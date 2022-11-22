Spices Market to observe USD 2.35 Bn incremental growth; Significant growth expected in powder spices segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Spices Market by Form and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 2.35 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.65% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key revenue-generating segments, regional growth opportunities, product launches, vendor landscape, and much more. Understand how the purchase of the report can have a direct impact on your revenue. Download a Free PDF Report Sample
Spices Market 2022-2026: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our spices market report covers the following areas:
Spices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
By form, the global spices market is segmented as powder, whole, and chopped. The powder form of spices is finely grounded spices, such as chili powder, turmeric powder, and garam masala. This can be either a mix of spices together to form a complex spice powder such as garam masala or powders of coriander, cumin, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg. These powder spices are commonly used in South Asian countries such as India, Nepal, and China. Among these, garam masala is a popular Indian spice blend used to flavor soup recipes, stews, and curries. It is a commonly used spice in Indian cuisine, which is amazingly warm and fragrant. These powders have many health benefits also, like antioxidants, regulating blood pressure, increasing nutrient absorption capacity, reducing inflammation, and improving heart health. All these factors are fostering the growth of the segment. Discover potential segments in the market. Buy Report!
Spices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The global spices market is fragmented with the presence of several regional and international players. The vendors are focusing on new product launches and inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Although the growing awareness about the health benefits of organic spices will offer immense growth opportunities, stringent regulations will challenge the growth of the market participants.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the spices market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the spices market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. Download a Free Sample Report
Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
Spices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist spices market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the spices market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the spices market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spices market vendors
Related Reports:
The blended spices market share in India should rise by USD 896.57 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 14.27%. The rising awareness about the health benefits of blended spices is notably driving the blended spices market growth in India. However, factors such as fluctuations in the prices of blended masala ingredients may impede the market growth.
The ethnic foods market share is expected to increase by USD 22.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.15%. The increasing popularity of Italian cuisine is notably driving the ethnic foods market growth. However, factors such as the fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.
Spices Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.65%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.35 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, UK, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Dohler GmbH, DS Group, Everest Spices, Kerry Group Plc, Kikkoman Corp., McCormick and Co. Inc., Olam International Ltd., SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd., and The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2021
Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Form
Market segments
Comparison by Form
Powder - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Whole - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Chopped - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Market opportunity by Form
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
Dohler GmbH
DS Group
Everest Spices
Kerry Group Plc
Kikkoman Corp.
McCormick and Co. Inc.
Olam International Ltd.
SAIGON HANOI IMEXCO Ltd.
The Bart Ingredients Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spices-market-to-observe-usd-2-35-bn-incremental-growth-significant-growth-expected-in-powder-spices-segment---technavio-301683929.html
SOURCE Technavio