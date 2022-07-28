U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    -7.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,134.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,568.25
    -50.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,847.50
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.56
    +1.30 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.40
    +17.30 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.23
    +0.63 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0228
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    -1.45 (-5.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2850
    -1.2770 (-0.94%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,208.11
    +1,951.04 (+9.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.07
    +55.41 (+11.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,793.58
    +77.83 (+0.28%)
     

Spexis provides business update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Spexis AG
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPEX.SW
Spexis AG
Spexis AG

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

  • Cash position to finance operations extended into January 2023

  • Resources focused on advancing lead program, Phase 3 ColiFin®

  • Assessment of balixafortide development options continues; balixafortide PK/safety clinical trial in renally impaired subjects completed; results expected to be reported this fall

  • Progress in earlier-stage pipeline derived from macrocycle platform

  • Variety of partnering and funding options being vigorously explored

  • Company renews equity-linked financing with IRIS for up to CHF 15 million

  • Conference call scheduled for today, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 8 AM EDT / 2 PM CET

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spexis AG (SIX: SPEX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases and oncology, today provides a business update, including development programs’ progress and its efforts to secure funding for these projects.

Financial update and fundraising

The Company has carefully evaluated its portfolio and is further focusing its resources and prioritizing programs. Through this effort, Spexis believes it will be able to extend its current cash position to finance operations into January 2023. This cash reach does not take into account the equity-linked financing the Company has just renewed with IRIS, the Paris-based equity-linked financing provider. Spexis has extended this arrangement to raise a gross amount of up to CHF 15 million through 2024. IRIS will receive Spexis shares, which will be created from the Company's conditional capital, based on this interest-free mandatory convertible bonds program. It remains at the sole discretion of Spexis to suspend or terminate the staggered financing. The Company is also actively pursuing a variety of other avenues to secure funding. This includes partnering opportunities for various programs, including ColiFin®, balixafortide and other product candidates derived from the macrocycle platform; traditional equity via current and new potential investors; as well as alternative financing strategies.

Jeff Wager, M.D., Chairman and CEO of Spexis AG, said: “Given the challenges in raising funds in this currently very difficult economic and geopolitical climate, it is imperative that we explore a wide variety of options to secure the funding we need to advance our programs as well as to prioritize our development work. With ColiFin® ready to start Phase 3 testing for the important U.S. market, along with the feedback we have received from the medical community about the significant unmet need for new safe and effective options to treat chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients, we are allocating the majority of our resources to moving this important program ahead.”

He continued: “In addition to ColiFin®, we have a broad pipeline that we believe offers numerous opportunities for further partnering. This includes balixafortide and other programs derived from our macrocycle platform, the latter which we think has strong potential in the exciting space of molecular glues and protein degradation. Encouraged by both our fundraising and partnering efforts, we look forward to updating the markets as we make progress in these areas.”

Pipeline status and plans

The plans outlined below regarding the further development of various programs are subject to Spexis raising additional funds and/or entering into partnering agreements.

Lead program, ColiFin®: The Company is further focusing its resources on lead program ColiFin®, which is being developed for the treatment of chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. While the introduction of CFTR modulators in recent years has improved and extended the lives of CF patients, progressive lung function decline due to chronic lung infections remains a major problem and is projected to rise as patients live longer, further increasing the need for safe and effective therapies.

Spexis has worldwide rights to ColiFin® ex-Europe and is focused on developing the product first for the U.S. market. Spexis is moving forward with a Phase 3 program in adult and adolescent CF patients with moderate to severe lung function impairment and chronic Pseudomonas aeruginosa (PA) lung infections. The Phase 3 program includes the COPILOT pilot study to evaluate once daily versus twice daily dosing, and a single Phase 3 study, COPA. PA infections account for two-thirds of CF chronic lung infections and are the leading cause of lung function decline and mortality in CF patients.

Prior to starting COPILOT or COPA, Spexis needs to secure additional funding, as discussed above. In addition, the Company had originally planned to use clinical trial sites in Ukraine and Russia; in view of the ongoing war, additional sites in other countries need to be brought on. Given this situation, the COPILOT study is now planned to start in H1 of 2023. The COPA Phase 3 trial will start once COPILOT is completed as this will determine if a once-daily or twice-daily regimen will be administered in the Phase 3 trial. With this, COPA is now expected to initiate in H2 2023.

Balixafortide is a potent, specific and highly selective inhibitor of CXCR4, which plays a role in a number of tumor types as well as non-oncology indications. The Company is analyzing existing clinical and preclinical data with balixafortide to help determine the appropriate path forward for this program, including potential new indications, and has recently published data demonstrating synergistic efficacy in combination with docetaxel in metastatic prostate cancer.1 No definitive decisions have yet been made and several areas for further development are being explored. In the fall of 2022, the Company expects to report the results of its recently completed safety/PK (pharmacokinetics) study of balixafortide in human subjects with renal impairment. This clinical trial was initiated pursuant to interactions with the FDA as a condition to potentially include such patients in any future labeling claim. The Company also expects to share additional data and more details on its development plan for balixafortide later in 2022.

Inhaled murepavadin (IMPV), a novel inhaled therapeutic specifically targeting PA and discovered from Spexis’ macrocycle technology platform, is currently in a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers to evaluate safety and tolerability of single and multiple ascending doses (SAD/MAD). The study is ongoing, and data are expected by the end of this year. Potential indications that could be eventually targeted with IMPV include CF, non-CF bronchiectasis (nCFBE) and bronchiectasis associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD-BE).

OMPTA: Spexis was previously awarded funding from CARB-X (Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator), a global non-profit partnership accelerating antibacterial products to address drug-resistant bacteria. This funding is to support the development of thanatin derivatives belonging to Spexis’ novel Outer Membrane Protein Targeting Antibiotic (OMPTA) class of therapeutics to potentially treat life-threatening infections caused by difficult-to-treat Gram-negative bacteria. This work is almost entirely funded by CARB-X and continues to move forward.

Conference call today, July 28, 2022 at 8 AM EDT/2 PM CET

As previously announced, a conference call will be held today. To participate, please use the following numbers:

France:

+33 (0)1 70 730 3 39

Germany:

+49 (0)69 22222 5197

Italy:

+39 0200638217

Switzerland:

+41 (0)44 580 7279

United Kingdom

+44 (0)330 165 4012

United States

+1 646-828-8075

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. When asked, please provide the name of the event – “Spexis AG - Business and Strategy Update” – and the following confirmation code: 1507661.

The presentation will also be available via webcast:

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website in the Investor Relations – Calendar section here or via the above link.

For further information please contact:

For Investors:

Hernan Levett
Chief Financial Officer
Spexis AG.
+41 61 567 16 00
IR@spexisbio.com

Raimund Gabriel
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Ph: +49 89 210 228 0

For Media:

Dr. Stephan Feldhaus
Feldhaus & Partner
+41 79 865 92 56
feldhaus@feldhaus-partner.ch

Dr. Brigitte Keller/Laurie Doyle
MC Services
spexis@mc-services.eu
Europe: +49 89 210 228 0
U.S.: +1 339 832 0752


About Spexis
Spexis (SIX: SPEX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Allschwil, Switzerland, focused on rare diseases and oncology. For further information, please visit: www.spexisbio.com.

Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of Spexis management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular Spexis’ results, financial situation, and performance. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only of the date of this communication. Spexis disclaims any intention or obligation to update and revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

References
__________________

1 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/07/07/2475531/0/en/Spexis-CXCR4-inhibitor-balixafortide-demonstrates-synergistic-efficacy-in-combination-with-docetaxel-in-a-metastatic-prostate-cancer-preclinical-model.html


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Watchers Say Markets Got It All Wrong on Powell ‘Pivot’

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is raising interest rates at the steepest pace in a generation and he said Wednesday that another big increase is possible. Yet investors sent stocks surging on his comments that the hikes will eventually slow.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wa

  • J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

    Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already priced in based on the YTD underperformance of Cyclical vs. Defensive equity sectors, the depth of negative earnings revisions that already matches past recession moves, and the shift

  • Best Dividend Stocks: Top Pipeline Stock Raises Dividend Again, Delivers 7.3% Yield

    Top pipeline stock Enterprise Products Partners is back in focus after the company once again raised its dividend for investors. Dividend increases are the norm for this company. Enterprise Products has increased its dividend an astounding 74 times since its IPO in 1998.

  • Teladoc loses $3 billion in three months, stock plummets 24%

    Shares of Teladoc Inc. plunged more than 24% in after-hours trading Thursday after the telehealth company took another multibillion-dollar impairment charge, helping to bring its total losses for the first six months of the year up to nearly $10 billion.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband sells $4 million worth of Nvidia stock at a major loss

    The husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sold more than $4 million worth of shares in software and computer-chip company Nvidia (NVDA) this week, publicly available financial disclosures show. The trade by Paul Pelosi was executed on July 26, when he sold 25,000 shares at an average price of $165.05 per share, for a total loss of $341,365. Last week, it was disclosed that Paul Pelosi had exercised call options for as much as $5 million worth of Nvidia stock ahead of deliberations in Congress about a bill that would boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband just dumped 25K shares of Nvidia for a total loss of $341,365 — here are 3 other semi stocks to play the ‘CHIPS and Science Act’

    The Senate just passed a $280B package of chip subsidies and research funding. Take advantage.

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Warns Of Austerity After Company Suffers First Year-To-Year Revenue Dip: “I Expect Us To Get More Done With Fewer Resources” – Update

    UPDATED with commentary from earnings call. Facebook parent Meta Platforms reported its first quarterly drop in year-to-year revenue, with earnings per share sliding 32%, as worsening economic conditions and increased competition squeezed results. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an earnings call with Wall Street analysts that the company would slow the rate of growth of […]

  • Semiconductor stocks have been hit hard, but many are poised for rapid growth. Here are 15 expected to shine through 2024

    DEEP DIVE In December, we listed analysts’ favorite semiconductor stocks for 2022. That hasn’t turned out well. But after chipmakers’ stocks have been hammered, the group is now trading at “normal-level valuations,” according to Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Will Amazon Show Renewed Momentum With Second-Quarter Earnings Report?

    Will the Amazon earnings report show renewed momentum after back-to-back quarters of disappointing results by the e-commerce giant?

  • Worried about mortgage interest rates? Here's what the Fed's rate hikes mean

    There is a connection between the Federal Reserve's efforts to curb inflation and higher mortgage interest rates, but it's probably not the one you think it is.

  • Global stocks rise as Fed raises interest rates

    European stock markets closed higher on Wednesday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

  • Warren Buffett uses these 3 stocks for a fat inflation-fighting income stream of $1.9 billion — follow along now for some healthy cash return

    Markets are volatile. Use these dividend stocks for peace of mind.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The NASDAQ Composite Index has fallen into a bear market while the Federal Reserve is caught between a rock and hard place, trying to rein in inflation while avoiding a full-blown recession. The characteristics I look for include a strong, well-recognized brand, a track record of convincing growth, catalysts in place to propel further growth, and a management team with strategic plans to expand the business. One of the most well-known electric car companies in the world, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) also invests in scalable, clean energy generation and storage products.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It might finally be time for Cathie Wood's investing style to shine again. The CEO and co-founder of Ark Invest has been bouncing back lately. Her largest exchange-traded fund (ETF) is up 24% since bottoming out two months ago, and some of her smaller funds are faring even better.

  • Dudley Says Fed Will Hike Rates Much Further Than What Markets Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- Financial markets are underestimating just how far the Federal Reserve will go to tame a decades-high inflation rate, according to former New York Fed President Bill Dudley.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s M

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is "actively looking" at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker's results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors Co, which reported earnings on Tuesday. Like Ford, GM reaffirmed its full-year profit outlook on an expected surge in demand and said it was curbing spending and hiring.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief