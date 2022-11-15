U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,982.25
    +16.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,679.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,803.25
    +68.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,875.50
    +9.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.69
    -0.18 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,773.90
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0324
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8650
    +0.0520 (+1.36%)
     

  • Vix

    23.73
    +1.21 (+5.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.3510
    +0.3510 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,787.46
    +645.39 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    395.26
    +20.98 (+5.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,994.68
    +31.21 (+0.11%)
     

SPI Energy Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
·6 min read

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., (NASDAQ:SPI) (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture
SPI Energy Co., Ltd., Monday, November 14, 2022, Press release picture

Q3 Financial Highlights:

  • Net sales were $43.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, up 10.9% from $39.0 million in the third quarter of 2021

  • Operating loss was $13.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, down from to $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2021

  • Net loss attributable to shareholders of SPI was $13.5 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, down from $16.6 million, or $0.69 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021

  • Total assets were $224.2 million as of September 30, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $6.1 million as of September 30, 2022

"We generated double-digit year-over-year growth during the third quarter driven by continued performance of our strategic investments and solar project development initiatives. Notably, our manufacturing facility in California is now delivering Made-in-USA solar panels to our customers in the US. And with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which creates attractive incentives for companies to produce solar modules in the US, our manufacturing division in California will now receive $0.07 per watt of solar modules produced from year 2023," said Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "With a strong foundation in key areas of the renewables sector, including American solar manufacturing, and American electric vehicles manufacturing, SPI is well positioned to capitalize on a wealth of opportunities to expand our project pipelines, grow consistent cash flows from our operating assets, and increase our gross margin and profitability in the years ahead."

Q3 2022 Business Highlights:

Solar Project Development

  • Began development on the second phase of its 32.4 MWac/34.83 MWdc Shorewood Solar Project across 167 acres in Kendall County, Illinois

Business Development

  • Formed SEM Wafertech, a solar wafer manufacturing business, and signed LOI to acquire 1.5GW solar wafer manufacturing equipment; the Company is targeting delivery and production of the solar wafers in the U.S. by 2023. The Company also plans to further increase its solar wafer manufacturing capacity to 3GW by 2024

  • Showcased Solar4America Made-in-USA solar modules at the RE+ Energy Expo 2022 in Anaheim, CA and Miami, FL

  • Signed new property and facilities lease adjacent to the Company's current facility in McClellan Park, California; new facilities expected to drive solar module manufacturing capacity to 2.4GW in 2023 and 5GW in 2024

  • Solar4America partnered with Krannich Solar, a US-solar industry leader for projects of all sizes

  • SolarJuice partnered with Wallbox to drive development of smart technology to focus on residential and commercial EV charging solutions, including bi-directional charging

Corporate

  • Appointed Franz Feuerherdt as VP of Sales & Marketing of Solarjuice; Prior to joining Solarjuice Technology, Mr. Feuerherdt was the National Sales Director for Mission Solar Energy, one of the largest module manufacturers in the US

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss and answer questions about the Company's operational and financial highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Event:

SPI Energy Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call:

+1-877-425-9470 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-201-389-0878 (International)

Conf. ID:

13734535

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a dial-in replay of the call will be available until November 30, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 13734535.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions that was founded in 2006 in Roseville, California and is headquartered in McClellan Park, California.

The company has three core divisions: SolarJuice which has solar wholesale distribution, as well as residential solar and roofing installation and solar module manufacturing, SPI Solar and Orange Power which operates a commercial & utility solar division, and the EdisonFuture/Phoenix Motor EV division. SolarJuice is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets and has extensive operations in the Asia Pacific and North America markets. The SPI Solar commercial & utility solar division provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third party project developers, and develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple regions, including the U.S., U.K., and Europe. Phoenix Motor is a leader in medium-duty commercial electric vehicles, and is developing EV charger solutions, electric pickup trucks, electric forklifts, and other EV products.

SPI maintains global operations in North America, Australia, Asia and Europe and is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in fast growing green energy industries such as battery storage, charging stations, and other EVs which leverage the Company's expertise and substantial solar cash flow.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
IR Department
Email: ir@spigroups.com

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
SPI@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/725750/SPI-Energy-Reports-Third-Quarter-2022-Financial-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    On one hand, investing in 2022 has been an adventure. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have all declined by more than 20%, which puts all three major U.S. stock indexes firmly in a bear market. On the other hand, bear markets represent a phenomenal opportunity for patient investors to put their money to work.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Warren Buffett Gets The Last Laugh During The Bear Market

    Warren Buffett famously said "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." And now it's clear.

  • Matt Damon Crypto.com's Coin Is in Free Fall

    Days after the FTX debacle, all eyes are now on rival Crypto.com. For some Crypto.com could be the next cryptocurrency company to face a severe liquidity crisis as the collapse and bankruptcy of FTX is prompting greater scrutiny in the digital assets industry. Marszalek claimed Crypto.com has an exposure of under $10 million to FTX when the firm went bankrupt on November 11.

  • ‘Hold Fire,’ Says Jim Cramer on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After last week’s better-than-expected October inflation data, stocks saw broad gains. The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the way with a jump of 7.67%, and the S&P 500 was more than 5% up at the end of the week. Gains like that can spread out, and cloud stocks were among the NASDAQ’s best performers. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, points out that this sharp rally gives investors a chance to clear the chaff out of their cloud stock portfolios and focus on high-quality names

  • Buffett Takes $5 Billion Stake in TSMC, Sparking Surge in Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. took a stake of about $5 billion in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a sign the legendary investor thinks the world’s leading chipmaker has bottomed out after a selloff of more than $250 billion. Shares surged.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Marke

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.

  • Cathie Wood's Shocking Purchase of an Old-School Stock

    Celebrity money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, focuses on young technology companies that she views as disruptors. To be sure, it's also a company that has performed well in recent years under a highly-regarded chief executive. The company is General Motors , and the CEO is Mary Barra.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 10 Energy Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss billionaire Ray Dalio’s top 10 energy stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Billionaire Ray Dalio’s Top 5 Energy Stock Picks. Ray Dalio is an American billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist. He is the founder of Bridgewater Associates, one […]

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Dow Jones Falls 200 Points Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Here Are 6 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's stock market open. Key inflation data is due out Tuesday morning.

  • 20 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 20 biggest electric vehicle companies in the world. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Electric Vehicle Companies in the World. Courtesy of Elon Musk and Tesla, the electric vehicle segment has become one of the hottest in the world. While electric cars […]

  • 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article we present the list of 11 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Best Materials Dividend Stocks To Buy Now. Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM), Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW), and Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) represent a diverse selection of some of the best materials dividend stocks to buy […]

  • Why Carvana Is Crashing Into the Ditch Again Today

    Shares of online used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) are careening out of control again, falling 14.3% at 11:14 a.m. ET on Monday, continuing their sharp, downward spiral that began after it reported less-than-stellar third-quarter earnings. Carvana received a bit of a reprieve last week. The stock spiked higher on Friday after a better-than-expected inflation report suggested the Federal Reserve might ease up on its interest rate hikes, which would make financing a car (and Carvana's own debt) not as expensive as feared.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Comments From Gensler Killed His Attempts to Help Save FTX

    The prolific entrepreneur discusses his last conversation with Sam Bankman-Fried the day before FTX went bankrupt and why its collapse isn’t the end for crypto.

  • Why Sea Limited Stock Is Sliding Today

    The share price of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce company, was tumbling today after a new report was published saying that the company has laid off 10% of its workforce over the past six months. A report published by The Information today said that Sea has laid off more than 7,000 of its employees over the past six months. The news comes after Sea reported disappointing second-quarter results back in August, which has contributed to the company's share price decline of 39% since then.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Under Pressure Today

    A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) backed by Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has gone bankrupt, which could put pressure on Palantir's growth plans and the value of its investment portfolio. Investors are concerned, sending shares of Palantir down as much as 5.5% on Monday. Palantir is a data analytics company serving both commercial and defense customers.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Bought $9 Billion in Stock in Third Quarter

    Warren Buffett’s company kept the spending spigot on, with roughly a third of that money going toward energy companies Occidental Petroleum and Chevron.

  • Markets are getting a wake-up call in 2023, says Morgan Stanley, which offers a plan for investors to get ready.

    Our call of the day comes from Morgan Stanley where a team led by top U.S. strategist Mike Wilson sees the S&P 500 finishing next year almost on par with where it is now, at 3,900.