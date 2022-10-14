U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,672.50
    -9.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,052.00
    -39.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,031.75
    -52.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.70
    -4.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.86
    -0.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.30
    -6.70 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.81
    -0.11 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9768
    -0.0015 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9520
    +0.0500 (+1.28%)
     

  • Vix

    31.94
    -1.63 (-4.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1295
    -0.0035 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3560
    +0.1740 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,364.59
    +209.64 (+1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.84
    +4.30 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,850.27
    +24.12 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.89
    +628.47 (+2.40%)
     

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF HARRY NIJJAR AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Spey Resources Corp.
·1 min read
Spey Resources Corp.
Spey Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Harry Nijjar has joined Spey as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022.

Mr. Nijjar is currently a managing director with Malaspina Consultants Inc. and provides chief financial officer and strategic financial advisory services across many industries. His experience has allowed him to help companies successfully navigate regulatory and financial environments within which they operate. Mr. Nijjar holds a CPA, CMA, designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

The Company also announces that Mr. Abbey Abdiye has resigned from the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 12, 2022, and would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Abdiye for his service and to wish the very best in his future endeavours.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the ‎Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey ‎also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the ‎Pocitos I lithium projects‎. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located ‎in the James Bay Region of ‎Quebec‎. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located ‎in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% ‎interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.‎

For more information, please contact:
Nader Vatanchi
VP Corporate Finance

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.


Recommended Stories

  • Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

    The stock market took it literally on Thursday with a massive rally following an inflation reading that everyone agreed was way too hot. The CPI rose 0.4% in September, up from 0.1% in August, and above estimates for 0.2%. Core consumer prices, which don’t include food and energy, rose 0.6%, above forecasts for 0.4%, and unchanged from August.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo Are Rising on the Eve of Earnings

    Shares of several major Wall Street banks moved higher today after the market staged a stunning reversal following a hotter-than-expected inflation report. Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) traded roughly 5.7% higher as of 2:15 p.m. ET today, while shares of Citigroup (NYSE: C) traded 5.2% higher, and shares of Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) were up nearly 5% as well. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the prices of a market basket of goods and services, rose 0.4% in September, the highest monthly gain in three months, showing that consumer prices stayed high last month.

  • Why stocks scored a historic bounce after another hot inflation report

    Stock-market investors can be forgiven for feeling a little dizzy after a day that saw stocks plunge in reaction to another round of hotter-than-expected inflation data only to surge higher and extend gains into the closing bell. “While I certainly wouldn’t classify this morning’s flush capitulatory, the stock market is dealing with disappointing inflation reports a lot better than a short time ago,” said Mark Arbeter, president of Arbeter Investments LLC, in note. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) fell just shy of 550 points, or 1.88%, but ended the day up 827.87 points, or 2.8%, at 30,038.72.

  • Dow Jones Surges 1,300 Points From Bear Market Lows After Hot Inflation Report; What To Do Now

    Stocks plunged to bear market lows on a hot inflation report, but then rebounded powerfully. Here's what investors should do now.

  • Why Amazon, Shopify, and MercadoLibre Stocks All Fell Today

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were all diving today after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) came in hotter than expected. Wall Street was eagerly anticipating the report, as the inflation number is one of the biggest factors impacting the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates. With the month-over-month CPI up 0.4%, its fastest growth in three months, and the year-over-year number still high at 8.2%, it's clear that inflation continued to be a problem for the economy in September.

  • Apple announces high-yield savings account for credit card holders

    Apple and Goldman Sachs are teaming up to offer a new, no-fee, high-yield savings account for Apple Card users.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Why Ford Stock Turned Positive Today

    Ford (NYSE: F) shares dropped nearly 3% Thursday morning as markets reacted to the Labor Department's latest monthly inflation data. There was good reason to think Ford shares would drop on the worse-than-expected inflation data. Ford is in the beginning stages of its transition to a company with three separate segments, and many investors are focusing on the electric vehicle (EV) segment.

  • Wells Fargo’s San Francisco headquarters houses no member of its ‘senior leadership team’

    No one from Wells Fargo's 17-member “senior leadership team” remains based at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, the bank told me Wednesday. The senior leadership team, as outlined on the bank’s website, includes CEO Charlie Scharf and the C-suite along with other senior executives, such as the heads of several business units. As recently as February 2020, Wells had four members of its then 15-member senior leadership team based in San Francisco, where the bank (NYSE: WFC) was founded in 1852 amid the Gold Rush.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as Medical Properties Trust, Inc.'s (NYSE:MPW) recent US$275m drop adds to long-term losses

    If you want to know who really controls Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:MPW ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • Why Roku Stock Was Falling Earlier This Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 7.2% at 10:31 a.m. ET on Thursday. Positive company news around the launch of its new smart-home products with Walmart and the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico was washed out by negative news on the economy. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% in September, or 8.2% for the year, which was higher than analysts expected and much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target.

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Markets: Major indices erase losses at the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how markets are closing.

  • $22 billion in I-bond sales can’t be wrong. Why you may want to buy them even when their rate resets soon

    Given that sales volumes have been enormous in 2022 — more than $22 billion in 2022 through Sept. 30, according to Treasury data — there may be plenty of people who have already met this cap for the year and have to wait until January to buy more. When should you sell?

  • Ray Dalio Says There’s a ‘Perfect Storm’ Brewing; Here Are 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The headwinds have piled up for the US economy, and today’s producer price index, coming in well above the forecasts, was just the latest blow. As the PPI reminds us, inflation is stubbornly high, and compounding on last year’s elevated numbers. In addition, we’re facing a 1H GDP contraction, a nosedive in consumer confidence, shaky supplies chains, and the Federal Reserve’s rapid shift to hiking interest rates. And all of that may just be the tip of the iceberg. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio s

  • Thursday was ‘one of the craziest days of my career’ in markets, says BlackRock’s Rick Rieder

    Investors have witnessed some 'pretty crazy' times in financial markets lately, with Thursday's wild fluctuations ranking high among the them.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks stage big turnaround after plunging on inflation data; Dow soars 800 points, S&P 500 gains near 3%

    U.S. stocks recovered Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Fell Before a Big Rally Earlier Today

    Market traders were nervous today after the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the latest Consumer Price Index data for September. Inflation came in higher than analysts expected, which ended hopes that the Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. In other news, analysts are still processing how deep the PC market could fall in the near term, especially if higher inflation sends the economy into a recession.

  • Worried About the Market Sell-Off? Here's 1 Stock to Buy Now, and 1 to Avoid

    History suggests down markets offer buying opportunities, but investors should be selective about the stocks they choose.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as