Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September

Spexis AG
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SPEX.SW
Spexis AG
Spexis AG

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its half-year 2022 financial results and provide a business update on September 6, 2022, 8am ET / 2pm CET.

To participate, please use the following numbers:

France:

+33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany:

+49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy:

+39 0200638217

Switzerland:

+41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom:

+44 (0)330 165 4012

United States:

+1 646-828-8073

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis H1 2022 Financial Results and Business Update” – and the following confirmation code: 7688870.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.

In addition, management will participate at the following events in September:

  • German Fall Conference (Herbstkonferenz)
    September 5-6, 2022, Frankfurt, Germany
    Stephan Wehselau, COO, will give a company presentation on September 6th at 10:45 AM CET and will also meet with investors.

  • BioPharm America
    September 28-29, 2022, Boston, U.S. (in-person) & October 4-5, 2022 (virtual)
    Dr. Wager will participate in this partnering event. Anyone interested in speaking with the company is invited to request a meeting via the PARTNERINGONE® platform.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com

Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752

About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis’ results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


