Spexis announces presentation of half-year 2022 financial results and participation at upcoming industry and investor events in September

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today announced that the Company will hold a live call and webcast to discuss its half-year 2022 financial results and provide a business update on September 6, 2022, 8am ET / 2pm CET.



To participate, please use the following numbers: France: +33 (0)1 70 730 3 39 Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197 Italy: +39 0200638217 Switzerland: +41 (0)44 580 7279 United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 4012 United States: +1 646-828-8073

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis H1 2022 Financial Results and Business Update” – and the following confirmation code: 7688870.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

For participants of the conference call: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220906/ no-audio (audio via phone, presentation on the web browser)

Live stream: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/spexis20220906 (audio and presentation on the web browser; for passive participants)

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.

In addition, management will participate at the following events in September:

German Fall Conference (Herbstkonferenz)

September 5-6, 2022, Frankfurt, Germany

Stephan Wehselau, COO, will give a company presentation on September 6th at 10:45 AM CET and will also meet with investors.

BioPharm America

September 28-29, 2022, Boston, U.S. (in-person) & October 4-5, 2022 (virtual)

Dr. Wager will participate in this partnering event. Anyone interested in speaking with the company is invited to request a meeting via the PARTNERINGONE® platform.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:



Hernan Levett

Chief Financial Officer

Spexis AG.

+41 61 567 16 00

IR@spexisbio.com



Raimund Gabriel

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

For Media:



Dr. Stephan Feldhaus

Feldhaus & Partner

+41 79 865 92 56

feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch



Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle

MC Services

spexis@mc-services.eu

Europe: +49 89 210 228 0

U.S.: +1 339 832 0752



About Spexis

Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

