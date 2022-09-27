U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,709.92
    +54.88 (+1.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,591.27
    +330.46 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,018.16
    +215.24 (+1.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.88
    -23.71 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.85
    +1.14 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.50
    +9.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.64
    +0.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9634
    +0.0022 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8760
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0765
    +0.0082 (+0.76%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5600
    -0.1200 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,202.52
    +1,080.68 (+5.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.99
    +2.85 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,034.32
    +13.37 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Sphera Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing in Business Intelligence Group Stratus Awards

·3 min read

Newest accolade recognizes leading global ESG firm's ongoing commitment to cloud transformation

CHICAGO, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced that it received a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in the Business Intelligence Group's annual award program.

Sphera Logo
Sphera Logo

The awards identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies. Sphera received this recognition as a Cloud Integrator for its combination of innovative software applications, as well as its proven, science-based environmental data and consulting solutions that enable companies to operationalize ESG data across their organizations.  

Companies today face a myriad of pressures, both internal and external, when it comes to accurately collecting, analyzing and reporting a variety of operational metrics. Regulators, investors and other key stakeholders all continue to demand increased transparency into ESG performance metrics; at the same time, companies must grapple with disconnected data and systems hampering their ability to meet these demands efficiently. Cloud innovation is the key to overcoming these hurdles and making ESG promises a measurable, reportable reality. SpheraCloud software as a service (SaaS) is the first technology solution to seamlessly bring together Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM) and Product Stewardship functions into one integrated, user-friendly platform that operationalizes ESG.

The SpheraCloud platform enables delivery of integrated sustainability software and data to streamline compliance, gain insights and improve performance in a consistent, transparent and centralized manner. It breaks down information silos so all teams across an organization have a holistic view of the organization's ESG performance and risk profile, allowing them to make more informed business decisions and mitigate risk in real time.

"We are honored to be recognized by Business Intelligence Group as a global leader for cloud computing," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "As an international company, we strive to develop integrated, technology-driven solutions that enable global businesses to better understand, improve and communicate their ESG performance and risk goals. Empowering organizations to manage and mitigate ESG risk and achieve their ESG objectives is crucial to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

"The cloud is important to driving informed decision-making using real-time data," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "And Sphera is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management and Product Stewardship. For more than 30 years, we have served over 6,700 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Astrid Dickinson
sphera@aspectusgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphera-named-a-global-leader-in-cloud-computing-in-business-intelligence-group-stratus-awards-301633722.html

SOURCE Sphera

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Apple iPhone 14 demand trending ‘ahead of iPhone 13’: Wedbush’s Dan Ives

    Apple still looks to be winning big with its new iPhones despite yawning fears of a global recession, says Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

  • This $300 Billion Market Could Bring Nvidia Stock Out of Its Slump

    Investors should keep a close eye on this fast-growing market that could supercharge the beaten-down tech giant.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • Apple Turns to the Pros

    If Apple proves anything with its latest product cycle, it might be that iPhone buyers actually care about what is inside. The iPhone 14 Pro models in particular seem to be experiencing strong demand, with customers now having to wait a month or longer for their deliveries. UBS analyst David Vogt also estimates that wait time in the U.S. for the large-screen iPhone 14 Pro Max is about 9 days longer than for the comparable model in last year’s iPhone 13 family at the same point in its cycle.

  • If chip production is recovering, why are automakers still making fewer cars?

    Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?

  • European Gas Prices Jump After Damage to Idled Russian Pipelines

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas surged after four days of losses as damages reported at the shuttered Nord Stream pipeline added to uncertainty over future Russian supply. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling

  • Solar Panels Piling Up in Warehouses in Energy-Starved Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Tens of thousands of solar panels are sitting unused in warehouses across Europe just as the continent struggles with an unprecedented energy crisis. Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on

  • Retiring During a Market Downturn? Only Withdraw This Way

    It's always hard to make your retirement savings last as long as you need it to - but it becomes even harder when you're retiring during a market downturn, as Americans retiring right now are experiencing. A market downturn means … Continue reading → The post How to Retire During a Market Downturn: It's All About Withdrawing This Way appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Aircraft parts output is being grounded by worker shortages

    Canada's Mitchell Aerospace has a booming business - and a shop-floor shortfall that is reverberating from Boeing to Airbus. The Montreal-based supplier of aircraft parts has an order backlog from clients such as Raytheon Technologies, as aircraft makers push to ramp up output after a two-year slump. Like other companies that supply precision cast parts for everything from landing gear to engine components, Mitchell Aerospace is facing a labor shortage expected to hobble plane production through 2023.

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts But Says It Remains Bullish

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream Gas PipelinesEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEGoldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price for

  • Ford Seeks New Trial After $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict in Truck Rollover Lawsuit

    Ford is asking a Georgia court for a new trial, after a jury reached a $1.7 billion verdict against the auto maker last month involving a truck rollover accident that left two people dead.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • Oil Prices Bounce From 9-Month Lows As Hurricane Ian Clips Gulf Production

    "Hopefully, disruptions will be very limited due to Ian, but there remain many factors driving prices both up and down across the country," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • How Much Retirement Will $600K Get You?

    One of the biggest worries associated with retirement planning is making sure you have enough money tucked away. While some people might aim to save $1 million or even $2 million for the future, your goal might be to save … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $600,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FedEx Pilots Hold a Protest at a Surprising Location

    FedEx pilots protest a lack of a new pilot contract with the peak shipping season is just weeks away.

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Several tech giants are betting that the metaverse could turn out to be the next hot trend in technology. The metaverse is widely believed to be the next evolution of the internet, allowing people to experience the internet in 3D. Not surprisingly, the metaverse is expected to touch several sectors ranging from online education to gaming to social interactions to commerce.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Plays Catch-Up Versus China

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.