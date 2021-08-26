SPI Energy's Phoenix Motorcars’ Surpass 3.0 Million All-Electric Mile Milestone for Its Vehicles

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / California based Phoenix Motorcars, a subsidiary company of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions, recently exceeded the 3.0 million electric mile mark, counting all its fully electric trucks and shuttle buses in operation. This includes its first-, second- and third-generation products that have been driven across a wide variety of end-use applications.

Phoenix Motorcars delivered its first medium-duty all-electric vehicle in 2014. Since then, Phoenix Motorcars continued to innovate, improving its technology, and is now providing its third-generation drivetrain that offers an industry-leading 160 miles of electric range, with four battery pack options to support various customer needs.

All Phoenix Motorcars electric vehicles are built on the Ford E-450 chassis, allowing for an extensive list of cutaway body options to select, including service trucks, utility trucks, flatbed trucks, box trucks, delivery trucks, shuttle buses and school buses. The flexibility of Phoenix Motorcars' product offering has enabled it to support a wide range of fleet customers, ranging from seaports, airports, utilities, cities, municipalities, public transit agencies, U.S. Military, parking companies, hotels, universities, college and corporate campuses and more.

Phoenix Motorcars is driving new innovations as it expands its portfolio of products, services, and technology, continuing on its path of success in the EV industry, including a new residential and commercial charging division, a partnership with EasyMile on autonomous technology, and the upcoming launch of new all-electric vehicles.

"This is a historic moment for Phoenix Motorcars. We are proud of this achievement which demonstrates the capability of our products. It does not stop here though. As a pioneer in the EV space, our strategy has always been innovation and the ability to offer end-to-end solutions for all types of customers. As we continuously meet these milestones, we are achieving our goal of supplying customers with feasible solutions in a joint effort to accelerate clean transportation," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy.

About Phoenix Motorcars

Phoenix Motorcars is a leader in developing medium-duty electric vehicles for commercial markets with a primary focus on class 3 & 4 vehicles, and EV charging solutions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation. Phoenix Motorcars offers a range of vehicle configurations, including shuttle buses, utility trucks, service trucks, flatbed trucks, walk-in vans, cargo trucks and school buses, and full range of residential and commercial EV charging solutions. For more information, please visit www.phoenixmotorcars.com.

About SPI Energy Co., Ltd.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) is a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers and investors. The Company provides a full spectrum of EPC services to third-party project developers, as well as develops, owns and operates solar projects that sell electricity to the grid in multiple countries, including the U.S., the U.K., Greece, Japan and Italy. The Company has its US headquarters in Santa Clara, California and maintains global operations in Asia, Europe, North America and Australia. SPI is also targeting strategic investment opportunities in green industries such as battery storage and charging stations, leveraging the Company's expertise and growing base of cash flow from solar projects and funding development of projects in agriculture and other markets with significant growth potential.

For more information on SPI Energy and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.SPIgroups.com or available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.

