will grow at a CAGR of 4.91% by 2025. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Media Planning and Buying requirements.

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Media Planning and Buying Market:

Download Now!

Major Price Trends in the Media Planning and Buying's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for Media Planning and Buying with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Media Planning and Buying Market

o Subscription based pricing model

o Performance based pricing model

Learn about various other pricing models: Request for a FREE sample report

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Media Planning and Buying spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To get a detailed analysis of the regional factors driving the Media Planning and Buying:

Download the sample report now!

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Media Planning and Buying Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

To get the exact information on various procurement strategies:

Get the FREE Sample Report Now!

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Media Planning and Buying Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Download 5 Reports EVERY MONTH!

Get instant access to download 5 reports every month and view 1200 full reports. With every purchase, we also offer complimentary research add-ons and Covid-19 impact assessments.

Purchase Report Download License

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-survey-on-media-planning-and-buying-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-68-86-billion-by-2025--301379527.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Russia And China Are Looking To Tap Afghanistan’s $1 Trillion Resource Reserves

    The end of America’s 20-year war in Afghanistan has opened up an opportunity for China and Russia to tap the country’s vast mineral wealth

  • Iron Ore’s Rout Keeps Rolling as China Imposes More Steel Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore extended its slump below $100 a ton as China stepped up restrictions on industrial activity in some provinces. Futures in Singapore tumbled as much as 12% on Monday in thin trading due to a holiday in China. Prices have collapsed about 60% since a record in May, and are below three figures for the first time in more than a year, as Chinese demand wanes.The world’s biggest steelmaker is intensifying steel production curbs to meet a target for lower volumes this year as it

  • Amazon has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of review fraud crackdown

    Amazon said it has banned over 600 Chinese brands as part of an ongoing campaign against review fraud.

  • Natural-Gas Prices Surge, and Winter Is Still Months Away

    The jump in prices is prompting worries about winter shortages and forecasts for the most expensive fuel since frackers flooded the market.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • Oil Declines for a Second Session With Focus on Fed Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped as the dollar strengthened and investors turned their attention to a Federal Reserve meeting this week that’s expected to signal moving toward scaling back stimulus.Futures in New York fell to trade near $71 a barrel amid a broader decline in stocks, led by Hong Kong. The dollar rose for a third day, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. Policy makers are poised to start laying the groundwork for reducing monthly asset purchases when t

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Ports are a mess but shipping company profits are at record highs

    Shipping lines are capitalizing on pandemic disruptions to hike freight rates. The companies are using the profits to pay out record dividends to shareholders.

  • China roundup: Beijing is tearing down the digital 'walled gardens'

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. This week, China gets serious about breaking down the walled gardens that its internet giants have formed for decades. Two major funding rounds were announced, from the newly established autonomous driving unicorn Deeproute.ai and fast-growing, cross-border financial service provider XTransfer.

  • Earnings Alarm Bells Ringing for Market Showing Signs of Fatigue

    (Bloomberg) -- An alarming number of companies have warned that profits won’t meet expectations when they report in a month. The group, including PP Industries Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Co., are primarily materials producers that have struggled amid supply-chain disruptions. While just a small part of the S&P 500, their earnings have historically been the most correlated to the index’s of all sectors, a study by Bank of America Corp. found.The profit warnings come as economic growth is slowing,

  • U.K. Energy Firms Seek Bailout as Government Talks Run On

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K. energy companies are seeking a massive government bailout as a surge in gas and electricity prices threatens to push suppliers out of business.The U.K. government is set for a third day of emergency talks with the industry on Monday after Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said small suppliers were under “pressure.” Now large suppliers are seeking a rescue plan to help them handle the cost of taking on the customers of smaller suppliers that may fail, according to two people f

  • Oil down on stronger greenback, rising U.S. rig count

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices dropped on Monday, extending last week's losses after the U.S. dollar jumped to a three-week high and the U.S. rig count rose, although nearly a quarter of U.S. Gulf of Mexico output stayed offline in the wake of two hurricanes. Brent crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.8%, to $74.73 a barrel at 0650 GMT after losing 33 cents on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.31 a barrel, after declining 64 cents on Friday.

  • 3 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

    Dividend stocks are a great way to start earning passive income. However, one minor inconvenience of most dividend stocks is that they only cut checks quarterly. Because of that, the dividend income can be somewhat lumpy.

  • Sonos Has a Few Laws on Its Side

    Ability to raise prices while demand is booming is an even better sign for the maker of premium speakers than the patent win against Google.

  • Surging Fertilizer Costs Risk Making Food Even Pricier Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Most people don’t give fertilizer a second thought -- except maybe when driving through a particularly fragrant agricultural area. But with prices for some synthetic nutrients at their highest levels since the financial crisis, it could mean weaker harvests and bigger grocery bills next year, just as the world’s supply chains start to recover from the pandemic.A perfect storm of events -- from extreme weather and plant shutdowns to new government sanctions -- have hit the chemical

  • Is there any point to offices after Covid-19?

    Remote working has since become the norm, with many employers offering workers the chance to work from home at least part-time. But with fewer people commuting to offices every day, are large, money-consuming workplaces at threat of going extinct? And what will be the purpose of offices in the future?

  • Google abused dominant position of Android in India, antitrust probe finds

    Google has abused the dominant position of Android in India to illegally hurt competitors in the world's second largest internet market, a two-year antitrust probe by the nation's watchdog has found. The Android-maker reduced device manufacturing firms' ability and incentive to develop -- and sell -- devices running alternative versions of Android (more popularly known as forks), the probe found, according to two people have have been briefed on the findings. Additionally, the report found Google's requirement to make it mandatory for device manufacturers to pre-install its apps to be in violation of India's competition law.

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • 1990s: Google and Friends debut decade best for worker job satisfaction too

    Low earners in the UK enjoyed more job satisfaction in the early 1990s than high earners, but this has deteriorated over the past three decades, a new report finds.