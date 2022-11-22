U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,973.00
    +15.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,860.00
    +125.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,622.75
    +34.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.10
    +7.90 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.40
    +1.36 (+1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.20
    +6.60 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.33 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0275
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.24
    -0.88 (-3.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0066 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3280
    -0.7680 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,041.91
    -169.36 (-1.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    369.65
    -2.71 (-0.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.05
    +49.20 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

Spero Therapeutics to Present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO) (Spero), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving rare diseases and multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections, today announced that Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics, will participate in a fireside chat and be available for one-on-one meetings at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, which is taking place virtually, November 29, 2022 through December 1, 2022. Details for the fireside chat are as follows:

5th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Fireside Chat Date & Time: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 8:00 AM ET
Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/evercore29/spro/2408280

A webcast of the fireside chat may also be accessed through Spero Therapeutics’ website (www.sperotherapeutics.com) on the “Events and Presentations” page under the “Connect” tab. A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the website following the conclusion of the event.

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases.

  • Spero Therapeutics is developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

  • Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States being developed for the treatment of cUTI, including pyelonephritis, caused by certain bacteria, in adult patients who have limited treatment options; tebipenem HBr is not FDA-approved.

  • Spero Therapeutics also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is in development to treat multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the regulatory path forward for tebipenem HBr and potential FDA approval, the potential commercialization of tebipenem HBr and its future value, the potential receipt of milestone payments and royalties on future sales under the GSK license agreement, the design, initiation, timing, progress and results of Spero's preclinical studies and clinical trials and its research and development programs, and Spero’s cash runway. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intent,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether tebipenem HBr will advance through the clinical trial process on a timely basis, or at all, taking into account the effects of possible regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, clinical trial design and clinical outcomes; whether the results of such trials will warrant submission for approval from the FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; whether the FDA will ultimately approve tebipenem HBr and, if so, the timing of any such approval; whether the FDA will require any additional clinical data or place labeling restrictions on the use of tebipenem HBr that would delay approval and/or reduce the commercial prospects of tebipenem HBr; whether a successful commercial launch can be achieved and market acceptance of tebipenem HBr can be established; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development for SPR720 and SPR206; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; Spero's reliance on third parties to manufacture, develop, and commercialize its product candidates, if approved; the ability to commercialize Spero's product candidates, if approved; Spero's ability to retain key personnel; whether Spero’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” set forth in filings that Spero periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spero’s views as of the date of this press release. Spero anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Spero may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spero’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact: 
Ted Jenkins
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4039

Media Inquiries:
Lora Grassilli, Health Media Relations                                               
Zeno Group
lora.grassilli@zenogroup.com                                                                         
646-932-3735


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • ORMP: Data from NASH Phase 2 Study – Positive Takeaways

    By M. Marin NASDAQ:ORMP READ THE FULL ORMP RESEARCH REPORT Data supports moving ahead with NASH clinical studies… Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has multiple clinical development programs underway. ORMD-0801, ORMP’s lead development candidate, is being tested in diabetes in dual concurrent Phase 3 studies of ORMD-0801 for the treatment of T2D and in NASH. We believe Oramed’s multiple

  • Why Puma Biotechnology's Shares Jumped 20% on Monday

    The biopharmaceutical company specializes in cancer therapies. Its stock got a boost on Monday when a Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) candidate, ponatinib, hit its primary goal in a phase 3 clinical trial as a treatment for Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The blood cancer therapy works by slowing the activity of BCR-ABL1, a gene sequence found in an abnormal chromosome 22, often seen in people with certain types of leukemia.

  • Bristol Myers (BMY) Gains 24.2% YTD: What's in Store for 2023?

    Biotech giant Bristol Myers (BMY) outperforms the industry and the S&P 500 Index as Eliquis and Opdivo maintain momentum despite generic competition for Revlimid.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As Covid Rounds The Corner Into An Endemic?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after surging on Moderna's omicron-focused booster shot data? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • The clitoris has 10,000 nerve endings. Here's why experts say the discovery is 'just the beginning' for sexual health

    The study of the clitoris was able to be done thanks to gender affirming surgeries.

  • Japan Approves First Homegrown Covid-19 Antiviral Pill

    The treatment, called Xocova, is made by Shionogi & Co., which plans to seek approval from the FDA for its pill in the U.S.

  • 10 tried and true ways to get the biggest bang for your buck from Medicare

    Be informed this open enrollment season.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy After Surging To A Fresh High On Its Imago Buyout Plans?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company announced its acquisition of Imago, a bone marrow diseases company? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Drug maker Novo Nordisk invests $744 million to expand Danish plant

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday it plans to invest 5.4 billion Danish crowns ($744 million) to expand its facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. The world's biggest producer of diabetes drugs, Novo said the project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and create about 160 new jobs. The investment would add capacity in research and development for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), the main biologically active components of medicines, to supply its global clinical trials.

  • Blue Water Vaccines Shares Jump After Licensing Pact For Chlamydia Vaccine Candidate

    Blue Water Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: BWV) has signed an exclusive, global license agreement for a live attenuated, oral Chlamydia vaccine candidate from The University of Texas Health San Antonio. According to the CDC, Chlamydia is the most frequently reported bacterial STI in the U.S, with about 1.6 million new cases reported in 2020 alone. Globally, the WHO estimates about 129 million new cases of chlamydia each year. This may be an underrepresentation given that many cases are asymptomatic and th

  • Researchers Just Found a Link Between Blood Pressure and Dementia—Here's What You Need to Know

    Dementia is one of the scariest conditions associated with aging: According to a recent study from financial services company Edward Jones, 32 percent of retirees say Alzheimer's Disease (the most common form of dementia) is the chronic condition they fear the most. Unfortunately, high blood pressure is also associated with aging, and it can further impact your chances of developing dementia. Research is ongoing when it comes to the link between the two conditions, but recent data suggests that

  • Leader of Walmart health business leaves for JPMorgan Chase

    Morgan Health, a business unit of financial services company JPMorgan Chase, focuses on employer-sponsored health care.

  • Merck Strikes $1.35 Billion Deal for Bone-Marrow Disease Drug Developer

    Merck said it will pay $36 a share cash for Imago, which is developing drugs to treat bone-marrow diseases.

  • Why Tucker Carlson's 'The End of Men' Is So Disturbing

    Why the misinformation in Tucker Carlson's "The End of Men" about masculinity, hormones, and culture is so dangerous right now.

  • Normal cholesterol: High HDL levels may not protect the heart

    What is a healthy cholesterol level? New study finds high levels of “good cholesterol,” or HDL, may not protect against heart disease, especially for Black adults.

  • 6 Post-Pandemic Wellness Trends

    These experts are calling next on these health, fitness, and beauty trends

  • Ballooning use of laughing gas in Europe is no joke, drugs agency says

    The recreational use of nitrous oxide, also known as "laughing gas", is on the rise in Europe among young people, producing worrying numbers of poisonings, the European Union drugs monitoring agency EMCDDA said in a study. It has a legitimate wide range of medical, industrial and commercial uses, particularly as propellant in whipped cream dispensers or water siphons for which purpose it is sold in compact, inexpensive cartridges online or in supermarkets. In some European countries, particular concerns have been raised since 2017, when larger cylinders of the gas that deliberately target the recreational market appeared, often luring teenagers inexperienced with drug use.

  • Iovance (IOVA) Extends Timeline for Rolling BLA of Melanoma Drug

    Post FDA's feedback on lifileucel, Iovance (IOVA) extends its timeline to complete the rolling BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma. It expects to complete the filing in the first quarter.

  • Merck to buy Imago for $1.35 billion to broaden portfolio of blood disorder drugs

    (Reuters) -Merck & Co Inc said on Monday it will acquire cancer drug developer Imago BioSciences Inc for a total equity value of $1.35 billion to expand its portfolio of blood disorder treatments. With Merck's blockbuster cancer immunotherapy Keytruda expected to lose key patents in 2028, the company has been trying to expand its drug portfolio. Last year, it bought Acceleron Pharma for about $11.5 billion to gain access to its experimental therapy for treating a type of high blood pressure.