U.S. markets open in 4 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,821.50
    -13.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,056.00
    -119.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,058.00
    -36.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,805.60
    -7.60 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.47
    -0.44 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.90
    -3.10 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    21.41
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0063
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.43
    +1.08 (+4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1462
    -0.0082 (-0.71%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7390
    +0.0760 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,750.74
    -2,027.90 (-10.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.91
    -56.00 (-12.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,283.09
    -23.05 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia to grow by USD 33.97 Tn; Accenture Plc, Acer inc., Alphabet inc. emerge as key players - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 33.97 trillion, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest Free PDF Sample Report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IT spending market in Southeast Asia report covers the following areas:

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The IT spending market in Southeast Asia is fragmented. Technavio has identified the following as the dominant players in the market.

  • Accenture Plc: The company offers IT spending sections such as cloud, infrastructure engineering, data, and software engineering.

  • Acer inc.: The company is involved in the research, design, and marketing of personal computers, IT products, and tablets.

  • Alphabet inc.: The company offers IT spending sections such as products and business.

  • Apple inc.: The company offers IT spending sections such as Mac, iPad, watch and TV.

  • ASUSTeK Computer inc.

  • Broadcom inc.

  • Capgemini Service SAS

  • Cisco Systems inc.

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

  • Dell Technologies inc.

  • HCL Technologies Ltd.

  • Gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy Report Now!

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Segmentation

IT spending market in Southeast Asia is segmented as below:

  • Type

By type, the market growth will be significant in the hardware segment over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of VoLTE (a standard for high-speed wireless communication for cellphones) and 4G standards by network providers have made consumers upgrade their phones, causing an increase in the demand for phones equipped with VoLTE and 4G. In addition, several telecommunication operators are making significant investments in 4G and 5G infrastructure. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment.

  • Geography

Malaysia and Singapore accounted for a major part of the revenue generated by the IT spending market in Southeast Asia. The government and BFSI sectors were the major end-users of IT in Malaysia and Singapore. The increasing spending on IT by the Singapore and Malaysian governments will drive the IT spending market during the forecast period. Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report Here!

IT spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist IT spending market growth in Southeast Asia  during the next five years

  • Estimation of the IT spending market size in Southeast Asia  and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the IT spending market in Southeast Asia

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IT spending market vendors in Southeast Asia

Related Reports:

  • The information services market report is a comprehensive research document that provides in-depth qualitative and quantitative intelligence. Technavio's analysts estimate a market share growth of USD 68.41 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.29%. The use of information services for risk management is notably driving the information services market growth, although factors such as the threat of data misappropriation, theft, and cybersecurity issues may impede the market growth.

  • The IT business process outsourcing (BPO) market share is expected to increase by USD 281.25 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%. The need to focus on core competencies and improve efficiency is notably driving the information technology BPO market's growth, although factors such as data privacy and security risks involved in cloud-based services may impede the market growth.

IT spending Market In Southeast Asia Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.4%

Market growth 2022-2026

33.97 USD Tn

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.78

Regional analysis

Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Southeast Asia

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Accenture Plc, Acer Inc., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SAP SE, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Type

  • 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Malaysia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Thailand - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Indonesia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Rest of Southeast Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Accenture Plc

  • 10.4 Alphabet Inc.

  • 10.5 Apple Inc.

  • 10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Microsoft Corp.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 SAP SE

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026
IT Spending Market in Southeast Asia 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/it-spending-market-in-southeast-asia-to-grow-by-usd-33-97-tn-accenture-plc-acer-inc-alphabet-inc-emerge-as-key-players---technavio-301671276.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • FedEx says current-quarter volumes in U.S. below projections

    Delivery providers like FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc witnessed a surge in e-commerce volumes in the early days of the pandemic, but the firms are now left with excess delivery capacity, after the demand nosedived. "In the U.S., you're seeing again, as anticipated, a bit of a reset from the e-commerce boom and the volume surges that accompany that," FedEx Chief Financial Officer Michael Lenz said while speaking at the Baird Global Industrial Conference.

  • Meta to Begin Widespread Job Cuts Wednesday Morning

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin widespread job cuts on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Worke

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWest Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel after sliding 4% over the past two sessions. Swe

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • Raytheon sees castings shortages spilling into next year amid aftermarket demand

    U.S. aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies Corp said on Tuesday stability in supply of castings, used in making engines, may only happen well into next year after a strong recovery in aftermarket sales put further pressure on a battered supply chain. "I think we expect that (castings supply) to take the rest of this year and into probably through most of next year to stabilize and get back kind of to the levels where we need to see it," Raytheon finance chief Neil Mitchill said. Raytheon, a supplier to planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE, is working with vendors to find alternative ways to test and qualify materials and help them get parts out of their doors faster, Mitchill said at a Baird conference.

  • Alphabet Stock Is a Buy and It's All Thanks to Google Cloud

    The tech titan is seeing softness in advertising revenue, but Google Cloud continues to capture impressive growth.

  • EV-developer Renault announces split into five separate businesses

    French automaker Renault will split into five businesses in an effort to increase profits, the company announced.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • 4 Stocks to Watch Despite the Hardships in the Alcohol Industry

    The Beverages - Alcohol industry is likely to stay strong on its premiumization, pricing and e-commerce growth efforts despite the headwinds related to elevated input, freight and packaging costs. Players like DEO, BUD, STZ and BF.B will likely capitalize.

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best data center stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the data center industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In. According to an […]

  • Boeing lands 5-jet order from Emirates

    Emirates, a launch customer for Boeing's 777 freighter, has ordered more of the jets. The order comes as Emirates is increasingly impatient over the 777X program.

  • Here's what we know about the new US Steel-United Steelworkers tentative agreement

    The often-contentious recent battles between United States Steel Corp. and the United Steelworkers ended Tuesday with a tentative four-year labor agreement. Here are some answers to the questions.