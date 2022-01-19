U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,592.25
    +21.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,372.00
    +113.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,311.25
    +105.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,105.00
    +12.90 (+0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.07
    +0.64 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +9.70 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.33 (+1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.97
    +2.78 (+14.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0040 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4800
    -0.1050 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,235.53
    +707.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.15
    -7.23 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,602.88
    +39.33 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,467.23
    -790.02 (-2.80%)
     

Spero Therapeutics Awarded up to an Additional $12.9 Million by BARDA to Support the Development of Orally Administered Tebipenem Pivoxil in Pediatric Patients

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New award option exercised by BARDA brings the total potential funding from its existing contract with Spero up to $59.7 million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) today announced that the Company and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, are expanding their existing partnership to develop tebipenem as a treatment for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, in pediatric patients.

BARDA added, and exercised, a new option on the contract originally awarded to Spero in 2018. The new option increases the total amount of committed funding by $12.9M to $46.9M, increasing the total potential contract value to $59.7M. As previously announced, the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) is providing up to approximately $10.0M, in addition to the total potential award from BARDA, to cover the cost of the nonclinical biodefense aspects of the collaboration program for tebipenem HBr. The additional $12.9M option is expected to provide support for a clinical trial and related activities for orally administered tebipenem pivoxil’s use in treating pediatric patients with cUTI, including AP.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with BARDA and look forward to continuing our productive collaboration,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “This new option award not only provides further external validation for tebipenem HBr and its robust clinical dataset, but also allows us to pursue development of tebipenem for use in pediatric patients with cUTI. We would like to thank BARDA for their continued collaboration, as we work to address oral alternatives to treat multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, providing therapeutic options to those adults and children with unmet needs.”

Spero currently has a New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval for tebipenem HBr oral tablets for treatment in adult patients with cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms, under review by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Tebipenem HBr Research Support
This project has been funded in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number HHSO100201800015C.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in cUTI, including pyelonephritis. On January 3, 2022, Spero announced that FDA has accepted its NDA for tebipenem HBr tablets.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States and is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, potential approval of tebipenem HBr by the FDA; potential funding by the DTRA; potential payments under Spero’s agreement with BARDA; future clinical trials for pediatric use of tebipenem HBr; future use of tebipenem HBr for pediatric patients; the timing of launch of tebipenem HBr; the potential number of patients who could be treated by tebipenem HBr and market demand for tebipenem HBr generally; the effectiveness of tebipenem HBr and its potential impact on healthcare resource utilizations; the anticipated shift from IV to oral administration; the sufficiency of Spero’s cash resources and Spero’s anticipated expenses; and the availability of additional non-dilutive funding from governmental agencies beyond any initially funded awards . In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intent,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of advice given and decisions made by regulators, including the FDA; Spero’s need for additional funding; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; Spero’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, develop, and commercialize its product candidates, if approved; the ability to develop and commercialize Spero’s product candidates, if approved; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Spero’s ability to retain key personnel and to manage its growth; whether Spero’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” set forth in filings that Spero periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spero’s views as of the date of this press release. Spero anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Spero may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spero’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ted Jenkins
Vice President, Investor Relations and Specialty Finance
Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4039

Media Contact:
Jacqueline Pomfret Kirby
Vice President, Corporate Affairs
Jkirby@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4074


Recommended Stories

  • Could Novavax Go Parabolic?

    Novavax has resolved manufacturing issues and gained authorization in more than 30 countries. Novavax may be on its way to generating billions of dollars in revenue. With all of this good news, could Novavax stock go parabolic?

  • Billionaire Soon-Shiong Launches 1 Billion-Dose Vaccine Plant in Cape Town

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMicrosoft Buys Scandal-Tainted Activision in Bet on MetaverseFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsCovid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant Warning in South AfricaStock Selloff Deepens as Treasury Yields Climb: Markets WrapNew Satellite Images Show How Tonga Volcano Blew Island to PiecesU.S. biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong launched a plant that will produce a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses a year in Cape Town by

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Climbed Today While the Market Fell

    In a somewhat counterintuitive development, shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) rose on Thursday even though the company pointed out several issues in the development of one of its drugs. Following the company's latest update on the affected program, one analyst reiterated his bullish outlook on the shares, and they rose by 5.5%. In a regulatory filing, Axsome said it provided an official response to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the pending New Drug Application (NDA) its AXS-05 drug candidate.

  • Top Biotech Stocks for Q1 2022

    The biotechnology industry includes companies that develop drugs and diagnostic technologies for the treatment of diseases and medical conditions. This means that investors may wait for years before knowing whether a drug under development will pay off. Many biotech companies have shifted their focus entirely or added COVID-19 vaccine and treatments to their product pipeline.

  • This New Study Suggests Pfizer, BioNTech Are Losing The Omicron Battle

    A fourth dose of Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid shot is only partly effective against omicron, according to a new test. The vaccine stocks fell.

  • Moderna Targets Fall 2023 for Covid-Flu Combo Vaccine

    Moderna is looking to expand the use of mRNA drug technology to other vaccines. So far, investors haven't been impressed by progress on a flu shot.

  • Omicron: Why a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines may not be 'absolutely necessary,' doctor says

    Dr. Robert G. Lahita MD, PhD, Director of the Institute for Autoimmune and Rheumatic Disease at Saint Joseph Health and author of Immunity Strong, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest information on COVID-19 booster vaccinations, transmissibility, and the pressures felt by hospitals in remote regions.

  • Unhappy with your Medicare Advantage plan? Now's your chance to escape

    If your coverage or costs are no good anymore, you have a limited window to make a change.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals settles with generic competitor

    D.C.’s Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) has settled a patent infringement lawsuit with a generic competitor over the local company’s key product. Vanda said Friday it has inked a license deal that puts to bed litigation against Piscataway, New Jersey’s MSN Pharmaceuticals Inc. and MSN Laboratories Private Ltd., which wanted to make a generic version of Hetlioz, Vanda’s treatment for non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder. The agreement gives a nonexclusive license to MSN and Impax Laboratories LLC of Hayward, Connecticut (part of Bridgewater, New Jersey’s Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC), to make and commercialize a product using tasimelteon — the active ingredient in Hetlioz — starting March 13, 2035.

  • Snapchat is making it harder for children to buy drugs on its app

    In England, one in five 13 to 14 year-olds have seen drugs advertised on social media

  • Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

    Powecom is one of the only KN95 mask brands authorized by the FDA.

  • Fourth Covid Shot Is Not Enough to Stop Omicron, Study Finds

    Preliminary research showed fourth dose of the Pfizer vaccine boosts antibodies, but did not prevent Omicron infections

  • CDC director says COVID-19 messaging should have been clearer

    Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that the messaging around the COVID-19 pandemic and changing guidance should have been clearer.State of play: Walensky is being coached by media experts and is planning to have more press briefings by herself in order to ensure that CDC is seen as an independent, scientific entity, rather than as a political one, the Journal reports.Get market news worthy of your time

  • Biden administration to provide hundreds of millions of free N95 masks

    The Biden administration will be distributing hundreds of millions of free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile, a White House official confirmed Wednesday.

  • New York hit with lawsuit over racial prioritization in coronavirus treatment distribution

    New York has been sued by America First Legal, which claims the state's coronavirus treatment prioritization is racist and unconstitutional.

  • White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

    White House to distribute 400 million free N95 masks at 'tens of thousands' of locations starting next week

  • Ron Johnson panel on COVID-19 to bring together vaccine skeptics and promoters of unproven early treatments

    Johnson's panel is scheduled for Monday in Washington, D.C., a day after a planned protest march against vaccine mandates on the National Mall.

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Jenna Jameson hospitalized with unknown illness, misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome

    Jenna Jameson was misdiagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder, according to her partner, Lior Bitton. The 47-year-old former adult-film star remains hospitalized in Hawaii as doctors run more tests.