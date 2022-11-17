U.S. markets closed

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO KASLO OPTION AGREEMENT

Spey Resources Corp.
·1 min read
Spey Resources Corp.
Spey Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey" or the "Company"), announces that the Company has amended the agreement pursuant to which the Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver Property whereby the Company shall issue an additional 342,302 common shares in the capital of the Company (the “Shares”) to the optionors in lieu of a $70,000 cash payment that was due by August 31 2022. The Shares shall bear a hold period of four month and one day from issuance.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which has an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in Pocitos II and 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium projects. Spey also holds interests in four lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec. Spey has a 100% interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi,
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.


