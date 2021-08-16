U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

SPI Energy Strengthens Solar4America Team with Appointment of Former Tesla/Solar City Sales Director to VP of Sales and Franchise Development

5 min read
SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors, today announced Solar4America, a subsidiary of the Company's SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice"), appointed Jason Lally as its new VP of Sales and Franchise Development.

Lally is a seasoned sales professional and team leader who has focused the past decade of his career on accelerating mass adoption of clean, renewable energy technologies.Most recently, as senior director of inside, outside, and third-party sales for Swell Energy, Lally directed sales strategy and teams in launching a smart-grid solar-plus-storage solution in collaboration with local utility companies in southern California. Prior to that, as head of sales for Crius Solar, Lally led inside and outside sales of systems combining solar, thermostats and engagement reporting; notably running a sales center that increased productivity by over 60 percent under his management. Before that, Lally spent five years at Tesla/SolarCity, where he rose from home energy consultant to regional sales director.

"Jason brings a wealth of experience to Solar4America, and we are excited to welcome him to the team where we believe he will excel at helping to grow our consumer business," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

"It is an honor to join the Solar4America team during this pivotal time in the history of the company, and at a moment when our nation's elected leaders have just endorsed an infrastructure plan that includes significant emphasis on advancing renewable energy," stated Lally. "I am thrilled to continue my personal commitment to making the world a better place through leading sales of clean energy solutions."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, 19.2 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV capacity was installed in the US in 2020, reaching 97.7 GW of total installed capacity, enough to power 17.7 million American homes. Solar accounted for 43% of all new electricity-generating capacity added in the US in 2020, representing solar's largest ever share of new generating capacity and ranking first among all technologies for the second year in a row. The US solar industry is expected to install more than 324 GW of capacity over the next 10 years, quadrupling the current amount of installed solar capacity.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.
SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

About SolarJuice
SolarJuice Co., Ltd. ("SolarJuice") is the leader in renewable energy system solutions for residential and small commercial markets. Established in 2009, the Company is headquartered in Sydney, Australia and delivers a one-stop global solution for solar panels, inverters, and battery systems. Since inception, the Company has served over 3,000 B2B accounts and 400 customers. SolarJuice also plans to grow its supply chain, enhance its technology platform and looks to expand its product delivery throughout the Asia Pacific Region and the North America markets. With the recent acquisition of selective assets of Solar4America, one of the leading solar and roofing installers in the United States, this will allow the Company to serve more customers in the growing California, Nevada, Texas, Florida, and Colorado markets. With more than a million solar systems and roofs under its belt, the Livermore, CA-based company now employs hundreds of installers and operates in five states: California, Florida, Nevada, Colorado and Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. Contact:
IR Department
ir@spigroups.com
Dave Gentry
RedChipCompanies, Inc.
Phone:(407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com

SOURCE: SPI Energy Co., Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659761/SPI-Energy-Strengthens-Solar4America-Team-with-Appointment-of-Former-TeslaSolar-City-Sales-Director-to-VP-of-Sales-and-Franchise-Development

