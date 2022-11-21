U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Spey Resources Corp.
·2 min read
Spey Resources Corp.
Spey Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) ("Spey” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. José de Castro and Mr. Aaron Wong will each be joining the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), effective November 18, 2022.

Mr. de Castro is a mining executive and chemical engineer with deep knowledge and experience in ‎international and Argentine mining operations, and project and commercial management. Mr. de Castro ‎specializes in process engineering, mining, resources management and operations work. Mr. de Castro has ‎held important operations and executive positions in mining organizations in Argentina and Chile, and ‎was involved in the design, construction and start-up of the FMC Corporation (now Livent Corp. (NYSE: ‎LTHM)) facilities in the 1990´s, holding the position of Lithium Carbonate and Ponds Superintendent. In ‎‎2009, Mr. de Castro was the Argentine Country Manager for Orocobre Ltd.(ASX: AKE), where he was ‎responsible for the feasibility, design, construction and start-up of their lithium brine project in the ‎Lithium Triangle, Argentina. Currently Mr. de Castro is a director and chief operating officer of NRG Metals ‎Inc., a junior resource company with two projects in Argentina Lithium Triangle.

Mr. Aaron Wong is a capital markets consultant, and current director of Plant Veda Foods. Mr. Wong led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for three years. He was formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as a part of the assurance practice specializing in resources, technology, real estate and financial services. Mr. Wong received his Bachelors of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance from Western Michigan University.

Nader Vatanchi, VP of Corporate Finance of the Company, stated, “having José and Aaron join the Board is a great addition to the Company as we continue to advance our projects and become an established lithium focused company. The experience that they both have in their respective fields will play a critical role as Spey continues to move forward with its goal of lithium production.”

The Company also announces that on October 27, 2022, the Company informed the optionors of the Silver Basin property that it would no longer be proceeding with its option on the Silver Basin property, and accordingly terminated its option agreement.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian lithium focused mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II, Pocitos I and II lithium brine projects located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also owns 100% of the mineral rights to 4 lithium exploration projects located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, in proximity to a recent hard rock lithium discovery. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi
VP of Corporate Finance, Director
nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


