U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,924.75
    +9.25 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,125.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,432.75
    +76.25 (+0.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.85
    +0.52 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.50
    +5.60 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.20 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4330
    +0.0360 (+1.06%)
     

  • Vix

    20.53
    +0.19 (+0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2349
    -0.0042 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2870
    +1.8880 (+1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,086.02
    +314.58 (+1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.86
    +7.44 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.16
    +13.87 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

SphereOne Raises $2.5M to Build Crypto for Grandmas

·3 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SphereOne, a crypto payment platform that allows users to make purchases with any cryptocurrency, across any blockchain, today announced that they've closed a $2.5M seed round led by Distributed Global and participation by Newark Venture Partners, Zero Knowledge, as well as angel investors Leore Avidar of Alt.xyz and Lob.com and Eric Feldman of Bolt.com. The SphereOne platform prioritizes immediacy in transactions and features include a 1-click checkout, as well as the ability to simplify swapping fiat to crypto and vice versa.

"We're focused on creating the best user experience for first-time crypto users"

"The user experience for consumers using crypto for payments is fragmented," said Christopher Ries, COO and Co-founder of SphereOne. "Web3 consumers continue to give us feedback that moving liquidity across different chains to purchase things is complicated, time-consuming, and risky."

According to Chainalysis an estimated "$2 billion in cryptocurrency has been stolen across 13 separate cross-chain bridge hacks, the majority of which was stolen this year." Consumer confidence has been shaken and an increased security presence is critical for the next wave of users to feel good about using crypto payment rails.

SphereOne's founding team has unique credentials in both security infrastructure and early-stage products to create a platform able to protect the consumers of tomorrow. Ries previously served as an initial product hire at Cylance Inc. (acquired for $1.4B) and later managed a portfolio of security infrastructure products at Oracle. Ries also worked in the public sector securing critical infrastructure for the Pentagon. McNutt has a background in product development and is an accomplished 3X founder with multiple exits. As the Founder and CEO of ApplyAll (an AI-startup), he scaled the business to over 100K MAUs and has successfully managed robust, global engineering teams.

"We're so focused on creating the best user experience for first-time crypto users that I often joke with Chris that we're building crypto for grandmas since we want anybody to participate in Web3," said Ryan McNutt, CEO and Co-founder of SphereOne.

SphereOne helps merchants increase conversion rates and retain customers by making it easy for customers to make purchases with any cryptocurrency. Early adopters of the SphereOne crypto payment platform are from a variety of verticals (including traditional e-commerce), but the Web3 gaming segment has been the most compelling.

"If you're a Web3 game publisher, it's important to focus on onboarding experience for Web2 players since that's where much of the opportunity is. SphereOne is an integral part of our payment stack because it creates an abstraction layer for users not familiar with crypto infrastructure and allows us to incorporate different blockchains without building out direct support," explained Jacob Sloan, CEO of MetaOps (a popular first-person-shooter game on Fractal.is).

Perhaps the largest opportunity for SphereOne is in developing countries where crypto payments have thrived in the absence of traditional finance offerings.

McNutt concluded, "We're really excited about launching our mobile application internationally for peer-to-peer transactions, especially in developing countries. There will be some great applicability for our crypto payment technology with users in those regions given our low fee structure."

About SphereOne:

SphereOne is the future of Web3 payments, providing a secure 1-click checkout that allows you to use crypto across different blockchains in just seconds. For more information visit sphereone.xyz or follow us on twitter at @SphereOne

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sphereone-raises-2-5m-to-build-crypto-for-grandmas-301725940.html

SOURCE SphereOne

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says Bitcoin is a ‘hyped-up fraud’ and cryptocurrencies are a ‘waste of time’—but blockchain is a ‘deployable’ technology

    “I think all that's been a waste of time and why you guys waste any breath on it is totally beyond me,” Dimon told CNBC on Thursday. “Bitcoin itself is a hyped up fraud. It’s a pet rock.”

  • Here's the Worst Mistake Novavax Investors Can Make in 2023

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) has taken investors on a wild ride since the start of the pandemic. The shares skyrocketed more than 2,000% back in 2020 as investors bet on Novavax bringing a vaccine to market. Before deciding what to do, let's check out the worst mistake Novavax investors can make in 2023.

  • Tesla: Piper Sandler advises investors to continue buying the EV stock

    Piper Sandler analysts are advising Tesla investors to continue "proactively buying" the EV stock.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 'NOT business as usual': Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prepare for a total collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The growth-driven Nasdaq 100 is home to two incredible deals in the new year, as well as one previous highflier that can be actively avoided.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • The U.S. officially hit the debt ceiling. Here are 3 money moves you should be making now to protect your wallet

    The U.S. hit the $31 trillion debt ceiling. What happens now and 3 ways this can impact your wallet.

  • 3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

    One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other REIT investors look for ongoing growth. But every once in a while, it’s possible to get both. Take a look at three distinct REITs with dividend yields above 8%. Each underperform

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • ‘Volatility Will End With a Big Move Up’: Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Are the markets heading up or down? Frankly nobody knows, with some experts saying the next leg is down again and others calling for further upside. Finding the solution to this conundrum, one financial prognosticator thinks the markets will do both. Wells Fargo's head of equity strategy Chris Harvey thinks the S&P 500 could reach 4,200 this year, but not before it posts a decline from current levels to around 3,400. That’s a 15% drop, but from there it will swing 20% higher. Harvey’s outlook is

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • Goldman Sachs Is Shutting Down Marcus Personal Loans: 4 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    The black sheep among big banks this earnings season was definitely Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). The Wall Street bank saw its earnings plunge last quarter, as its core investment-banking business ground to a halt amid historically weak numbers of initial public offerings and mergers. In order to diversify away from the volatile investment banking and trading arms, Goldman has tried to cultivate its own consumer banking division under its Marcus brand.

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now That Can Help You Earn Passive Income in 2023

    Many investors, in turn, are on the hunt for ways to earn more passive income in 2023. Read on to learn about two stocks that can help you generate more cash from your investment portfolio. Both pay sizable dividends, and their value-priced shares are poised to rally in the year ahead.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

    Stocks moving in after hours: Netflix, Nordstrom, Bed Bath & Beyond

  • 3 Fintech Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over

    There are financial technology companies that are bringing innovation to consumers, but tougher credit markets have hurt their businesses. This could be an opportunity for long-term investors; these three stocks are poised to flourish when economic conditions ease up, so consider them before the bear market ends. Rapidly rising interest rates created two problems for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), which uses artificial intelligence to replace the traditional FICO credit score in approving consumer loans.

  • InMode Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    There were two different stories for InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) in 2022. In the first half of the year, the medical device stock plunged 68%. However, in the second half, InMode roared back, with its shares soaring nearly 59%.