U.S. markets open in 4 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,485.25
    +9.75 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,338.00
    +57.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,371.75
    +67.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,214.00
    +7.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.17
    +0.53 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.50
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1734
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.04
    -1.52 (-8.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3707
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7700
    +0.0900 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,732.20
    -506.77 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,260.00
    -3.44 (-0.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.25
    -4.77 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

SPI Energy’s Orange Power Subsidiary Secures Loan Financing for 718 kW Solar Carport Project in Hawaii

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced that Orange Power Inc., a wholly-owned Independent Power Producing ("IPP") subsidiary, secured loan financing to complete the 718 kW Oahu 101-1 solar carport project at the Hawaii Agricultural Research Center ("HARC") in Oahu, Hawaii.

The financing was secured from East West Bank, the largest publicly-traded bank headquartered in Southern California. As part of the bank's Clean Tech lending program, the loan facility allows Orange Power to complete construction of the project and commence operations at the site by year end 2021. Upon completion, the Oahu 101-1 solar carport is expected to generate approximately 1,200 MWh annually, enough to power more than 190 homes in Hawaii. Orange Power will own and operate the project over the next 20 years, selling electricity from the solar carport to Hawaiian Electric (HECO).

"SPI Energy is proud to contribute to Hawaii's growing renewable energy industry with our first project in Oahu," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "We view this as a platform for continued investment in the state where we already have projects totaling 11.6 MW in late-stage development and a growing pipeline of additional projects representing years of potential work."

"We are also very pleased to partner with East West Bank, a leading financier of renewable energy projects across the US," continued Peng. "Throughout the financing process they demonstrated their professionalism, industry knowledge, and transaction efficiency. We look forward to growing our strategic relationship with their exceptional team."

"Despite the pandemic's impacts on the clean tech energy industry, East West Bank continues to be confident in the clean technology sector and sustainable finance," said Jacky To, vice president and group head of Clean Tech Lending at East West Bank. "This financing also highlights our commitment to support asset owners with the capital solutions required to fit their evolving needs."

Under the Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative, the state is working to become the nation's first-ever 100% renewable energy portfolio. The Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative is a partnership between the State of Hawaii and the U.S. Department of Energy that launched in 2008. It brings together business leaders, policy makers, and concerned citizens committed to leading Hawaii to energy independence.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About East West Bank

East West Bank provides financial services that help clients reach further and connect to new opportunities. The bank is wholly-owned by East West Bancorp, Inc., which has total assets of $59.9 billion and is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "EWBC." East West Bank operates over 120 locations in the United States and China. In the United States, East West Bank has branches in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:
IR Department
ir@spigroups.com
Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661020/SPI-Energys-Orange-Power-Subsidiary-Secures-Loan-Financing-for-718-kW-Solar-Carport-Project-in-Hawaii

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meme Stocks AMC, GameStop, and Tonix Rocketed Higher Today

    What happened Meme stock investors had a satisfying Monday, with three of the top names in that rather loosely defined group -- AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), GameStop (NYSE: GME), and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) -- all convincingly beating the S&P 500 index's gain.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Popped on Monday

    After sliding by 3% last week, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are rebounding Monday. As of 12:37 p.m. EDT, Plug Power's stock was up by 3.1%, after having been up by as much as 4.6% earlier. Other familiar fuel cell stocks were also heading higher: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) were up by as much as 7.2% and 6.9%, respectively, during the session.

  • China Tech Stocks Rebound as Cathie Wood Joins Bargain Hunters

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks rallied for a second day as bargain hunters returned, emboldened by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s share buyback and strong results from JD.com, which drew Cathie Wood back into the market.The Hang Seng Tech Index advanced more than 7%, adding to a 2% gain on Monday, after a five-week rout that took the gauge to the lowest level since its inception last year. Heavyweights Tencent and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. climbed 8.8% and 9.5%, respectively.While there’s no

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • These 2 Stocks Just Soared After Hours Monday

    Enthusiasm about the potential success of COVID-19 vaccination efforts and economic strength helped market participants lift major market indexes substantially. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) all were higher, with the Nasdaq finishing at a record and the S&P falling short by just a fraction of a point. Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) and Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CARA) were both up by double-digit percentages late Monday, and below, we'll go into the details.

  • Why Amazon, Nvidia, and Salesforce Stocks Popped Today

    Shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were up 2%, 2%, and 5%, respectively, as investors rotated back into high-quality growth stocks. Barron's highlighted Amazon's attractive growth prospects -- in e-commerce, cloud computing, digital advertising, logistics, and healthcare -- in a bullish report on Friday. "Growth at Amazon Web Services is accelerating, and revenue from the unit could hit an annualized $100 billion by 2023," Savitz and Cherney said.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Vaxart, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VXRT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    Vaxart, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VXRT ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine...

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Market trends are generally heading up, and investors are feeling confident. The S&P 500 has gained 20% so far this year, and the NASDAQ has gained 15%; for now, it looks like the confidence is justified. The economy’s reopening is proceeding apace, and both investors and consumers are looking forward to a more normal 2022. In a recent note for RBC, the firm’s head of US equity strategy, Lori Calvasina, acknowledges the optimism – and also points out the potential fly in the ointment. Stock perf

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • JD.com Surges After Sales Beat Allays Tech Crackdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc.’s shares soared as much as 10.5% after the e-commerce giant reported revenue that beat estimates, defying a crackdown on the Chinese internet sector that has depressed growth across the industry. The e-commerce giant’s shares gained by the most in almost a month in Hong Kong after it posted a better-than-expected 26% rise in revenue to 253.8 billion yuan ($39.1 billion) for the three months ended June. Star fund manager Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management, which ha

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • 8 Companies Keep Making Much More Money Than Anyone Imagined

    S&P 500 profits are gushing in faster than expected. But some are making a habit out of blowing away profit expectations.

  • Semiconductors ‘under appreciated’, good long-term investment: expert

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down today’s market action and outlook with Francisco Bido, F/M Integrated Alpha Investments Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

  • Why Doximity Stock Surged on Monday

    The networking and productivity platform for doctors is riding a wave of positive investor sentiment.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei Zhang

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best stocks to invest in according to Chinese billionaire Lei Zhang based on Q1 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Zhang’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Invest In According to Chinese Billionaire Lei […]

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Billionaire Dan Loeb Snaps Up These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Daniel Loeb, CEO of Third Point, has a reputation for turning risk into success. His preferred strategy – of going in and cleaning up the mess – has built his firm into a $17 billion-plus asset management behemoth, with both hands in the US and international equity and credit securities markets. In the current environment, as we’re getting buffeted about by epoch-making public health crises, economic disruptions, and now foreign policy political disasters, Loeb sees a combination of risk and vol