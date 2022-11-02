U.S. markets open in 6 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,871.75
    +5.75 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,713.00
    +28.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,357.50
    +25.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,858.60
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    +1.00 (+1.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.60
    +3.90 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    +0.0009 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0520
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.81
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1504
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4800
    -0.7520 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,473.81
    -153.16 (-0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    488.96
    +0.91 (+0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,186.16
    +91.63 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Spices & Seasonings Market to Hit USD 25.42 Billion by 2029 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.67% by 2022-2029

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies covered in the Spices & Seasonings Market are McCormick & Company, Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group Plc (Ireland), Watkins Incorporated (U.S.), Olam International (Singapore), Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.), Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.), ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan), SHS Group (U.K.), Worlée Group (Germany), and others

Pune, India, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global spices & seasonings market size was USD 17.75 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 18.47 billion in 2022 to USD 25.42 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Spices & Seasonings Market, 2022-2029.”

The market is mainly navigated by some factors, such as the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines. It is steering the demand for spice blends and original spices.

COVID-19 Impact

Interruptions in Supply Chain and Trade during COVID-19 Pandemic to Hamper Growth

The occurrence of the pandemic has led to sluggish growth owing to numerous fiscal, political, and social modifications. The crisis considerably influenced the world's spices sector, with its value chain expanding from the main production hubs in emerging nations to the global spice trade network. Following the imposition of lockdown measures by national governments to stop the spread of the virus, there have been labor scarcities triggered by workforce migration. The border closure of China and India commenced the drop in the price of a few spices.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/spices-and-seasonings-market-101694

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

  • McCormick & Company, Inc.  (U.S.)

  • Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

  • Watkins Incorporated (U.S.)

  • Olam International (Singapore)

  • Associated British Foods PLC (U.K.)

  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan)

  • Sensient Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

  • ARIAKE Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

  • SHS Group (U.K.)

  • Worlée Group (Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2029

Forecast CAGR

4.67%

2029 Value Projection

USD 25.42 Billion

Base Year

2021

Spices & Seasonings Market Size in 2021

USD 17.75 Billion

Historical Data

2018-2020

No. of Pages

150

Segments Covered

By Type, By Application, By Geography

Spices & Seasonings Market Growth Drivers

Growing Veganism and Vegetarianism to Foster Market Growth

Report Coverage

We offer our reports that are navigated with an in-depth review method that primarily focuses on delivering accurate material. Our scholars have applied a data navigation method that further assists us to offer trustworthy predictions and test the general market dynamics perfectly. Further, our analysts have attained permission to numerous international as well as domestic financially backed registers for presenting the up-to-date information so that the shareholders and business experts capitalize in the functional zones.

Segmentation

Snacks and Convenience Foods to Dominate during Forecast Period

Based on type, the market is segregated into pepper, chili, ginger, cinnamon, cumin, turmeric, nutmeg and mace, cardamom, cloves, and others.

On the basis of application, the global spices & seasonings market is segmented into meat and poultry, bakery and confectionery, frozen foods, snacks and convenience foods, and others. Snacks and convenience foods are the most important commodities in the spice and seasoning trade and are expected to lead during the forecast period.

In terms of region, the market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/spices-and-seasonings-market-101694

Driving Factors:

Growing Veganism and Vegetarianism to Foster Market Growth

Vegetarianism and veganism are part of a global trend that is promptly extending. The vegan population in the U.S. and the U.K. has grown substantially. Numerous spices used in the meat processing industry beforehand are currently used as non-vegetarian substitutes. This trend assists towards the rise in spice demand. Plant-based diets are transforming expansively across the globe. The companies are accentuating novel product unveilings, particularly for the vegan and vegetarian population, to take benefit of this novel trend.

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate Backed by Increasing Usage of Herbs in Cooking

North America held the largest spices & seasonings market share and stood at USD 7.48 billion in 2021. North America has been one of the prime markets for spices & seasonings as novel consuming practices alter how consumers perceive herbs.

Asia Pacific market is likely to display notable progress due to the growth of food processing industries in the region.

Europe is anticipated to observe considerable spice & seasonings market growth owing to the surging preference of young European consumers towards exotic and prominent food flavors. Europe is among the world's key importers of herbs and spices.

Competitive Landscape

New Product Launch Declarations by Prime Players to Boost Market Growth

The noticeable players embrace numerous strategies to bolster their position in the market as dominating companies. One such key strategy is procuring companies to bolster the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is intermittently unveiling groundbreaking products with a methodical study of the market and its target audience.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/spices-and-seasonings-market-101694

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Overview on the Parent/Related Market

      • Analysis on Supply and Demand of Condiments

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments – Policies, Mergers, Partnership & Acquisition

    • Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

      • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

      • Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic

      • Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

TOC Continued…!     

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/spices-and-seasonings-market-101694

Industry Development

September 2021: Olam Food Ingredients unveiled 'Blends of the Americas', which is the first collection in its novel spice blends series. The 17 ready-to-use dry blends offer food service companies, food producers, and retailers an effortless, clean-label solution for manufacturing authentic and constant flavors motivated by the continent's popular cuisines from those in the Caribbean, Mexico, and the U.S. Southwest.

Read Related Insights:

Hot Sauce Market to Hit USD 4.72 Billion in 2029 | Incising Demand for Healthy Appeasement to Spur Product Sale

Culinary Sauces Market to Hit USD 55.31 Billion by 2027; Rising Popularity of Exotic Preparations in Developed Countries to Favor Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • JPMorgan: The S&P 500 could surge 10% in just one day if the Fed does these two things tomorrow — here are 3 top stocks to bet on it

    Wednesday could be the turning point.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • U.S. Treasury sweetens the pot on I-bonds by adding a fixed rate

    After record-breaking sales of I-bonds in October, the U.S. Treasury is dangling another good deal in front of savers for the next six months. Starting Nov. 2, when I-bonds will be available again after site maintenance at TreasuryDirect.gov, the inflation-adjusted annualized rate will be 6.89%, down from 9.62%. The fixed rate at the time of purchase will stay with the bond as long as you hold it — up to 30 years — but the inflation adjustment resets every six months in November and May.

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • You Should Have Waited. The New I Bond Rate is More Attractive.

    Individual investors rushed to purchase series I Treasury inflation-linked savings bonds last week, before a Friday deadline to get a 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. Investors were so eager to get the juicy rate that the TreasuryDirect website struggled under the traffic last week. Yet the new rate structure for I Bonds actually is more attractive, even though the rate of 6.89% for the first six months, announced earlier Tuesday by the Treasury, is lower, Barron’s estimates.

  • Airbnb stock sinks on Q3 earnings amid slashed guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Airbnb's third-quarter earnings results.

  • The world’s top stock strategist called markets’ unexpected October rally—what he sees coming next isn’t as pretty

    Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson has seen a song of “ice” and “fire” in markets for over a year now, and he says winter is still coming.

  • How Low Can These 2 FAANG Stocks Go?

    The beginning of a new month wasn't enough to inspire lasting gains for the stock market. After the market jumped briefly at the open, investors pulled back throughout the day, giving back gains from a substantial recovery in October, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) modestly lower on the day.

  • Why Abiomed Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) soared 50% on Tuesday after the medical device maker struck an acquisition deal with Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). J&J will make a tender offer for Abiomed's publicly traded shares. Under the terms of the agreement, Abiomed's share owners would receive $380 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of roughly $16.6 billion.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    With the Federal Reserve holding its November FOMC meeting now, there’s plenty of speculation on the central bank’s next move. The conventional wisdom says the Fed will hike rates again, by another 75 basis points – the fourth such hike in a row this year. But after that, no one knows. Inflation remains above 8%, so the Fed’s tighter monetary policies have clearly not reined in high prices – yet. According to Fundstrat, however, the Fed has moved far enough in that direction, and we’ll start to

  • What to Expect from Qualcomm Earnings and QCOM Stock

    Trading 39% from its highs, all eyes will be on Qualcomm (QCOM), set to report earnings on Wednesday, November 2. Investors will get the first glimpse of how the largest semiconductor companies are handling high inflation.

  • Devon Energy Falls After Q3 Earnings Beat, Dividend Cut

    Energy stock Devon Energy Q3 earnings came in ahead of views after Tuesday's market close. Oklahoma City-based oil and natural gas explorer Devon has its largest concentration in the Delaware Basin area of the Permian Basin in West Texas. It also has acreage in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas, the Williston Basin in the north central U.S., the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma and the Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

  • Shopify CEO Buys $10 Million of Stock in the Open Market

    Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke disclosed in a Canadian securities filing that he bought $10 million of the e-commerce software company’s shares on Monday, a week after the company reported its third-quarter financial results. This is the second time this year that Lutke has increased his bet on Shopify (ticker: SHOP) shares. “Our founder believes in Shopify’s strong business potential and vision for long-term growth,” Shopify said in a statement about Lutke’s latest purchase.

  • China Stock Rally Extends to Second Day on Reopening Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rallied for the second day as traders responded to growing speculation that authorities are preparing for a gradual loosening of harsh Covid restrictions. Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop in Countdown to Fed as Rally Spu

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Airbnb, AMD, Electronic Arts, and more

    Airbnb, AMD, and Mondelez are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

  • AMD Beats Profit Estimates as It Pushes Deeper Into Servers

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc. climbed in late trading after an expansion into server processors helped offset a slumping personal-computer market last quarter and the chipmaker vowed to make further gains.Most Read from BloombergChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release of Trump Tax ReturnsLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildEven More Dry Shampoos Found to Have Cancer-Causing AgentChina Markets Rally After Unconfirmed Social Posts on ReopeningStocks Drop

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $9.71, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day.

  • Breaking Down Block (SQ) Stock Before Q3 Earnings

    Trading 77% from its highs, Block (SQ) stock is one investors might consider adding to their portfolios going into its Q3 earnings release on November 3. Long-term investors may see an opportunity to get in on the innovative financial services company.

  • Fed Meeting: Powell Will Try To Halt S&P 500 Rally, But Can He?

    The Fed meeting this week likely won't signal a slower pace of rate hikes, as Wall Street hopes. But that might not derail the S&P 500 rally.