Spending Traps To Avoid at Aldi

If you’re trying to save money on groceries, Aldi is a great place to shop. A big reason for this is that the brand emphasizes affordability over all else. It also has lower overhead costs than other national grocers when it comes to things like marketing, advertising and even shopping carts.

But while Aldi has some great deals, it’s just like any other grocery store in that there are certain spending traps to watch out for when you shop. If you’re not careful, you could end up spending more than you budgeted for.

Here are the top spending traps to avoid the next time you shop at Aldi.

Prepackaged Vegetables

Aldi’s fresh produce section boasts some truly affordable fruits and vegetables. For example, you can get an entire head of cauliflower for $3.

But the prepackaged vegetables aren’t necessarily cheaper than what you’d find elsewhere. Even if they initially appear to be, you’ll want to check out the size of the packages to see how much you’re getting for the price. In some cases, the packaged produce is more expensive than the individual ones.

Name Brands

Around 90% of all Aldi products are from private label brands — like Appleton Farms, Bake House Creations, Bremer or Peanut Delight. These items tend to be cheaper than national brands, making them great choices for budget-conscious shoppers.

But the store does carry more recognizable brands as well. You’ll generally want to avoid these if you want to save money. Compare the prices, though, just in case some of the name brands are cheaper than the store brands.

Shopping Bags

One way Aldi keeps overhead costs low — something that lets the company continue offering reasonable prices — is that it is a very no-frills store. In particular, the store does not provide free shopping bags.

What this means is that you’ll either need to buy reusable shopping bags at checkout or pay for their one-time use paper bags. Depending on how often you shop there and how much you need to carry out, you could end up spending extra money.

To avoid this, bring your own reusable bags whenever you shop. Or, if you’re buying only an armful of things, carry them out without a bag.

Aldi’s Special Buys or Weekly Finds

Aldi has weekly specials, which you can see online or in the ad. While these items might seem like great deals, they can be spending traps if you didn’t plan to buy anything in the first place.

Try not to be tempted by limited-time discounts or deals on home goods or groceries at Aldi’s. Instead, make sure that whatever you’re looking at meets your needs and budget.

By that same token, check for any weekly deals and plan your shopping trip around the ones that make sense for you. This could help you save even more money.

Snacks at Checkout

Like most grocery stores, Aldi has a few strategically placed snacks and other goods at or near the checkout lines. Unless it’s something you know you’re going to need later, or it’s a special splurge, avoid putting these things in your cart while you wait in line. They could add more to your total bill than you expected.

Bulk Purchases

With generally low prices, you might be tempted to buy certain goods — like canned beans, soups or pasta — in bulk. But if you buy more than you can realistically use, then you’re ultimately wasting money.

Certain bulk buys can go bad before you get around to using them. Others end up stashed in the back of a cupboard or refrigerator somewhere where they sit forgotten until your next spring cleaning comes around.

Buy only what you need and can use. If you do want to stock up on certain things, stick with non-perishables such as paper towels or tissues.

Limited-Time or Seasonal Goods

Aldi often carries seasonal items, which you can also check out online. Right now, for instance, you can pick up holiday-flavored beverages and comfort foods at your local store. Prices and selection, of course, vary by location.

But the thing that makes this a spending trap is that it’s all too easy to get swept away in “limited-time” offers that don’t fit your budget.

If you do want to shop Aldi’s seasonal section, cross-reference the prices. Just because it’s at Aldi doesn’t mean it’s automatically a good deal.

Price Over Quality

Aldi has a lot to offer when it comes to both affordability and quality, but you’re still going to want to check for both before adding anything to your shopping cart. Don’t be tempted by low prices alone. Make sure the quality is there as well.

While you’re at it, check the “per unit” pricing for different items. The price tag alone doesn’t always give you a clear idea of how good of a deal you’re getting — or if you’re getting one at all.

Deli Section

At most grocery stores, including Aldi, the deli section is often a spending trap. This is particularly true of prepared meals, which tend to cost more than other food at Aldi.

If you don’t absolutely need premade lunches or dinners, avoid the deli section altogether. You’re probably better off shopping for individual ingredients and making food at home.

