SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.



Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

The Company also announces that Mr. Abbey Abdiye has resigned from the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Abdiye for his service and to wish the very best in his future endeavours.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

