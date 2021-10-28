U.S. markets open in 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,558.75
    +14.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,452.00
    +63.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,678.50
    +91.25 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.50
    +8.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.63
    -1.03 (-1.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,802.60
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1601
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5430
    +0.0140 (+0.92%)
     

  • Vix

    16.56
    +0.58 (+3.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3744
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6480
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,092.88
    +2,018.83 (+3.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,472.00
    -2.33 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,240.56
    -12.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     
BREAKING:

U.S. economy expanded at 2% annualized rate in Q3

It was the slowest clip in over a year, and lower than expectations

Spero Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Tebipenem HBr for the Treatment of Complicated Urinary Tract Infections including Pyelonephritis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRO), a multi-asset clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing treatments in high unmet need areas involving multi-drug resistant bacterial infections and rare diseases, today announced the submission of a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), seeking approval for tebipenem HBr tablets for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, caused by susceptible microorganisms. If approved, tebipenem HBr would be the only oral carbapenem antibiotic available for use in cUTI.

“With the submission of this NDA, we have taken a major step towards potentially providing a substantial number of appropriate cUTI patients with an oral treatment option that could replace historical use of intravenous (IV) therapy,” said Ankit Mahadevia, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Spero Therapeutics. “If approved, we believe tebipenem HBr could help patients significantly, and the avoidance of IV administration could lead to reduced healthcare resource utilization. We look forward to working with the FDA during the NDA review process as we prepare for tebipenem HBr’s anticipated launch in the second half of 2022.”

The NDA submission includes previously communicated positive data from the Phase 3 ADAPT-PO trial. This data showed that ADAPT-PO met its primary endpoint by demonstrating that oral tebipenem HBr was statistically non-inferior to IV ertapenem in the treatment of patients with cUTI and patients with acute pyelonephritis (AP).

About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases.

Spero’s lead product candidate, tebipenem HBr (tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide; formerly SPR994), is being developed as the first oral carbapenem antibiotic for use in cUTI, including pyelonephritis. In October 2021, Spero filed an NDA for tebipenem HBr tablets, which included positive top-line results from its Phase 3 ADAPT-PO clinical trial of tebipenem HBr in cUTI and AP.

Spero is also developing SPR720 as a novel oral therapy product candidate for the treatment of a rare, orphan pulmonary disease caused by non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Spero also has an IV-administered next generation polymyxin product candidate, SPR206, developed from its potentiator platform, which is being developed to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Tebipenem HBr is an investigational drug in the United States and is currently not approved for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infection, including pyelonephritis.

Tebipenem HBr Research Support

This project has been funded in part with Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under Contract No. HHSO100201800015C.

For more information, visit https://sperotherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the potential approval of tebipenem HBr by the FDA; the timing of launch of tebipenem HBr; the potential number of patients who could be treated by tebipenem HBr and market demand for tebipenem HBr generally; the effectiveness of tebipenem HBr and its potential impact on healthcare resource utilizations; and the anticipated shift from IV to oral administration. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “aim,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intent,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including any delays in acceptance and review of the NDA submission by the FDA for any reason, including the COVID-19 pandemic; the timing and content of advice given and decisions made by regulators, including the FDA; Spero’s need for additional funding; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development; whether results obtained in preclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; Spero’s reliance on third parties to manufacture, develop, and commercialize its product candidates, if approved; the ability to develop and commercialize Spero’s product candidates, if approved; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; Spero’s ability to retain key personnel and to manage its growth; whether Spero’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its continuing operations for the periods and/or trials anticipated; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” set forth in filings that Spero periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Spero’s views as of the date of this press release. Spero anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Spero may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Spero’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ted Jenkins
Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Tjenkins@sperotherapeutics.com
(617) 798-4039

Media Contact:
media@sperotherapeutics.com


Recommended Stories

  • Halving road deaths and injuries by 2030: a key commitment in Global Road Safety Plan

    Today marks the launch by the World Health Organization of the Global Road Safety Plan for the Decade of Action for Road Safety. The plan is a blueprint for achieving the 2030 target to halve road deaths and injuries.

  • Mastercard's third-quarter profit soars 60% on spending recovery

    After more than a year of staying homebound, customers have started venturing out for travel, dining and other social activities made possible by vaccinations against the coronavirus, driving up spending volumes at payment companies like Mastercard. Analysts were expecting a figure of $2.19 per share on average, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • European Corn Risks Being Left in Fields as Gas Crunch Bites

    (Bloomberg) -- European corn farmers are facing the prospect of having to leave crops in fields because of the energy crunch, a fresh sign of how the crisis is heightening the risk of global food inflation.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe grain typically needs to be dried down after it’s collected to ensure the proper moisture content,

  • ECB Keeps Stimulus on Track as Inflation Unsettles Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe European Central Bank renewed its pledge to conduct emergency bond-buying at a “moderately” slower pace, holding its nerve even as surging inflation prompts investors to advance unwelcome bets

  • Merck lifts profit target as blockbuster cancer drug powers Q3 beat

    Sales of the vaccines and physician-administered drugs have improved from 2020 as hospitals adapt to the pandemic, helping Merck, which gets two-thirds of its revenue from drugs that need to be administered at the doctor's office. The drug is the leading therapy for small-cell lung cancer, which accounts for 85% of lung cancer cases. Keytruda could face loss of market exclusivity later in 2028, a scenario for which Merck is preparing by bolstering its portfolio beyond the drug.

  • Novavax Stock Is Rising. Its Long-Delayed Vaccine Is Moving Ahead.

    The company said it completed its submission for authorization to U.K. regulators. It will ask the FDA for emergency-use authorization by year's end.

  • Should Biogen Investors Be Preparing for the Worst?

    With sagging sales and lackluster data in a recent trial, what does the future hold for shareholders?

  • AbbVie Stock Is Making A Comeback On Inflammatory Drugs — Is It A Buy Now?

    Is AbbVie stock a buy as shares make a comeback on promising news for its drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, in inflammatory conditions?

  • Exclusive-Tens of millions of J&J COVID-19 shots sit at Baltimore factory -sources

    An estimated 30 million to 50 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine made early this year sits idle in Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore awaiting a green light from U.S. regulators to ship, two sources familiar with the matter said. The agency must still inspect and authorize the plant before Emergent can ship newly manufactured drug substance, one of the sources said. The FDA in April halted operations at Emergent's production facility after J&J's vaccine was found to be contaminated with material from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots, which were also being manufactured there at the time.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Which companies of today will stand the test of time? Here's why they picked Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Finding businesses that can stand the test of time is a challenging task.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A 65-year-old couple who retired in 2020 can expect to spend $295,000 in health care and medical expenses throughout retirement. Despite saving and preparing for retirement their entire working lives, many retirees aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of medical expenses in retirement.

  • Here's Why Cortexyme Is Imploding on Wednesday

    An Alzheimer's disease trial failure was much worse than the company's relatively upbeat look forward suggests.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As The FDA Considers Its Covid Shot In Children?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after FDA advisors said the benefits outweigh the risks of Covid shots in children age 5-11? Is PFE stock a buy now?

  • Novavax files for authorization of Covid-19 vaccine in UK

    The submission brings the business “significantly closer to delivering millions of doses” of its vaccine, Novavax President and CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement.

  • Cortexyme's stock tumbles on failed clinical trial for Alzheimer's drug

    Shares of Cortexyme Inc. tumbled 72.7% in trading on Wednesday, the day after the company said a late-stage clinical trial evaluating its experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment failed to meet the study's endpoints. Cortexyme's stock is down 43.3% this year; the S&P 500 is up 21.8%.

  • Sorrento: Covid-19 Tests Could Generate Significant Revenue, Says Analyst

    Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) have been on the backfoot for most of the year, retreating by 63% since the February peaks. Throughout the downturn, however, one Street analyst has been backing the biotech; H.C. Wainwright’s Ram Selvaraju thinks the stock is poised to claw back those gains and some. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on SRNE, along with a $26 price target. If correct, investors could be lining their pockets with a huge 286% gain. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click

  • This Little Company Thinks It Can Beat Long Covid

    The mitochondria of certain SARS-CoV-2 patients malfunction, as if their batteries can't hold a charge. A treatment from Axcella Health aims to offer a jump-start.

  • Japan's Takeda announces share buyback as profit climbs

    Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Thursday half-year profit jumped and the drugmaker would buy back shares it viewed as undervalued. Operating profit rose 61% to 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30 from a year ago, driven by strong sales of mainstay drugs, the company said. Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen.

  • Puffco keeps innovating dabbing

    Puffco is announcing a new upgrade to its over-the-top Peak Pro vaporizer that increases the smoking experience and improves battery life. The new chamber comes just after Puffco announced a clever battery-powered hot knife that makes loading the vape clean and easy. Called the 3D Chamber, this chamber is a significant part of the Puffco Peak Pro (this is where the magic happens).

  • Boston doctor explains difference between third COVID-19 vaccine dose and booster shot

    Yes, there is a difference between the terms "third dose" and "booster" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine.