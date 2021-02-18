SPI Energy’s Phoenix Motorcars Deploys First All-Electric Service Truck to City of Woodland, California in Collaboration with Pacific Gas & Electric

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, ... SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 18, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Phoenix Motorcars, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company's EdisonFuture subsidiary, delivered the first of two electric service trucks to the City of Woodland, California. The trucks are the first all-electric medium-duty commercial service tucks of their kind to be built and used in the industry. Funding for the vehicles and infrastructure was coordinated between Phoenix Motorcars and the City of Woodland, leveraging local Air Quality Management District (AQMD) and utility funding programs.

The ZEUS 500 electric service truck is built on a Ford E-450 chassis with a Knapheide KSV body and comes fitted with customized configurations to maximize functionality for the city, offering up to 110 mile range from its 105-kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The trucks are equipped to be both Level 2 and Level 3 charging capable.

Phoenix Motorcars collaborated with the City of Woodland to install two dual-cord Level 3 50kW DC fast-charging stations. Funding for building out the electric infrastructure to the chargers was awarded through Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E's) EV Fleet program. The program helps fleets easily and cost-effectively install EV charging infrastructure so they can save money, eliminate tailpipe emissions, and reduce the maintenance needed for medium-duty commercial EVs. PG&E's program supports Level 2 and Level 3 DC fast chargers in a variety of installation configurations, based on a fleet operator's needs.

Participants of PG&E's EV Fleet program are responsible for procuring the chargers and having them installed. City of Woodland's Fleet and Facilities Manager, Troy Thompson, stated, "Deploying the first all-electric service truck for the city is a great accomplishment. Phoenix Motorcars and their team offered custom solutions to address our needs and coordinated with multiple agencies, including California Air Resources Board (CARB), Sacramento Metropolitan AQMD and PG&E, for funding and support for our project."

The project underscores the various working groups and collaborations needed to complete such a deployment. PG&E Onboarding Specialist Tim O'Neill states, "Our EV Fleet Program is designed to support cities, municipalities and businesses as they transition their fleets to EVs. We are seeing success partnering with them along with manufacturers and other organizations toward a shared goal. We are excited to support this collaboration working with the City of Woodland and Phoenix Motorcars to electrify part of the city's fleet."

Phoenix Motorcars offers an extensive list of services to support EV deployments.

"We are proud to offer our public and private customers full support on their EV Projects. From designing infrastructure, route and duty cycle analysis, securing and managing funding and incentive programs, and designing customized medium-duty trucks, we pride ourselves as a one-stop-shop for fleets of all sizes to help them in their sustainability goals," says Joe Mitchell, CEO at Phoenix Motorcars.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

