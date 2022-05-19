U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

Sphere Launches New Semi-integrated Payment Solution for Software Vendors Featuring PAX Terminals

·4 min read

Plug-and-play solution enables independent software providers to integrate flexible and secure ways to accept a wide range of payment types.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphere, a leading provider of end-to-end integrated healthcare payments and security software, today announced that it has launched a new payment solution for Independent Software Vendor (ISVs) that features integration with PAX terminals. PAX is the world's preferred payment terminal solutions provider and has delivered over 60 million terminals to more than 120 countries across the globe.

Sphere is a leading financial technology and software company trusted by the nation’s largest health systems. Serving healthcare and its synergistic verticals, Sphere delivers a highly integrated, cloud-based platform that reduces friction and facilitates better and more secure payments that drive revenue. Sphere’s Health iPASS platform includes an innovative, multi-channel virtual software interface to enhance revenues by simplifying patient-check-in and facilitating engagement and payments. (PRNewsfoto/Sphere)
Sphere is a leading financial technology and software company trusted by the nation’s largest health systems. Serving healthcare and its synergistic verticals, Sphere delivers a highly integrated, cloud-based platform that reduces friction and facilitates better and more secure payments that drive revenue. Sphere’s Health iPASS platform includes an innovative, multi-channel virtual software interface to enhance revenues by simplifying patient-check-in and facilitating engagement and payments. (PRNewsfoto/Sphere)

The new solution enables ISVs to integrate their core Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products with a secure cloud-based payment solution that accepts payments on PAX terminals for a wide range of payment methods and industry standards including Europay, MasterCard and Visa, (EMV), Near-Field Communications (NFC), Google Pay, and Apple Pay. This semi-integrated solution allows software vendors to integrate payments through a pre-certified, pre-integrated device that communicates directly with the gateway. Benefits include:

  • Reduced development costs

  • Easily add EMV, NFC without complex certifications

  • Faster time to market

  • Payment card industry security standards scope reduction

"We are extremely excited to bring a solution to market that solves all of the challenges that ISV providers face when trying to enhance their core product to accept EMV, NFC, Apple Pay, and Google Pay transactions," said Curtis Bauer, Chief Innovation Officer, Sphere. "With a simple integration, plug-and-play customer implementation, reducing PCI PA-DSS scope, all through a single application programming interface integration that works harmoniously with our eCommerce solutions, this is truly a significant evolutionary step in payments that will benefit any ISV provider."

Sphere provides an end-to-end payments platform that provides software vendors with broad payment acceptance functionality, merchant services, elite-level security, and expert support throughout the payments lifecycle. PAX terminals feature modern, intuitive design, as well as a developer-friendly Android-based system that allows for rapid, simple integration and implementation.

"SaaS providers need a simple, convenient method of integrating payment-acceptance functionality into their core offerings," said Heather Mlachnik, Senior Vice President of Acquiring and ISO Sales, PAX. "Through PAX's partnership with Sphere, ISVs now have a cloud-based option to accept payments via the industry's widest portfolio of innovative and secure payment devices."

About Sphere
Sphere is a cloud-based, vertically integrated software and payments technology company serving a variety of complex end markets with an established market leading presence in the healthcare and non-profit sectors. Sphere was formed in 2017 after a few strategic acquisitions, and today offers benefits to our partners and customers via three key sub-brand companies that have been established for over 20 years.

Sphere is trusted by more than a third of the 100 largest health systems in the US and thousands of independent medical providers across the country to facilitate and drive secure payments by having our software solutions highly integrated into our clients' workflows, patient billing systems, and electronic health records. Our integrated software and payments suite helps organizations increase payment collection while delivering best in class security, compliance instruments, and a single payment stack standardized for reporting and reconciliation. Sphere also provides fundraising software solutions and tools to 8,000 nonprofits in the US and Canada and maintains key integrations in high growth verticals like insurance, parking and transportation.

Our sub brands include:

  • TrustCommerce, the leading healthcare gateway and merchant processing provider with native EHR integrations at large integrated delivery networks (IDNs) and acute care facilities.

  • Health iPASS, a fully integrated suite of patient engagement software solutions to streamline the patient experience while driving patient payment yield.

  • Qgiv, a leading digital fundraising platform offering nonprofits a platform designed to increase online donations and payments.

Sphere is a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, that is an innovative team comprised of payments, healthcare, and technology experts with a mission to capitalize on the acceleration and digital transformation of a fully integrated payment and software experience for our clients.

About PAX
PAX Technology, Inc. is one of the largest electronic payment solution providers in the world, supplying value-added payment solutions since 2001. As a leading global manufacturer of payment solutions, we are committed to delivering innovative, high-quality, and secure payment solutions to businesses, large and small, worldwide, with payment terminals built on security and optimized for performance.

Media Contact:
Anne Bentley
Phone: 631.465.9620
Anne.Bentley@SphereCommerce.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphere-launches-new-semi-integrated-payment-solution-for-software-vendors-featuring-pax-terminals-301550826.html

SOURCE Sphere

