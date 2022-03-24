Spices And Herbs Market is anticipated to continue over the forecast period of 2020-2030 too, at a significant CAGR of 5% : Persistence Market Research

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spices and herbs market is benefitting from increasing demand for ethnic flavor in the food industry. Growing consumer inclination toward better taste and nutrition is among the contributing factors for the growth of the spices and herbs market. Spices and herbs are associated with multiple health benefits, including anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, and immune supporting properties, which leads to a favorable market scenario for the spices and herbs industry.

Persistence Market Research Logo

In recent years, the global spices and herbs market has witnessed substantial growth, and this trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period of 2020-2030 too, at a significant CAGR of 5%.

Key Takeaways from Spices and Herbs Market Study

Paprika is expected to witness a value CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, owing to its increased application in food to season a variety of dishes and in the preparation of meats and sausages. Application in the cosmetics industry as an antioxidant and it being a rich source of vitamin C also contributes for the high value CAGR.

Spices and herbs in the food industry, as an end use, will hold the highest volume share of 45% in the year 2020, owing to increased use of spices and herbs as a food additive for enhancing the flavor and color of food products, along with providing immense health benefits.

Garlic has the highest market share amongst herbs and spices at 45%, attributable to the powerful flavor it imparts to food along with its medicinal benefits that cure various health problems.

The whole form in the spices and herbs market has the highest value share of 60%, attributable to the longer shelf life of spices and herbs and property of retaining freshness until the intense flavor is extracted.

Production of spices and herbs has been hampered due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Major producing countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China have seen disruptions in trade. However, with rising demand for essential food products, increase in home cooking, and governments encouraging the supply of food products with minimal restrictions, the impact of the pandemic remains low on the spices and herbs market.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31925

Story continues

"Consumers today consider health to be of paramount importance, and are shelling out more money on organic food. Manufacturers in the spices and herbs market can target this aspect by processing organic spices and herbs for increased application in the F&B industry. Increasing government support for organic food products also marks an opportunity for new players to enter the market," says a PMR analyst.

Global Spices and Herbs Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers in the global spices and herbs market space are carrying out various expansion strategies by acquiring companies and integrating business models in order to increase their market presence along with growing their product portfolio.

In 2020, SOLINA GROUP completed the acquisition of Produits Alimentaires Berthelet. This acquisition reinforced the position of the company in the foodservice market.

In 2018, Sleaford Quality Foods Ltd. acquired The Great Plains Limited to strengthen its business operations and meet the rising demand for spices and herbs.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/31925

In addition, key players in the global spices and herbs landscape are focusing on launching new products in line with the latest market trends to attract more customers and increase their customer base.

In the year 2018, McCormick & Company, Inc. launched new organic global seasonings under its brand 'McCormick Gourmet'.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Spices and Herbs Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global spices and herbs market, presenting historical data (2015-2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study offers compelling insights on the spices and herbs market based on type (cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, cardamom, paprika, pepper, turmeric, cumin seed, garlic, mustard, oregano, parsley, mint, basil, rosemary), nature (organic, conventional), form (whole, powder/granule, oil), end use (food industry, beverages, foodservice industry, retail/ household, cosmetics & personal care, others), and distribution channel (business to business, business and consumer), across seven regions.

Request for Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31925

About Food & Beverage Division at Persistence Market Research

The Food and Beverages team at Persistence Market Research provides all the necessary insights and consulting analysis to fulfill the unique business intelligence needs of clients worldwide. With a catalog of more than 500 reports pertaining to the latest statistics and analysis from the food & beverage industry, the team is happy to help with every business intelligence research and consulting requirement.

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Sterols Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/sterols-market.asp

Tempeh Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/tempeh-market.asp

Tea Concentrate Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/tea-concentrate-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spices-and-herbs-market-is-anticipated-to-continue-over-the-forecast-period-of-2020-2030-too-at-a-significant-cagr-of-5--persistence-market-research-301509176.html

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.