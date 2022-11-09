IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 33.97 Tn; Accenture Plc, Acer inc., Alphabet inc. emerge as key players - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 33.97 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT spending market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented. Technavio has identified the following as the dominant players in the market.

Accenture Plc: The company offers IT spending sections such as cloud, infrastructure engineering, data, and software engineering.

Acer inc.: The company is involved in the research, design, and marketing of personal computers, IT products, and tablets.

Alphabet inc.: The company offers IT spending sections such as products and business.

Apple inc.: The company offers IT spending sections such as Mac, iPad, watch and TV.

ASUSTeK Computer inc.

Broadcom inc.

Capgemini Service SAS

Cisco Systems inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies inc.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio.

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Segmentation

IT spending market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

Type

By type, the market growth will be significant in the hardware segment over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of VoLTE (a standard for high-speed wireless communication for cellphones) and 4G standards by network providers have made consumers upgrade their phones, causing an increase in the demand for phones equipped with VoLTE and 4G. In addition, several telecommunication operators are making significant investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

Geography

Malaysia and Singapore accounted for a major part of the revenue generated by the IT spending market in Southeast Asia. The government and BFSI sectors were the major end-users of IT in Malaysia and Singapore. The increasing spending on IT by the Singapore and Malaysian governments will drive the IT spending market during the forecast period.

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist IT spending market growth in Southeast Asia during the next five years

Estimation of the IT spending market size in Southeast Asia and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market vendors in Southeast Asia

IT spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4% Market growth 2022-2026 33.97 USD Tn Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.78 Regional analysis Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Accenture Plc

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Apple Inc.

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

