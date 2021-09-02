U.S. markets open in 2 hours 31 minutes

SpendEdge's Survey on Professional Indemnity Insurance Reveals that this Market will have a Growth of USD 7.79 Billion by 2024

·4 min read

-Professional Indemnity Insurance Procurement Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market.

-Aviva plc, Hiscox Inc., Tokio Marine Holdings, and Chubb Ltd. will emerge as the key Professional Indemnity Insurance suppliers by 2024.

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Indemnity Insurance will grow at a CAGR of 3.51% by 2024. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Professional Indemnity Insurance requirements.

Professional Indemnity Insurance Market Procurement Research Report

Major Price Trends in the Professional Indemnity Insurance's Procurement Market

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the Moderate bargaining power of suppliers. This makes it extremely important to get the pricing and pricing model right. Buyers should align their preferred pricing models for professional indemnity insurance with the wider industry and identify the cost-saving potential.

  • The most widely adopted pricing models in the Professional Indemnity Insurance Market

Spend Growth and Demand by Region

The report provides a complete drill-down on Global Professional Indemnity Insurance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Most Adopted Procurement Strategies by Buyers Across the Professional Indemnity Insurance Market

The report provides a detailed insight of the most adopted procurement strategies by buyers across industries and analysis of these strategies with respect to innovation, regulatory compliance, quality, supply, and cost. Adoption of these procurement strategies will enable the buyers to reduce category TCO and achieve cost savings, while sourcing for thermal equipment requirements.

This procurement report answers help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Professional Indemnity Insurance Market requirements following questions:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for?

  • What are the workplace computing devices category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Related Reports on Professional Services Include:

  1. Asset Recovery Services - Forecast and Analysis: The asset recovery services will grow at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2021-2025. Asia Asset Recovery Pte Ltd., TES-Amm Singapore Pte Ltd., and Iron Mountain Inc. are among the prominent suppliers in asset recovery services market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  2. Vulnerability Management Sourcing and Procurement Report: Vulnerability Management Procurement Market, prices will increase by 4%-6% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a Moderate bargaining power in this market. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

  3. Celebrity Talent Management Services - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their celebrity talent management services requirements. Click the above link to download the free sample of this report.

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spendedges-survey-on-professional-indemnity-insurance-reveals-that-this-market-will-have-a-growth-of-usd-7-79-billion-by-2024--301367925.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

