SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at SPI Energy Co., Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:SPI) future prospects. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$33m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$36m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on SPI Energy's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

SPI Energy is bordering on breakeven, according to some American Semiconductor analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$28m in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 121% is expected, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of SPI Energy's upcoming projects, though, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with SPI Energy is its debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

