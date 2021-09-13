Sphere Joins with Saina Health to Enable Secure Patient Payments

Leading software and payments technology company integrates with an innovative health data management platform to facilitate secure and compliant consumer payment acceptance.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced it has joined with Saina Health to enable secure payment acceptance through its InstaHealth™ platform.

Saina's InstaHealth™ platform is an AI-enhanced Medical Record Interoperability Platform that facilitates instant aggregation and visibility of over 80 percent of medical records in the United States while fortifying them with best-in-breed standards for privacy, security, and compliance.

InstaHealthTM allows patients to easily track, manage, and share the health of multiple family members in one portal. It also helps physicians to gain instant access to a complete patient medical history, allowing for quick access and greater efficiency for everything from a routine physician visit to an unexpected emergency room visit. In addition, InstaHealthTM is integrated into partner telemedicine portals and can be accessed by patients and physicians during a video visit.

By teaming up with Sphere, Saina Health extends its industry leading secure payment acceptance through its InstaHealthTM platform to protect patient payment data end-to-end. Using Sphere's advanced encryption, payment data is safeguarded from the point of entry through transmission. Further, stored payment data is tokenized to reduce risk. All these highly secure solutions untangle payment workflow issues, improve the patient experience while keeping payment processing PCI DSS compliant in the InstaHealth™ platform.

"Sphere is excited to partner with innovative healthcare companies that elevate the patient experience and provider workflow," said Anthony Lucatuorto, President, Integrated Health & Payments at Sphere. "Together with Saina Health, patients have better tools to manage their health and safe and compliant ways to pay for services."

"By putting compliance and security at the core of our innovation, Saina Health has positioned itself as a leader in improving access to sensitive health data without compromising patient data. With Sphere's best in class secure payments and PCI DSS compliance, we can further protect our patient's payment data end-to-end and facilitate a better and more secure patient experience," said Amin Mobasher, Ph.D., President & CEO of Saina Health, Inc.

About Sphere

Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare and non-profit sectors. While Sphere was founded in 2017, we offer strategic benefits to our partners and customers of three businesses that have been established for over 20 years.

Sphere is trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by being highly integrated into our clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments suite helps organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 5,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada.

Our sub brands include:

TrustCommerce, the leading healthcare gateway and merchant processing provider with native EHR integrations at large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and acute care facilities.

Health iPASS, a fully integrated suite of patient engagement software solutions to streamline the patient experience while driving patient payment yield.

Qgiv, a leading digital fundraising platform offering nonprofits a platform designed to increase online donations and payments.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company. We are a passionate, innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

About Saina Health

Digital healthcare company Saina Health is committed to making exceptional care effortless and easier for patients with InstaHealth™ services, a powerful, interactive health data management tool for everyone. The company prides itself on putting patients and their family members first at every interaction, placing each member at the center of their wellness journey. For more information, visit Saina Health at www.sainahealth.com.

