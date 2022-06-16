U.S. markets open in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.75
    -90.50 (-2.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,069.00
    -592.00 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,264.25
    -329.50 (-2.84%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,687.80
    -44.60 (-2.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.15
    -1.16 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.50
    +1.90 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0042 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.78
    -0.91 (-2.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2740
    -0.5450 (-0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,981.47
    +353.57 (+1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.53
    -4.71 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.99
    -178.42 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,431.20
    +105.04 (+0.40%)
     

Spherix Global Insights Will Begin Tracking the Launch of Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent for the Treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis

·3 min read

Will the first and only FDA-approved therapy indicated for EoE fill the treatment void expressed by gastroenterologists?

EXTON, Pa., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2022, the FDA approved Sanofi/Regeneron's Dupixent, the first therapy indicated to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). In response, Spherix Global Insights, an independent market intelligence firm, is initiating their Launch Dynamix™ service in order to track gastroenterologists' awareness, uptake, and perceptions of the IL4/13 inhibitor. The service will kick off in July.

Invest In Intelligence That Delivers
Invest In Intelligence That Delivers

Spherix has been monitoring the EoE treatment landscape for the past two years through their Market Dynamix™ service. The most recent report identified the significant desire for new therapies to treat EoE, with 42% of surveyed gastroenterologists indicating there currently is a high unmet need.

Gastroenterologists identified Dupixent (which also holds an indication in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis) as the most promising biologic therapy in development for EoE, with nearly one-fifth ranking it as the number one overall pipeline therapy. The opportunity for the brand is expected to be fairly significant, as respondents estimated an average of 27% of their EoE patients are candidates for biologic therapy.

However, steroid-based pipeline formulations are still the more preferred treatment approach when compared to biologic/monoclonal antibody injection or infusion, as (off-label) steroid use is currently common practice for prescribers. In fact, over one-third of respondents selected Ellodi Pharmaceutical's APT-1011, an orally disintegrating fluticasone tablet, as their most preferred pipeline agent (outpacing Dupixent).

Nonetheless, Dupixent has a considerable head start on other therapies in development for EoE, with Takeda's budesonide slurry formulation rejected by the FDA in late 2021 and APT-1011 still awaiting a potential FDA submission. Other small molecule/biologic agents pursuing an EoE indication include etrasimod (Pfizer), benralizumab (AstraZeneca), and cendakimab (BMS). Will first-to-market status be enough to propel this brand ahead of the incoming competition?

Aside from the Launch Dynamix™ Dupixent tracking, Spherix will publish the third annual Market Dynamix™ report covering the EoE landscape later this year.

About our services

Launch Dynamix™ is an independent service providing monthly benchmarking of newly launched products for the first eighteen months of commercial availability, augmented by a quarterly deep dive into promotional activity, barriers to uptake, and patient types gravitating to the launch brand.

Market Dynamix™ is an independent service providing analysis of markets anticipated to experience a paradigm shift within the next three to five years. Insights highlight market size, current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and expert opinions on the likely disruption introduced by pipeline agents.

Learn more about our services here.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology markets.

All company, brand or product names in this document are trademarks of their respective holders.

For more information contact:
Eric John, Gastroenterology Franchise Head
Email: info@spherixglobalinsights.com
www.spherixglobalinsights.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spherix-global-insights-will-begin-tracking-the-launch-of-sanofiregenerons-dupixent-for-the-treatment-of-eosinophilic-esophagitis-301569162.html

SOURCE Spherix Global Insights

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for Bull Runs

    Let's look at two stocks that could rebound from their recent woes in the market: Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP). Few things can wreak more havoc on biotech companies than regulatory rejections for their leading pipeline candidates. The company's shares have been hammered over the past year because it failed to earn regulatory approval for its two leading products.

  • Good News for Retirees: RMD Formula Changing for First Time in Decades

    Here’s a good bit of news for retirees in 2022: you can keep more money in your tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Moderna, Pfizer COVID vaccines for children under 5 approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health care reporter Anjalee Khemlani details the latest FDA advisory panel votes on Pfizer and Moderna's two-dose COVID vaccine for children.

  • Audi files lawsuit against Chinese EV maker Nio over trademark rights - Handelsblatt

    Volkswagen's Audi has filed a lawsuit in a Munich court against Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio over an alleged infringement of Audi's trademark rights, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday. According to Audi, Nio's decision to name two of its models ES6 and infringes Audi's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8, Handelsblatt reported.

  • European Gas Surges 19% as Russian Cuts Escalate Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged as Moscow tightened its squeeze on crucial gas flows to the continent, forcing consumer nations to confront the prospect of keeping their economies running without Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmeri

  • Refiners Led by Exxon Face Biden’s Wrath as Profits Explode

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and the other top US oil refiners are on course to reap a combined $10 billion in profits this quarter even as US President Joe Biden lambasts the industry for closing plants.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pa

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch

    Some market participants are now worried about the contagious risks Celsius and Three Arrows Capital may pose to the whole crypto market, if, in a worst-case scenario, the firms were to become insolvent.

  • With remote workers ready to strike back, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says Zoom could skyrocket 1,227% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Oil Falls as Traders Weigh Rate Hike, Rising US Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined as investors weighed the outlook for supply and demand following a big interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve and rising US crude output.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Eas

  • How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay?

    As you build a retirement nest egg, there are many investment options to choose from. An annuity is one option that provides a guaranteed retirement income that can serve as a cornerstone for any financial plan. However, understanding exactly how … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $250,000 Annuity Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Caterpillar to move global headquarters from Illinois to Texas

    (Reuters) -Caterpillar Inc said on Tuesday it would move its global headquarters to a Dallas suburb from the construction equipment maker's century-long home in Illinois. Caterpillar did not say why it was moving the headquarters to Irving, Texas, from Deerfield, Illinois, a Chicago suburb. The company is the latest big manufacturer to exit Illinois.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • Caterpillar moves HQ, Buffett donates $4 billion in stock, Microsoft discontinues Internet Explorer

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down top business headlines including Caterpillar moving to Irving, Texas, Warren Buffett donating $4 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock, and Microsoft no longer supporting the Internet Explorer browser.

  • Medtronic Podcast: Ruchika Singhal Says One Thing Can Bring Better Healthcare to More People Worldwide

    A podcast with Ruchika Singha, president of Medtronic Labs

  • Ericsson's Business Ethics and Anti-Corruption

    Since December 2019, Ericsson has been under a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to resolve criminal US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges and a...

  • Goldman’s Currie Says Oil Markets Are Tighter Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil markets are tighter than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s top commodity researcher had expected just a few months ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansBrent crude is trading ne

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Attempt to Recover

    Natural gas markets have rallied ever so slightly during the trading session on Wednesday, trying to recover some of the horrific losses on Tuesday.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.