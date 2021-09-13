U.S. markets open in 4 hours 59 minutes

SPI Energy's EdisonFuture Introduces Next Generation All-Electric Solar Delivery Van

·5 min read
ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced its wholly owned EdisonFuture Motor ("EdisonFuture") subsidiary plans to launch its next-generation electric delivery van. For the video, please find it at https://vimeo.com/601194093. For more information about EdisonFuture, please go to https://edisonfuture.com/.

A picture containing sky, outdoor, car, vehicleDescription automatically generated
A picture containing sky, outdoor, car, vehicleDescription automatically generated

EdisonFuture's electric delivery van EF1-V series, utilized the same chassis and platform of EdisonFuture's EF1-T Pickup Truck series, is a robust and modern multi-purpose van for work, travel, family or personal use in different road and environment conditions from city streets to countryside off-road. It adds a light-duty solution to - the medium-duty class 4 electric vehicle family built by Phoenix Motorcars. The delivery van is developed in a partnership with Icona, a world-renowned design firm with a wealth of experience in the mobility sector. Targeted at last mile fleets including e-commerce, grocery, food and store delivery segments, the van will be available in multiple cargo box options to give user different choices for cargo space. The van will feature sliding doors on the side and easy access doors at the rear. The unique solar charging option on the roof gives the vehicle extra energy charging when it's on the road or in parking lot during the daytime.

With the current pandemic, the shift in attitude towards clean transportation, and consumer acceptance growing with Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) technology, the environment enables new vehicle offerings such as an eco-friendly delivery van. Last mile delivery is a growing need due to explosive increases in e-commerce and exponential growth of restaurant and grocery deliveries to homes, especially in urban metros. The last-mile delivery market size in North America is expected to grow by USD 59.81 billion during 2021-2025, according to a recent report from Technavio.

"Our vision for EdisionFuture is to be leaders in sustainable transportation with focuses on and innovative design, energy efficiency and purpose-driven mobility applications. This new product will enable last mile delivery fleets significantly reduce the carbon impact of their operations," stated Mr. Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SPI Energy. "We are very excited about this revolutionary vehicle and look forward to introducing it at major events in the near future."

About EdisonFuture Motor
Founded in 2020, EdisonFuture Motor Inc., a subsidiary of SPI Energy, is designing new lines of zero-emission vehicles that incorporate a vision for human-centered future transportation and revolutionize how customers and vehicles interact. For more information, please visit https://edisonfuture.com/.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and its operation headquarters is in Santa Clara, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice residential solar, the commercial & utility solar division comprised of SPI Solar and Orange Power, and the Edisonfuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric scooters, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:
IR Department
ir@spigroups.com
Randy Conone, SVP of Investor Relations & Finance
randy.conone@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663648/SPI-Energys-EdisonFuture-Introduces-Next-Generation-All-Electric-Solar-Delivery-Van

